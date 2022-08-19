Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lorig discusses kicking/punting competitions and the delayed announcement of a starter
Oregon's coaching staff has been tight-lipped about who might be winning a competition battle. Ask head coach Dan Lanning about who's winning the quarterback position, and he'll politely tell you that he's not telling anyone early. That has been the mode of operation for the Oregon coaching staff, and special teams coordinator Joe Lorig has been no different.
Everything STC Joe Lorig said following Oregon's 17th fall practice
Oregon special teams coordinator and nickels coach Joe Lorig answered questions from the media after Wednesday's practice. Here is a complete transcript of his press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on...
The search for depth at cornerback continues as young Ducks see development
Oregon's cornerback room entered fall camp knowing they had three established veterans in the room in Christian Gonzalez, Trikweze Bridges, and Donate Manning. But three cornerbacks isn't enough for any team to make it through the season. So who can emerge as one of Oregon's next in line?. Oregon cornerback...
Marcus Mariota named Oregon's honorary team captain for Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game
Former Oregon quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota has officially been announced as the No. 11 Oregon Ducks honorary captain for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs on September 3rd at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The news was confirmed by the Chick-fil-A Kickoff...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everything CB coach Demetrice Martin said after Oregon's 17th fall camp practice
Oregon held its 17th fall camp practice on Wednesday. Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin met with the media afterward and fielded questions. Here's a complete transcript from Martin's media session. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Rusty's Rambling's - Early names expected to watch UGA-Oregon
-UGA set to host players in the Mercedes Benz in 10 days when Oregon comes to take to take on the Bulldogs. Here are a few names, we add several more over the.
Oregon State completes fall camp, sets focus on Boise State
After eighteen days of practice under the bright August sun, the Oregon State football team hit a milestone in its ramp up to the 2022 season. The Beavers closed fall camp, an always-grueling stretch of preseason training, with their final outing on the Prothro practice fields Tuesday afternoon. Camp opened...
DuckTerritory's fall camp day 17 practice report
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team is closing in on the conclusion of fall camp and the start of the season. Wednesday marked the team's 17th practice of camp. The session was of the fully-padded variety and took place in the morning. Media watched the first 18 minutes...
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Trikweze Bridges talks playing multiple positions in Oregon secondary
Oregon defensive back Trikweze Bridges gives the Oregon defense a lot of position versatility and he spoke with the media about playing multiple positions. Plus hear his thoughts on Oregon's defense as the season gets closer. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
Late Kick: Oregon could surpass the model's expectations
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate discusses the range of possibilities for Oregon this season.
247Sports
46K+
Followers
363K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0