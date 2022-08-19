Read full article on original website
Related
selmasun.com
Selma Long-Lewis Automotive to host blood drive on Saturday
Long-Lewis Automotive Group in Selma will host a blood drive on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations will be taken in the blood mobile maintained by Blood South stationed at 1406 E Highland Ave. Donors will receive a recognition item as well as a free cholesterol...
selmasun.com
Main Street Marion wins at Main Street Alabama awards show
During the recent Ninth Annual Awards of Excellence show held by Main Street Alabama in Opelika, Main Street Marion shined as they were given an award for building design and a Hero Award for one of its board members. Board member Roy Barnett was given the Hero Award while the...
selmasun.com
ACES to host Landowner Educational Workshop in Eutaw
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) will host a Landowner Educational Workshop on Aug. 30 in Eutaw. "The purpose of this workshop is to provide landowners with information to assist them with management of woodlands, pasturelands and other natural resources," said a post on the Perry County ACES Facebook page.
Eutaw, Alabama Music Festival to Benefit Greene County Students
The Jous Band and Blues 24/7 is hosting the West Alabama Music Festival and Back Yard Fish Fry to help benefit students of the Greene County School System and PARA of Green County. Organizers believe that the event will support students' success by supplying many kids with necessary school supplies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday
Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
ABC 33/40 News
Sunday services held in rain after historic Hale Co. church catches fire
A historic Hale County church, drenched in history, now soaked in wet ashes. Gallion's Bethlehem Baptist Church caught fire last week. Church leaders said the formation of the church was organized by former slaves. The congregation said the 155 year old property is a treasure to the community. Co-Pastor Willie...
Burger King and Pizza Hut franchisee hosting job fair in Tuscaloosa to fill 35 positions
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — GPS Hospitality is hosting their annual job fair with the intent to hire managers, crew members and Pizza Hut delivery drivers at its Burger King and Pizza Hut locations in the Tuscaloosa area. Employees will be provided with a competitive salary, quality training, flexible hours and ample opportunities for growth. The […]
selmasun.com
Hope Dealers release music video 'Drug Free Like Me'
The Drug Free Communities of Dallas County's Hope Dealers have released a music video for their song "Drug Free Like Me" featuring guest appearances from various public faces from Selma and throughout the county. Appearances include the probate judge's office, Vaughan Regional Medical Center, the fire department, the police department,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
wbrc.com
Rebuilding in Sawyerville 6 months after EF-2 tornado
HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jimmie Green gazed at his new home with a profound sense of gratitude, humility and a deep awareness of what could’ve happened. To a certain degree, Green has to laugh a little to keep from crying. Green was on the road, out-of-town on business when the storm struck on February 3, 2022, just weeks before he turned 48.
wbrc.com
New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
wcbi.com
4-County Electric Power Association reported power outages Tuesday
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly 300 electric customers were lights out this morning. 4-County Electric Power Association says the outage happened in the Mashulaville community of Noxubee County. It appears a tree fell on a power pole and broke it. Crews have also been battling the elements while...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtm13.com
Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
selmasun.com
Selma EDA director announces funds intended to dredge Alabama River
Selma Economic Development Authority (EDA) has announced that Executive Director Wayne Vardaman recently learned that funds have been secured with the intention of dredging Alabama River, which they say will be beneficial to the city and Dallas County. The brief announcement was made on EDA's Facebook page where it was...
WTOK-TV
ALDI Meridian is opening soon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ALDI Meridian is set to open Aug. 31. It’s in the former Bed Bath and Beyond location in Meridian Crossroads. ALDI is opening 150 new stores this year with 20 of those in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida. By the end of 2022, ALDI is on track to be the third largest grocer in the country.
WTOK-TV
Wreck changes meaning of bank ‘drive-thru’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A dramatic wreck shook things up at a local bank Friday morning. A car crashed into Trustmark on 621 Highway 19 N at College Park. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt. Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our...
selmasun.com
Selma superintendent sets 40-day initiative to bring back 400 lost students
The Selma City Schools system is promoting a 40-day initiative to communicate with parents and the community how the system is improving education to bring more students back to the district. One major goal of the initiative is to increase enrollment that has dropped by almost 400 students since before...
selmasun.com
Selma missing person case featured on national website Our Black Girls
The case of a Selma resident who disappeared in 2010 is featured on a national website. Tarasha Benjamin disappeared after borrowing a friend’s car to visit the Selma Flea Market on June 26, 2010. The car was found on the side of road on Cecil Jackson Bypass. It appeared that someone had gone through the car’s contents, but there was no sign of the 17-year-old.
Toddler Found Alone at Tuscaloosa Gas Station Friday Night
UPDATE: The child's parents were found minutes after police posted the picture to social media. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (8/8 - 8/15) 17 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of August 8th, 2022.
selmasun.com
City retirees to receive one-time bonus, Fire Department to get new extrication tools
Retired Selma employees will get a one-time bonus for their years of service, but first the Selma City Council has to figure out where the funds to cover the bonus will come from. The Alabama Legislature passed a bill in the last session allowing governing bodies in Alabama to give...
Comments / 0