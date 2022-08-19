ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

'He's the gift that keeps on giving:' MasterChef fans are left in stitches by Chris Eubank after he insists he can 'see' how his food tastes and moans contestants 'complain' too much

By Brenda Dennehy, Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

He may not have won judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode over with his food on Celebrity MasterChef during Thursday night's episode.

However, former middleweight champion Chris Eubank certainly entertained viewers at home with his chaotic appearance on the BBC show.

The boxer, 55, took part in the heats alongside Mel Blatt, Gareth Malone and Cliff Parisi and attempted to impress judges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVqdn_0hNgulFW00
Giggles: Chris Eubank left MasterChef viewers in stitches during  Thursday night's episode with his 'hilarious' antics

However, as the episode got underway, Chris left fans in giggles with his incredible remarks throughout.

Ahead of the first challenge, he predicted he would do better than all the other contestants, declaring that they 'complain' too much as he said: 'You're here, so let people see your light.'

Chris quickly ran into challenges with the daunting use of a pasta maker, but was not once fazed as he said: 'Once you've been smacked in the teeth by Nigel Benn, you're quite used to fear.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSeeb_0hNgulFW00
Animated: As the episode got underway, Chris left fans in giggles with his incredible remarks throughout

Another hilarious moment came with John and Gregg asked Chris if he had tasted his pesto before serving it, to which he confidently replied: 'I can see the taste with my eyes.'

MasterChef viewers were left in stitches at his appearance, with one writing on Twitter: 'Chris Eubank on MasterChef is the gift that keeps on giving. Never mind cooking in a three piece suit…'

Another said: 'Celebrity Masterchef is on and I've been introduced to the weird and wonderful wonder that is Chris Eubank….That man is strange but hilarious.'

'If you're not watching Chris Eubank on masterchef you're missing out I've got to tell you' a third wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2p6T_0hNgulFW00
Taste: Ahead of the first challenge, he predicted he would do better than all the other contestants, declaring that they 'complain' too much

A fourth commented: 'I genuinely can't cope with how funny Chris Eubank is on #celebritymasterchef.'

'Love Chris Eubank cooking in his bespoke suit - gent #MasterChef,' gushed another

Another fan suggested: 'The member of the Celebrity Masterchef casting team who thought of Chris Eubank deserves a pay rise.'

Chris Eubank should have his own cookery show, read the news and weather forecasts and present Question Time. #Masterchef

Chris Eubank on Celebrity Masterchef is all I ever could have hoped for. I felt...buoyant.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqlSL_0hNgulFW00
Expert: Another hilarious moment came with John and Gregg asked Chris if he had tasted his pesto before serving it, to which he confidently replied: 'I can see the taste with my eyes'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1si8rl_0hNgulFW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vf6lR_0hNgulFW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUJYa_0hNgulFW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJrEg_0hNgulFW00
Reaction: MasterChef viewers were left in stitches at Chris's appearance

Ahead of the shows launch - Chris said he was eager to triumph on the Celebrity series, with the sportsman insisting his cooking skills are exemplary.

Not known for his modesty, he said: 'My cooking now, there are no words.'

He added to the Radio Times : 'You will see on the show where I cook one simple dish, it knocked even me off my feet.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rhin9_0hNgulFW00
Bold claims: Chris said he was eager to triumph on the Celebrity series, with the sportsman insisting his cooking skills are exemplary

And Chris pulled no punches when it comes to his fighting talk for his fellow contestants.

He said: 'It's almost as though I had to teach them what the relationship is between the chef and the food.

'They just didn't have any idea how to love the food and the process.

'The difference with my food is the love that's in it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXeUm_0hNgulFW00
Fighting talk: Not known for his modesty, the former middleweight champion said: 'My cooking now, there are no words' (Chris, left, with Carl Thompson, right, in 1998)

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

'I don't know how I kept it quiet!' Molly Rainford's nan Doreen, 82, reveals singer told her about spot on Strictly three weeks before anybody else

Molly Rainford's nan Doreen has revealed the singer confided in her about being a contestant in this year's Strictly Come Dancing before anybody else. The former BGT finalist, 21, was announced to be taking part in the BBC series three weeks later, but the 82-year-old admitted keeping the secret was terribly difficult.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I got maybe £35 or £40 for it': Celebrity MasterChef's Clarke Peters reveals he is trying to find out which Rolling Stones track he sang on - so he can claim royalties for it

Clarke Peters is trying to find out which Rolling Stones track he sang on - so he can claim the royalties on it. The actor, 70, who is best known for playing detective Lester Freamon in The Wire, is currently competing on Celebrity MasterChef. In addition to his acting career,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Man, 23, with rare condition who can 'smell, taste and feel' words reveals he can never date Kirsty because of the 'urine aroma' - while a celeb such as Jennifer Lawrence is like 'sniffing a shoe'

A man with a rare condition which means he can taste, smell and feel words has revealed which names are delicious - and which taste like urine. Henry Gray, 23, from Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, has a condition called lexical-gustatory synaesthesia, which means he can taste, smell or have a feeling associated with words.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Husband, 62, who had suffered heart attack told his wife 'don't worry about me, I'll be fine' moments before the ambulance he was in crashed into a wall and he died, inquest hears

A 62-year-old man died when the ambulance taking him to hospital in crashed into a brick wall after trying to overtake a HGV. Just moments before Trevor Bailey told his wife 'not to worry' about him and insisted he would be fine, as he was taken into the ambulance for a heart attack.
HEART DISEASE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Malone
Person
Cliff Parisi
Person
John Torode
Person
Nigel Benn
Person
Gregg Wallace
Person
Chris Eubank
Daily Mail

Mother admits she's sometimes 'frightened' of her son, 3, who 'claws at her face, bites her and headbutts her' because he suffers from a rare condition that means he can't feel pain

A mother has revealed her desperation over her three-year-old son who suffers from a rare condition that means he can't feel pain. Ronnie Bird, three, was diagnosed with Smith-Magenis syndrome (SMS) aged one. The extremely rare condition causes behavioural problems and means he doesn't feel pain, leading to alarming behaviour...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Masterchef#Reality Tv
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tracey Folly

Man furious when his ex-girlfriend gives her heart-shaped necklace to his best friend to make him jealous

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was young, single, and carefree, she saw a necklace with a heart pendant that she wanted. To be more specific, the jewelry comprised two necklaces, each with its own pendant formed in the shape of half a heart. The two halves of the heart fit neatly against each other to make an entire heart. That was the whole point.
Mary Duncan

Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'It's just so awful. There are no words': Tearful friends pay tribute to Darius Campbell Danesh as they leave flowers outside his family home in Glasgow after Pop Idol star's shock death in the US

A close friend of Darius Campbell Danesh today paid tribute to the Pop Idol star as she laid flowers at his family home in Glasgow. Anne Ferguson said she had 'no words' to describe her sadness at the Scottish singer and actor's sudden death aged 41 after he was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He's the most arrogant man I’ve ever spoken to': Mum of 14-year-old autistic boy whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo at Everton claims the Man United star moaned about his own childhood in bizarre 10-minute phone call

The mother of the 14-year-old autistic boy whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo has branded the superstar as 'arrogant' and plans to take him to court. Following Manchester United's defeat to Everton at Goodison Park last season, Ronaldo appeared to slap the hand of Jacob Harding as he stormed down the tunnel, damaging the boy's phone.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

556K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy