Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron Solomon
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Morning 4: Slide to re-reopen at Belle Isle Park after near-immediate closure -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Belle Isle’s Giant Slide to reopen again after closing over speed concerns. The Giant Slide reopened last weekend for Belle Isle visitors, but it...
Yes – you can camp within Detroit city limits. Here’s how…
Hidden on the west side of Detroit is Rouge Park, the only place for camping within city limits. The park itself sprawls 1,184 acres, filled with lots of nature and forest to explore. Nestled in the central area of the park is a 17-acre camping section called Scouts Hollow. Operated in partnership with Detroit Outdoors and the local Sierra Club chapter, it primarily serves youth organizations from the city and surrounding area…
Detroit firefighters ride motorcycles to cope with PTSD in 'Florian's Knights' film
From tragedy to brotherhood, this raw and comprehensive project shows the often harsh realities of working as a big city firefighter. Vancouver-based filmmaker Panayioti Yannitsos created "Florian's Knights," a documentary that showcases firefighters in Vancouver, Toronto, New York and Detroit who use riding motorcycles to cope with the PTSD of their often mentally taxing career.
Woodward Dream Cruise: A 62-year love affair with a '60 Chevy
Royal Oak — At the Woodward Dream Cruise, every car has a story. For Joe Waterman, 81, of Livonia, the story of his white 1960 Chevrolet Impala is closely intertwined with that of his family. He bought the car new from Paul McGlone Chevrolet in Detroit and it's been with him ever since. It has its original red plaid interior, as well as its original 6-cylinder 235-cubic-inch engine, transmission and drivetrain.
Watch: People Go FLYING After Belle Isle Giant Slide Reopens… then Closes in Just Hours
Turns out, we weren't ready for the Belle Isle Slide to reopen. Buzz was big, because those who remember growing up with the big slide recall the excitement of flying down the slide at "lightning speed." But it turns out, "lightning" hurts... who knew. Mere hours after the giant metal...
Ford calls on Mustang owners to welcome the next version of the Pony Car. What you can do
A few lucky Ford Mustang owners — and their beloved cars — will get to participate in the unveiling of the seventh generation of the original Pony Car as part of the Detroit Auto Show on Sept. 14, the automaker announced Friday. Mustang owners can register now for...
Serial Metro Detroit airbag thieves caught in the act; 33 stolen parts found, Dearborn police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A pair of serial Metro Detroit airbag thieves were caught in the act at a Dearborn hotel, and officials said they recovered 33 stolen airbags/steering wheels. Dearborn police said they recently began investigating a rise in airbag thefts across Metro Detroit. General Motors vehicles have been...
Jessica McCall: Has Detroit's love for its Black residents faded?
The author is a principal at The Raben Group, which advances the agendas of nonprofits, government entities and corporate leaders. A Metro Detroit native, and a graduate of Michigan State University, she splits her time between New York City and Detroit, and remains committed to her home city. Twenty-five years...
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 22, 2022: Ford is cutting 3,000 jobs, mostly in Michigan
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Ford Motor Company announced Monday it plans to cut 3,000 jobs – most in Michigan. The company says the move is to lower costs. It says 2,000 salaried employees and 1,000 contractors will be let go in the U.S, Canada and India. Ford says the job cuts do not affect its plan to create more than 3,000 union jobs producing electric Ford pickup trucks.
Sugar Factory in Detroit opens next Monday, but it's booked solid for weeks
There's a ton of buzz about the colorful and dessert-heavy restaurant Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which is making its Detroit debut Aug. 29. If you don't have a reservation already, however, it may prove difficult to get a table for the next few weeks. The Sugar Factory's reservation platform on the OpenTable app is booked solid until mid-September.
Gucci Doubles Down on Detroit With Permanent Store Opening
Gucci has officially opened in Detroit. The brand launched its new store located on Library Street in downtown Detroit, becoming one of the few global luxury brands to open in the area. The Gucci store joins Bonobos, Warby Parker, Lululemon, Nike and H&M, which recently opened in downtown Detroit. The boutique spans over 3,500 square feet, featuring a collection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear as well as accessories, jewelry, watches and Gucci Décor. Inside, customers will see restored glass tiles and geometric metalwork on the façade that is carried throughout the interior, custom patterned monochrome floors, decorative three-dimensional effects and cylindrical light...
'Kia Boys' target Southfield dealership, metro Detroit communities on alert
The so called "Kia Boys" have become a social media trend this summer, leading to an increase in Kia thefts in some communities across metro Detroit.
Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects
Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
Michigan State Fair returns for 10 year anniversary
In honor of the fair's anniversary, fairground operators are bringing in new attractions and accommodations for guests.
City of Dearborn to unveil 2 public Narcan vending machines, including 1 at Dearborn Train Station
As opioid deaths continue to rise locally and across the United States, the city of Dearborn is taking steps to help save lives. At no cost, the city secured 396 units of Narcan, an opioid overdose-reversal medication, to increase access to the public with two stocked vending machines, according to an Instagram post.
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
Food truck rally to feed Dodge Park attendees
STERLING HEIGHTS — The Sterling Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce wants you to come to Dodge Park hungry Sept. 9. That’s because the chamber and local eateries are planning to throw a Dodge Park Food Truck Rally. As its name suggests, the event will be at Dodge Park, located near the intersection of Dodge Park Road and Utica Road.
Opinion: I'm a teenager in Detroit. My street needs more lights.
Editor's Note: In the last decade, the City of Detroit replaced its antiquated, broken streetlight system with new LED lights. The project reduced the number of streetlights from around 88,000, many of which were nonfunctional, to roughly 65,000. The city acknowledged that the reduced number of lights meant some streets would be darker.
Your Week in metro Detroit: Detroit witch doctor offers psychedelic experience
Right now, as you’re reading this, there’s an eclectic group gathered in a small Detroit bungalow — an engineer, a bookstore owner, athletic trainers, active military members — likely brewing herbal tea to start their day. In all likelihood they're discussing philosophy or religion. And the magic mushrooms they took to propel their conversations are probably just kicking in. ...
