Illinois State

advantagenews.com

Study shows affluent Illinoisans fleeing the state

A new study shows Illinois is third in the country for losing the most affluent residents to other states. Using migration patterns between 2019 and 2020, personal finance website SmartAsset found that only California and New York lost more residents that made $200,000 or more. According to the data, Illinois experienced a net loss of 8,044 high-earners.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Op-Ed: Illinois on automatic keeps government running into the ditch

Automatic was a nice improvement on car transmissions, on bank cash machines and on cat litter boxes, but it’s not so great when government tries to automate. Illinois state government likes making laws with automatic features. They require no additional responsibility or thought. But they come at a high cost.
ILLINOIS STATE
northernpublicradio.org

Healthcare advocates say Illinois Medicaid expansion to undocumented immigrants makes sense

Under a new Medicaid expansion program in Illinois, qualifying undocumented immigrant adults age 42 and up can now apply for health coverage. Luvia Quiñones, the senior director of health policy at the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, said the Medicaid expansion program offers preventative care. “Don't you...
wsiu.org

FEMA to provide financial assistance to the State of Missouri local and Tribal governments, private nonprofit organizations

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) hereby gives notice to the public of its intent to provide financial assistance to the State of Missouri local and Tribal governments, and private nonprofit organizations under major disaster declaration FEMA- 4665-DR-MO. FEMA is also giving public notice that, in some cases, it may provide financial assistance for activities that may affect historic properties, may be located in or affect wetland areas or the 100-year floodplain, and/or may involve critical actions within the 500-year floodplain.
MISSOURI STATE
wmay.com

Illinois Politicians At Odds Over State Population Trends

Is Illinois gaining population, or losing it? The answer may depend on your political affiliation. The U.S. Census Bureau’s official 2020 count showed Illinois losing population, but a follow-up survey indicated the state may have been undercounted. Democrats say Illinois actually added people over the last ten years, and have called on the Census Bureau to produce a revised count. There’s been no official response to that request yet.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois income and property tax rebate: are you eligible?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Do you qualify to receive income and property tax relief checks being sent out by the State of Illinois next month? The rebates are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan which was signed into law in April. Single residents who earn less than $200,000 a year will receive a one-time income tax […]
1520 The Ticket

Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated

Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
KICK AM 1530

A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US

A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
WCIA

Illinois EPA stopping household hazardous waste collection

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – For the first time in over 20 years, the Illinois EPA is suspending hazardous waste collections programs temporarily.  Agency officials announced Monday that the current disposal facility in Ohio they send hazardous waste to had a fire in July and can’t incinerate any waste. Officials estimate the facility won’t be operational […]
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend

Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Here are the key primary runoff election results from Oklahoma

Oklahoma holds runoff elections Tuesday following June primaries, led by the contest to replace retiring Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe. See results for other states holding elections on Tuesday: Florida and New York. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Eagle 102.3

Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
ABC7 Chicago

Nearly 200 neglected dogs seized from Illinois property

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois recently seized nearly 200 neglected dogs from a property in rural Mercer County, near the Iowa border. Most of the animals were collies, KWQC reported. The dogs urgently need care and rehabilitation, and, when word got out, support poured in. That includes help...
MERCER COUNTY, IL
capitolwolf.com

Final day of the Illinois State Fair

Sunday is the final day of the Illinois State Fair. Sunny skies and mild temperatures promise to make this year’s 10-day celebration of Illinois Agriculture a record breaking event. Its FAMILY DAY at the fair. Todays activities include the 10K Abe’s Amble, a chili cookoff at The Shed, The...

