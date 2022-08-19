Read full article on original website
FUN! Owensboro Nonprofit Wants to Build a Mile of Quarters This Weekend
There's a really unique event taking place in downtown Owensboro this Saturday. Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County is hosting a brand new, exciting fundraising event. It's called Habitat for Humanity's Quarter Mile. Here's how it works. You're asked to bring your quarters to downtown Owensboro on Saturday, August 27th. The...
Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
Evansville offering free rain barrel pickup
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can pick up a rain barrel in downtown Evansville this week. The city partnered once again with Coca-Cola Refreshments to offer free rain barrels to residents. You can pick one up starting at 10 Wednesday morning. Officials tell us there are 80 barrels up for...
Hydro Fair championship wraps up in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The second year of Hydro Fest wrapped up with championships races on Sunday. The drivers were in their race day mode and getting into the winners mindset. In the APBA Championship, the boats are divided into seven categories differing in their size, weight, how fast they can go, and how much […]
Evansville Rescue Mission Announces New Location For 2022 Drumstick Dash
The Thrift Store by Evansville Rescue Mission and Mission Grounds Coffee have settled into Washington Square Mall quite nicely. Now, one of their biggest fundraisers of the year will also be on Evansville's Southside at Washington Square Mall. Move Your Feet So Others Can Eat. Those seven little words can...
Zesto’s Drive-In celebrates historic 70th year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville staple is celebrating seven decades of servicing the community. Zesto’s Drive-In on Riverside Drive is ringing in this anniversary with free ice cream cones for every six dollars spent on food. The owners say they’re also giving back to the community by raising money for several neighborhood organizations by […]
HydroFair makes return to Owensboro riverfront
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - HydroFair is back on the Owensboro riverfront. The city was buzzing with excitement as residents and tourists came to watch the speedboats race through the Ohio River. Attendees couldn’t have painted a more picture-perfect day weather-wise to come out to the riverfront and watch some boat...
Community grows closer together with free produce giveaway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Free produce was given away in Evansville Sunday afternoon. All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest teamed up for their community produce giveaway over the weekend. Seton Harvest brought their produce van full of fresh vegetables to share. People were also able to enjoy music, recipes and a cold drink. “We live […]
Coroner: 2 sent to hospital following crash in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is following a crash that happened in Spencer County late Saturday night. The Spencer County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash occurred that sent two people to the hospital. Officials say one was transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, while the other...
Prevent Identity Theft: Free Paper Shredding Event Offered in Daviess County, Kentucky
Do you have confidential papers that need to be shredded? Here's a chance to recycle documents you no longer need at a FREE paper shredding event. Don't become an identity theft victim. My husband and I are guilty of keeping documents longer than needed. How about you? All of those...
Boil advisory still ongoing in Ohio County
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Late Saturday night, the water department in Ohio County issued a boil water advisory for certain areas in the county. Although some residents now have access to water, city officials tell us the advisory is still ongoing. We’re told the issue happened after a leak was found around 9 p.m. […]
BBB warns of scammers taking advantage of tragedies
TULSA, Okla. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about scammers who prey on your sympathy after tragedies. A Ring doorbell video captured the moment a home exploded in Evansville, Indiana, on August 11. The explosion killed three people and destroyed 39 homes. Sadly, the Tulsa Better Business...
HydroFair starts second year in Owensboro
The Owensboro riverfront is sounding a little louder than usual today as the HydroFair returns.
4-vehicle crash injures one on Highway 41 in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us a crash Sunday afternoon left one person injured on Highway 41 in Henderson. According to dispatch, the accident happened on southbound Highway 41 North near Exit 15. Dispatch says emergency services were called out to the crash since one person involved was complaining of chest pains. Four vehicles […]
Downtown Evansville's Hulman Building makes list of Indiana's 10 most endangered landmarks
A historic downtown Evansville building is among nine other endangered Indiana landmarks in a new list released Monday. Each year, the organization Indiana Landmarks releases its "10 Most Endangered" list of historic places that are "on the brink of extinction and too important to lose." This year, downtown Evansville's Hulman...
Local veteran’s remains found after going MIA 72 years ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– Private Robert Arle Wright was declared “Missing in Action” at just 17 years old during the Korean War in 1950. Now, 72 years later, his remains are coming home. Wright’s nieces thought the day would never come. “It’s unbelievable. I cried,” Mary Rose Wellmeier says. “I am still in shock because we […]
Florence Street blaze leaves apartment with heavy damage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department says four people were displaced after an apartment fire Sunday afternoon. Around 2:11 p.m., first-responders were dispatched to the 1400 block of Florence Street for a possible fire. Crews say they saw smoke and flames coming from the townhouse apartment. The fire, which originated in the ground […]
EFD: Crews respond to Evansville apartment fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to a fire at Fulton Square Apartments on Sunday afternoon. Officials say the fire started shortly after 2 p.m. When EFD crews arrived on scene, firefighters say they saw visible smoke and flames coming from the apartment. Fire officials say the...
Daviess County Kentucky Woman Sends Warning After Terrifying Encounter
A Daviess County woman is urging others to be extra vigilant after a terrifying encounter over the weekend. Reece Mayfield shared her experience on social media to warn other women. Has this happened to you?. I've only had one scary moment involving another vehicle on the road. It was difficult...
Home Team Friday: Henderson Co. vs Calloway Co.
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County defeats Calloway County 61-6.
