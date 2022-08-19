Read full article on original website
How to do Fixed or Flexible Staking on Binance
If you’ve been in crypto for a while, then staking will be a familiar term. Staking is the way many Proof-of-Stake blockchains verify their transactions and allow participants to earn rewards on their crypto holdings. So, staking generally involves committing your crypto assets to support a blockchain network and confirm transactions.
Top 3 Cardano’s NFT Analytics Aggregators
NFTs may be the most loved and most hated asset on the internet right now. However, NFTs aren’t just JPEGs. They are a piece of technology that has the potential to transform many aspects of our regular lives, and eventually the world. Among them, Cardano is stealing the show with its minimal gas fees and amazing NFT projects.
The Top 3 Tezos NFT Marketplaces
NFTs are one of the fastest-growing niches in the crypto space. While Ethereum is one of the top blockchain platforms for the NFT space, Tezos (XTZ) is also beginning to make waves in the NFT ecosystem. Its NFT marketplace is renowned for its eco-friendly stance as well as its cost-effective nature.
Cronos Updates | Crypto.com Reduces Trading Fees | Aug W 4
Every week, we bring Cronos Chain news and updates. This week, multiple releases from Cronos ecosystem projects come around the fourth week of August. This week’s Cronos updates include information about reducing trading fees on the Crypto.com exchange. Also, you can read about other news and updates from Cronos ecosystem that happened last week.
Litecoin (LTC) – A Review
Completing payment transactions in a seamless, secure and transparent manner was the first-ever use case of cryptocurrencies. Although Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency officially launched using blockchain technology, it also had its fair share of pitfalls. Litecoin (LTC), on the other hand, was designed to mitigate the shortcomings faced when completing payment transactions with Bitcoin (BTC).
Algorand (ALGO) Governance – What You Should Know
Algorand blockchain is currently one of the most renowned blockchain protocols available today. It is also a unique pure proof-of-stake (PPoS) blockchain. Seeing as Algorand (ALGO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain, its security and success are based on its community members and stakers. These stakers are also majorly in charge of its entire governance process.
How Ethereum Clients are Preparing for the ETH Merge
The level of preparation for the Ethereum Merge has been increasing as the date is getting closer. The Ethereum ecosystem has been working extremely hard to complete the long-awaited update and launch it. Therefore, Teku and Geth, clients for Ethereum 2.0, delivered the essential Mainnet upgrade v22.8.1, creating the basis...
How to Use Binance Swap Farming
When using Binance, it’s not only a CEX. There is a whole ecosystem with different apps available for you. For instance, there are many trading options. This includes among others spot, margin, or P2P trading. Another option is Swap Farming. Binance Swap Farming allows you to ‘swap’ tokens straight...
Four ways To Deposit Crypto In Binance Without Fees
Did you know that your crypto deposit fees and trading fees are eating away at your profits? In this article, I will show you a couple of ways you can reduce your deposit fees and save a lot in long run!. One option is totally FREE. No fees, hidden or...
Our Binance FAQ Part 3: 5 Questions About Binance
There are lots of newbies joining our industry almost daily. And these guys have lots of questions about various parts of the market. For example, we found out that many of our new crypto friends have questions about Binance. Anyway, that’s not surprising. Binance is the world’s largest exchange by...
5 Things you Should Know About Staking USDC
Stablecoins play an important part in the crypto space. They peg to another asset, in most cases to the USD, and USDC is currently one of the leading stablecoins in the market. So, many people in the ecosystem are trying to look for alternatives to stake USDC and get USDC...
A Walkthrough Of The DefiLlama Platform
DefiLlama is an analysis platform where you can check the analysis data integrated from different blockchain networks. It is the largest TVL aggregator for Defi (Decentralized Finance) that aggregates data from more than 100+ networks and applications. The DefiLlama platform gives you a comprehensive and detailed record of each chain and the applications based on it. The platform source code is open and is maintained by the contributors from different protocols.
