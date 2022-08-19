DefiLlama is an analysis platform where you can check the analysis data integrated from different blockchain networks. It is the largest TVL aggregator for Defi (Decentralized Finance) that aggregates data from more than 100+ networks and applications. The DefiLlama platform gives you a comprehensive and detailed record of each chain and the applications based on it. The platform source code is open and is maintained by the contributors from different protocols.

