Daviess County, KY

14news.com

Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Evansville offering free rain barrel pickup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can pick up a rain barrel in downtown Evansville this week. The city partnered once again with Coca-Cola Refreshments to offer free rain barrels to residents. You can pick one up starting at 10 Wednesday morning. Officials tell us there are 80 barrels up for...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hydro Fair championship wraps up in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The second year of Hydro Fest wrapped up with championships races on Sunday. The drivers were in their race day mode and getting into the winners mindset. In the APBA Championship, the boats are divided into seven categories differing in their size, weight, how fast they can go, and how much […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Zesto’s Drive-In celebrates historic 70th year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville staple is celebrating seven decades of servicing the community. Zesto’s Drive-In on Riverside Drive is ringing in this anniversary with free ice cream cones for every six dollars spent on food. The owners say they’re also giving back to the community by raising money for several neighborhood organizations by […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

HydroFair makes return to Owensboro riverfront

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - HydroFair is back on the Owensboro riverfront. The city was buzzing with excitement as residents and tourists came to watch the speedboats race through the Ohio River. Attendees couldn’t have painted a more picture-perfect day weather-wise to come out to the riverfront and watch some boat...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Community grows closer together with free produce giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Free produce was given away in Evansville Sunday afternoon. All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest teamed up for their community produce giveaway over the weekend. Seton Harvest brought their produce van full of fresh vegetables to share. People were also able to enjoy music, recipes and a cold drink. “We live […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Coroner: 2 sent to hospital following crash in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is following a crash that happened in Spencer County late Saturday night. The Spencer County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash occurred that sent two people to the hospital. Officials say one was transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, while the other...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Boil advisory still ongoing in Ohio County

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Late Saturday night, the water department in Ohio County issued a boil water advisory for certain areas in the county. Although some residents now have access to water, city officials tell us the advisory is still ongoing. We’re told the issue happened after a leak was found around 9 p.m. […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

BBB warns of scammers taking advantage of tragedies

TULSA, Okla. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about scammers who prey on your sympathy after tragedies. A Ring doorbell video captured the moment a home exploded in Evansville, Indiana, on August 11. The explosion killed three people and destroyed 39 homes. Sadly, the Tulsa Better Business...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

4-vehicle crash injures one on Highway 41 in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us a crash Sunday afternoon left one person injured on Highway 41 in Henderson. According to dispatch, the accident happened on southbound Highway 41 North near Exit 15. Dispatch says emergency services were called out to the crash since one person involved was complaining of chest pains. Four vehicles […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Local veteran’s remains found after going MIA 72 years ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– Private Robert Arle Wright was declared “Missing in Action” at just 17 years old during the Korean War in 1950. Now, 72 years later, his remains are coming home. Wright’s nieces thought the day would never come. “It’s unbelievable. I cried,” Mary Rose Wellmeier says. “I am still in shock because we […]
WHITESVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Florence Street blaze leaves apartment with heavy damage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department says four people were displaced after an apartment fire Sunday afternoon. Around 2:11 p.m., first-responders were dispatched to the 1400 block of Florence Street for a possible fire. Crews say they saw smoke and flames coming from the townhouse apartment. The fire, which originated in the ground […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EFD: Crews respond to Evansville apartment fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to a fire at Fulton Square Apartments on Sunday afternoon. Officials say the fire started shortly after 2 p.m. When EFD crews arrived on scene, firefighters say they saw visible smoke and flames coming from the apartment. Fire officials say the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
