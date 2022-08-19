ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville's jail holding hiring event as leaders aim to fix longstanding staffing shortages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Corrections is taking new steps to hire more employees, recruiting both sworn and civilian positions. The jail is recruiting people with prior correctional and law enforcement experience, and director Jerry Collins is working with FOP Lodge 77 President Daniel Johnson to create several positions for retired corrections officers.
wdrb.com

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shelbyville Police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville Police officer cried during her court appearance Wednesday. Police said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist Tuesday morning on Outer Loop. Catlett ran from the scene but left her car and purse there, which helped lead investigators to her.
wdrb.com

Preliminary report out on death of Kentucky plane passenger

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A passenger on a small airplane was killed when she ran into the plane's propeller while changing seats with another passenger at a Kentucky airport, a preliminary federal report said Wednesday. The death happened Aug. 7 in Bardstown at Samuels Field Airport when the woman...
wdrb.com

LMPD says suspect in Westport Road murder found dead by Nashville Police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
wdrb.com

Jewish scribe in Louisville to restore sacred Torah damaged by thief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sacred Jewish religious scroll is being brought back to life at The Temple in Louisville. The Torah was damaged in 2018, when it was stolen and later dumped. "Jewish Hospital had a Jewish chapel in it, and in inside was the most important and treasured...
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm. Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. On June 1, 2021,...
wdrb.com

Kentucky State Fair officials, police ensuring safety after chaotic incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Fair officials and police are emphasizing security measures are in place after nine people were arrested on Saturday night following a chaotic scene. A group of people caused a panic with "noise-making devices" causing attendees at the Kentucky State Fair to believe gunshots had...
wdrb.com

Stolen gun found in backpack at Seneca High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two Seneca High School students have been cited and disciplined after a stolen gun was recovered from a backpack Tuesday. Seneca High Principal Michael Guy said in a letter to families that school officials heard that a student might have had a gun inside the building, prompting leaders to immediately raise the school’s security level and call Jefferson County Public Schools security.
wdrb.com

Louisville hotels collecting supplies for eastern Kentucky flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville hotels are collecting supplies to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. Over the next week, the Louisville Hotel Association is collecting linens, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other necessities. A mobile collection site will be parked at five hotels around the city over...
wdrb.com

Frankfort artist creates collection of presidential heads

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The drinks are cold, the street performers are doing their thing, and although Independence Day was more than a month ago, the vibe on West Broadway in Kentucky's capitol is still kind of patriotic. "We've got a little piece of history right here," artist Rhonda Graves...
wdrb.com

Man shot, injured while driving vehicle on I-265 in east Louisville Monday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot while driving his vehicle on I-265 Monday morning. In a release, Louisville Metro Police said 8th Division officers were called to I-265 at Old Henry Road about 7:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot by another person in a passenger vehicle on the interstate.
