Greene County, AL

selmasun.com

Selma Long-Lewis Automotive to host blood drive on Saturday

Long-Lewis Automotive Group in Selma will host a blood drive on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations will be taken in the blood mobile maintained by Blood South stationed at 1406 E Highland Ave. Donors will receive a recognition item as well as a free cholesterol...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Main Street Marion wins at Main Street Alabama awards show

During the recent Ninth Annual Awards of Excellence show held by Main Street Alabama in Opelika, Main Street Marion shined as they were given an award for building design and a Hero Award for one of its board members. Board member Roy Barnett was given the Hero Award while the...
OPELIKA, AL
selmasun.com

ACES to host Landowner Educational Workshop in Eutaw

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) will host a Landowner Educational Workshop on Aug. 30 in Eutaw. "The purpose of this workshop is to provide landowners with information to assist them with management of woodlands, pasturelands and other natural resources," said a post on the Perry County ACES Facebook page.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday

Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Sunday services held in rain after historic Hale Co. church catches fire

A historic Hale County church, drenched in history, now soaked in wet ashes. Gallion's Bethlehem Baptist Church caught fire last week. Church leaders said the formation of the church was organized by former slaves. The congregation said the 155 year old property is a treasure to the community. Co-Pastor Willie...
HALE COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Hope Dealers release music video 'Drug Free Like Me'

The Drug Free Communities of Dallas County's Hope Dealers have released a music video for their song "Drug Free Like Me" featuring guest appearances from various public faces from Selma and throughout the county. Appearances include the probate judge's office, Vaughan Regional Medical Center, the fire department, the police department,...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Rebuilding in Sawyerville 6 months after EF-2 tornado

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jimmie Green gazed at his new home with a profound sense of gratitude, humility and a deep awareness of what could’ve happened. To a certain degree, Green has to laugh a little to keep from crying. Green was on the road, out-of-town on business when the storm struck on February 3, 2022, just weeks before he turned 48.
SAWYERVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

4-County Electric Power Association reported power outages Tuesday

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly 300 electric customers were lights out this morning. 4-County Electric Power Association says the outage happened in the Mashulaville community of Noxubee County. It appears a tree fell on a power pole and broke it. Crews have also been battling the elements while...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wvtm13.com

Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma EDA director announces funds intended to dredge Alabama River

Selma Economic Development Authority (EDA) has announced that Executive Director Wayne Vardaman recently learned that funds have been secured with the intention of dredging Alabama River, which they say will be beneficial to the city and Dallas County. The brief announcement was made on EDA's Facebook page where it was...
SELMA, AL
WTOK-TV

ALDI Meridian is opening soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ALDI Meridian is set to open Aug. 31. It’s in the former Bed Bath and Beyond location in Meridian Crossroads. ALDI is opening 150 new stores this year with 20 of those in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida. By the end of 2022, ALDI is on track to be the third largest grocer in the country.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Wreck changes meaning of bank ‘drive-thru’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A dramatic wreck shook things up at a local bank Friday morning. A car crashed into Trustmark on 621 Highway 19 N at College Park. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt. Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our...
MERIDIAN, MS
selmasun.com

Selma superintendent sets 40-day initiative to bring back 400 lost students

The Selma City Schools system is promoting a 40-day initiative to communicate with parents and the community how the system is improving education to bring more students back to the district. One major goal of the initiative is to increase enrollment that has dropped by almost 400 students since before...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Selma missing person case featured on national website Our Black Girls

The case of a Selma resident who disappeared in 2010 is featured on a national website. Tarasha Benjamin disappeared after borrowing a friend’s car to visit the Selma Flea Market on June 26, 2010. The car was found on the side of road on Cecil Jackson Bypass. It appeared that someone had gone through the car’s contents, but there was no sign of the 17-year-old.
SELMA, AL

