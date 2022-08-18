Gucci has officially opened in Detroit. The brand launched its new store located on Library Street in downtown Detroit, becoming one of the few global luxury brands to open in the area. The Gucci store joins Bonobos, Warby Parker, Lululemon, Nike and H&M, which recently opened in downtown Detroit. The boutique spans over 3,500 square feet, featuring a collection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear as well as accessories, jewelry, watches and Gucci Décor. Inside, customers will see restored glass tiles and geometric metalwork on the façade that is carried throughout the interior, custom patterned monochrome floors, decorative three-dimensional effects and cylindrical light...

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO