advantagenews.com
Study shows affluent Illinoisans fleeing the state
A new study shows Illinois is third in the country for losing the most affluent residents to other states. Using migration patterns between 2019 and 2020, personal finance website SmartAsset found that only California and New York lost more residents that made $200,000 or more. According to the data, Illinois experienced a net loss of 8,044 high-earners.
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Illinois on automatic keeps government running into the ditch
Automatic was a nice improvement on car transmissions, on bank cash machines and on cat litter boxes, but it’s not so great when government tries to automate. Illinois state government likes making laws with automatic features. They require no additional responsibility or thought. But they come at a high cost.
northernpublicradio.org
Healthcare advocates say Illinois Medicaid expansion to undocumented immigrants makes sense
Under a new Medicaid expansion program in Illinois, qualifying undocumented immigrant adults age 42 and up can now apply for health coverage. Luvia Quiñones, the senior director of health policy at the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, said the Medicaid expansion program offers preventative care. “Don't you...
starvedrock.media
Biggest sources of immigrants to Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Illinois from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wsiu.org
FEMA to provide financial assistance to the State of Missouri local and Tribal governments, private nonprofit organizations
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) hereby gives notice to the public of its intent to provide financial assistance to the State of Missouri local and Tribal governments, and private nonprofit organizations under major disaster declaration FEMA- 4665-DR-MO. FEMA is also giving public notice that, in some cases, it may provide financial assistance for activities that may affect historic properties, may be located in or affect wetland areas or the 100-year floodplain, and/or may involve critical actions within the 500-year floodplain.
wmay.com
Illinois Politicians At Odds Over State Population Trends
Is Illinois gaining population, or losing it? The answer may depend on your political affiliation. The U.S. Census Bureau’s official 2020 count showed Illinois losing population, but a follow-up survey indicated the state may have been undercounted. Democrats say Illinois actually added people over the last ten years, and have called on the Census Bureau to produce a revised count. There’s been no official response to that request yet.
KFVS12
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
Report details threat to future Illinois taxpayers posed by excessive borrowing
(The Center Square) – A report shows the state of Illinois has one of the largest debt liabilities in the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, released its annual State Bonded Obligations publication, which highlights the risks posed to taxpayers by excessive borrowing. State governments borrow for...
Illinois income and property tax rebate: are you eligible?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Do you qualify to receive income and property tax relief checks being sent out by the State of Illinois next month? The rebates are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan which was signed into law in April. Single residents who earn less than $200,000 a year will receive a one-time income tax […]
Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated
Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
Illinois EPA stopping household hazardous waste collection
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – For the first time in over 20 years, the Illinois EPA is suspending hazardous waste collections programs temporarily. Agency officials announced Monday that the current disposal facility in Ohio they send hazardous waste to had a fire in July and can’t incinerate any waste. Officials estimate the facility won’t be operational […]
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
wsiu.org
Here are the key primary runoff election results from Oklahoma
Oklahoma holds runoff elections Tuesday following June primaries, led by the contest to replace retiring Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe. See results for other states holding elections on Tuesday: Florida and New York. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Numbers reveal the skyrocketing costs of Groceries in Illinois
The amount we here in Illinois are paying for groceries this year compared to last year is way higher as we know, but the numbers reveal just how much higher and the numbers paint a grim picture of the rising costs of essential food items. According to the website illinoispolicy.org....
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
ABC7 Chicago
Nearly 200 neglected dogs seized from Illinois property
MERCER COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois recently seized nearly 200 neglected dogs from a property in rural Mercer County, near the Iowa border. Most of the animals were collies, KWQC reported. The dogs urgently need care and rehabilitation, and, when word got out, support poured in. That includes help...
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
Where does Illinois land on the Best States to Live in 2022 list?
One of the biggest websites for ranking states has come out with their official 2022 ranking for the Best States to Live in, with high taxes, crime in the biggest cities, and not ideal winter weather, where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According to Wallethub.com's new...
capitolwolf.com
Final day of the Illinois State Fair
Sunday is the final day of the Illinois State Fair. Sunny skies and mild temperatures promise to make this year’s 10-day celebration of Illinois Agriculture a record breaking event. Its FAMILY DAY at the fair. Todays activities include the 10K Abe’s Amble, a chili cookoff at The Shed, The...
