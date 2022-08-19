Read full article on original website
Glass-and-Steel Lakehouse in North Carolina Lists for Nearly $5.5 Million
A 6,500-square-foot lakehouse in North Carolina, built with glass and steel, has hit the market for $5.495 million. When Ted Corriher was a child, he spent summers on Lake Norman, in Terrell, North Carolina, with his parents, who had a lakehouse built in the mid-1970s using 14 8-foot-tall sliding glass doors, a relatively new invention at the time.
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 6,500 Square Feet and Six Bedrooms Asks $2.75 Million
This stunning home in Chicago, Illinois, has 6,500 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Deborah Murphy. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Chef's Kitchen has 2 dishwashers, double oven, cooktop, 2 refrigerators, microwave (all professional grade SS), custom cabinets, quartz counters and hardwood flooring, generous breakfast area with surrounding built ins, and endless island that seats 6+ guests, walk in pantry, butlers pantry that are all perfect for entertaining. Spacious entry that leads to a formal living room and dining room, and oversized family room with coffered ceiling, built-ins and fireplace is adjacent to the kitchen, perfect for those holiday gatherings. Dramatic glass enclosed first floor office for those days when going to the office isn't a possibility. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The spa inspired owners bath has a steam shower, shower sprays, heated floor, and oversized soaker tub and double vanities. Landscaped yard, 3 car garage, and a roof deck complete with gas and electric perfect for those summer nights.
Grammy-Nominated Songwriter Lists Burbank, California, Home for Nearly $2.8 Million
A Grammy-nominated musician has listed his Burbank, California, residence for $2.799 million. A Grammy-nominated musician has listed his Burbank, California, residence for $2.799 million. Norwegian songwriter and producer William Larsen, 35, has owned the 1930s Spanish Revival-style home since late 2017. He bought it for $1.68 million, according to records...
Cindy Crawford’s Former Malibu Compound, Once Listed for $99.5 Million, Finds a Buyer
A palatial Malibu compound once owned by Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber has gone into contract following a recent price drop to $89.75 million, according to records. The sellers, retired hedge-funder Adam Weiss and his wife, actress Barret Swatek, first listed the 3-acre spread for $99.5 million in March. The final sale price could not be determined.
Los Angeles, California, Home With 2,700 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $2.29 Million
This home in Los Angeles, California, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 2,700 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Cristie St. James. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. This Southwest corner residence that "feels more like a single-family home" features floor to ceiling windows that frame jetliner views & bring abundant natural light into each of the stylish high-end expansive living spaces. A formal entry leads to an oversized living room/dining area with fireplace & corner balcony with some of the best views in the entire city. Huge primary bedroom suite featuring a private balcony, gorgeous built-in cabinets, large custom walk-in closet & a luxurious bathroom with dual sinks, separate large shower & soaking tub. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Designer styled sophisticated remodeled luxurious "home in the sky" with mind-blowing wrap-around panoramic DTLA to Santa Monica Bay ocean views at the prestigious Wilshire Corridor full-service building, The Westford, a 24-hour front doorman/security and concierge building offering valet parking, gym, pool, spa, social room and extra storage.
A Black and White Contemporary Spread on a Private Island in a Scenic Minnesota Lake
This stylish 14,000-square-foot contemporary home in the western suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, is on its own private island in scenic Lake Minnetonka, with 1,150 feet of private shoreline and a small bridge to the mainland. Reminiscent perhaps of Bruce Wayne—superhero Batman’s public identity—the dramatic black and white home features an...
