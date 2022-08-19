2021 Season Recap: The story on Brownlee is a bit complicated but exciting none the less. The FSU transfer was a 3/4 star prospect who chose the ‘Noles over Florida, Miami, LSU, and some other notable programs out of high school. The speedy Brownlee took a redshirt in 2019 but then jumped in and immediately made an impact for the FSU secondary, playing in eight games in the shortened 2020 season and then all 12 last year mixed in as a starter. He racked up some nice stats (2 INT, 51 tackles, 2 TFL, 3PBU, 1FF) but his aggressiveness was what had fans and coaches excited about his progression. While he had some struggles in coverage at times, I always like to look at fan reaction of a transfer and it appears overall most FSU fans were frustrated by his departure as he looked to be a piece of the secondary once again in 2022.

