The Falcons had a familiar face back at practice on Wednesday. The team activated linebacker Deion Jones from the PUP list, per James Palmer of NFL Network. Jones had been sidelined throughout training camp as a result of offseason shoulder surgery. The procedure was deemed a relatively minor one, but it marked another chapter in the veteran’s uneasy relationship with the team. His contract — which has two years remaining on it, and carries a team-leading $20M cap charge this season — represents the largest impediment to the team being able to trade him.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO