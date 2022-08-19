This home in Los Angeles, California, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 2,700 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Cristie St. James. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. This Southwest corner residence that "feels more like a single-family home" features floor to ceiling windows that frame jetliner views & bring abundant natural light into each of the stylish high-end expansive living spaces. A formal entry leads to an oversized living room/dining area with fireplace & corner balcony with some of the best views in the entire city. Huge primary bedroom suite featuring a private balcony, gorgeous built-in cabinets, large custom walk-in closet & a luxurious bathroom with dual sinks, separate large shower & soaking tub. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Designer styled sophisticated remodeled luxurious "home in the sky" with mind-blowing wrap-around panoramic DTLA to Santa Monica Bay ocean views at the prestigious Wilshire Corridor full-service building, The Westford, a 24-hour front doorman/security and concierge building offering valet parking, gym, pool, spa, social room and extra storage.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO