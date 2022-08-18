ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

chevydetroit.com

Yes – you can camp within Detroit city limits. Here’s how…

Hidden on the west side of Detroit is Rouge Park, the only place for camping within city limits. The park itself sprawls 1,184 acres, filled with lots of nature and forest to explore. Nestled in the central area of the park is a 17-acre camping section called Scouts Hollow. Operated in partnership with Detroit Outdoors and the local Sierra Club chapter, it primarily serves youth organizations from the city and surrounding area…
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit firefighters ride motorcycles to cope with PTSD in 'Florian's Knights' film

From tragedy to brotherhood, this raw and comprehensive project shows the often harsh realities of working as a big city firefighter. Vancouver-based filmmaker Panayioti Yannitsos created "Florian's Knights," a documentary that showcases firefighters in Vancouver, Toronto, New York and Detroit who use riding motorcycles to cope with the PTSD of their often mentally taxing career.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Woodward Dream Cruise: A 62-year love affair with a '60 Chevy

Royal Oak — At the Woodward Dream Cruise, every car has a story. For Joe Waterman, 81, of Livonia, the story of his white 1960 Chevrolet Impala is closely intertwined with that of his family. He bought the car new from Paul McGlone Chevrolet in Detroit and it's been with him ever since. It has its original red plaid interior, as well as its original 6-cylinder 235-cubic-inch engine, transmission and drivetrain.
LIVONIA, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Jessica McCall: Has Detroit's love for its Black residents faded?

The author is a principal at The Raben Group, which advances the agendas of nonprofits, government entities and corporate leaders. A Metro Detroit native, and a graduate of Michigan State University, she splits her time between New York City and Detroit, and remains committed to her home city. Twenty-five years...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 22, 2022: Ford is cutting 3,000 jobs, mostly in Michigan

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Ford Motor Company announced Monday it plans to cut 3,000 jobs – most in Michigan. The company says the move is to lower costs. It says 2,000 salaried employees and 1,000 contractors will be let go in the U.S, Canada and India. Ford says the job cuts do not affect its plan to create more than 3,000 union jobs producing electric Ford pickup trucks.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Sugar Factory in Detroit opens next Monday, but it's booked solid for weeks

There's a ton of buzz about the colorful and dessert-heavy restaurant Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which is making its Detroit debut Aug. 29. If you don't have a reservation already, however, it may prove difficult to get a table for the next few weeks. The Sugar Factory's reservation platform on the OpenTable app is booked solid until mid-September.
DETROIT, MI
Footwear News

Gucci Doubles Down on Detroit With Permanent Store Opening

Gucci has officially opened in Detroit. The brand launched its new store located on Library Street in downtown Detroit, becoming one of the few global luxury brands to open in the area. The Gucci store joins Bonobos, Warby Parker, Lululemon, Nike and H&M, which recently opened in downtown Detroit. The boutique spans over 3,500 square feet, featuring a collection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear as well as accessories, jewelry, watches and Gucci Décor. Inside, customers will see restored glass tiles and geometric metalwork on the façade that is carried throughout the interior, custom patterned monochrome floors, decorative three-dimensional effects and cylindrical light...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects

Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it

Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Food truck rally to feed Dodge Park attendees

STERLING HEIGHTS — The Sterling Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce wants you to come to Dodge Park hungry Sept. 9. That’s because the chamber and local eateries are planning to throw a Dodge Park Food Truck Rally. As its name suggests, the event will be at Dodge Park, located near the intersection of Dodge Park Road and Utica Road.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Your Week in metro Detroit: Detroit witch doctor offers psychedelic experience

Right now, as you’re reading this, there’s an eclectic group gathered in a small Detroit bungalow — an engineer, a bookstore owner, athletic trainers, active military members — likely brewing herbal tea to start their day. In all likelihood they're discussing philosophy or religion. And the magic mushrooms they took to propel their conversations are probably just kicking in. ...
DETROIT, MI

