Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to conspiracy in raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to felony conspiracy, the first conviction stemming from the deadly March 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment. Kelly Goodlett admitted she knowingly included false information in the search warrant affidavit used to raid Taylor's...
Serial armed robber who escaped Metro Corrections in 2020 sentenced to 20 years in prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A serial armed robber, who once escaped from Metro Corrections in 2020, will now spend 20 years in federal prison. Anthony Martinez, of Scottsburg, Indiana, robbed four banks in Louisville and a credit union in Madison, Indiana, from November 2015 through January 2020. He pleaded guilty...
Louisville's jail holding hiring event as leaders aim to fix longstanding staffing shortages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Corrections is taking new steps to hire more employees, recruiting both sworn and civilian positions. The jail is recruiting people with prior correctional and law enforcement experience, and director Jerry Collins is working with FOP Lodge 77 President Daniel Johnson to create several positions for retired corrections officers.
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shelbyville Police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville Police officer cried during her court appearance Wednesday. Police said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist Tuesday morning on Outer Loop. Catlett ran from the scene but left her car and purse there, which helped lead investigators to her.
Preliminary report out on death of Kentucky plane passenger
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A passenger on a small airplane was killed when she ran into the plane's propeller while changing seats with another passenger at a Kentucky airport, a preliminary federal report said Wednesday. The death happened Aug. 7 in Bardstown at Samuels Field Airport when the woman...
LMPD says suspect in Westport Road murder found dead by Nashville Police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on Outer Loop was Shelbyville police officer, spokesman says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said a motorcyclist killed early Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Outer Loop was an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department. A spokesman for the agency confirmed Tuesday morning that the officer was 50-year-old Thomas Elmore. A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department...
Jewish scribe in Louisville to restore sacred Torah damaged by thief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sacred Jewish religious scroll is being brought back to life at The Temple in Louisville. The Torah was damaged in 2018, when it was stolen and later dumped. "Jewish Hospital had a Jewish chapel in it, and in inside was the most important and treasured...
Court documents identify 18-year-old man arrested after Kentucky State Fair chaos
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Court documents identify at least one of the individuals arrested after pandemonium broke out Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair, prompting officials to close the fair earlier than planned. According to an arrest report, 18-year-old Areon Nobles was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m....
Kentucky State Fair to strengthen security, check IDs after 6 p.m. in response to Saturday's 'panic'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anyone under the age of 18 entering the Kentucky State Fair after 6 p.m. must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older, the fair's management company announced Monday. The activation of the fair's Minor Attendance Policy, is in response to an incident Saturday in which...
Southern Indiana man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm. Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. On June 1, 2021,...
'They are the biggest blessing' | LMPD Foundation providing backup for officer, family in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Whether it's a sick child or the loss of a spouse, sometimes Louisville Metro Police need a different kind of backup. Detective Michelle Rusch works in LMPD's Special Victims Unit. "It makes me go home and hug my children even tighter at night," Rusch said. "So,...
Kentucky State Fair officials, police ensuring safety after chaotic incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Fair officials and police are emphasizing security measures are in place after nine people were arrested on Saturday night following a chaotic scene. A group of people caused a panic with "noise-making devices" causing attendees at the Kentucky State Fair to believe gunshots had...
Stolen gun found in backpack at Seneca High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two Seneca High School students have been cited and disciplined after a stolen gun was recovered from a backpack Tuesday. Seneca High Principal Michael Guy said in a letter to families that school officials heard that a student might have had a gun inside the building, prompting leaders to immediately raise the school’s security level and call Jefferson County Public Schools security.
Police investigating violent student fight at Bullitt Central HS Friday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a fight on the campus of Bullitt Central High School before Friday's football game. Video circulated on social media shows a violent fight in a wooded area that the school believes is between the football field and transportation garage. At least one boy on the ground was kicked during the fight.
Southern Indiana woman fighting to relaunch syringe exchange program in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A program aimed at reducing disease among drug users might be revived in a southern Indiana community. There are resources available to those battling addiction in Scott County, however there is currently no needle exchange program. When the HIV outbreak hit Austin, Indiana, in 2015,...
Louisville hotels collecting supplies for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville hotels are collecting supplies to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. Over the next week, the Louisville Hotel Association is collecting linens, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other necessities. A mobile collection site will be parked at five hotels around the city over...
Frankfort artist creates collection of presidential heads
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The drinks are cold, the street performers are doing their thing, and although Independence Day was more than a month ago, the vibe on West Broadway in Kentucky's capitol is still kind of patriotic. "We've got a little piece of history right here," artist Rhonda Graves...
Man shot, injured while driving vehicle on I-265 in east Louisville Monday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot while driving his vehicle on I-265 Monday morning. In a release, Louisville Metro Police said 8th Division officers were called to I-265 at Old Henry Road about 7:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot by another person in a passenger vehicle on the interstate.
Medical emergency causes school bus route cancellation in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A last minute bus cancellation impacted some Bullitt County Schools on Tuesday. The district said it had to cancel a bus route around 1 p.m. due to a medical emergency. The cancellation impacted North Bullitt, Hebron Middle School and Brooks Elementary. The district said an unexpected...
