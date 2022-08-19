ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Brett McMurphy’s preseason bowl projections have Louisville taking on Auburn in the Gasparilla Bowl. —Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee has been named the starting quarterback at Central Florida. Louisville heads to Orlando to face the Golden Knights in week two. —Alan Thomas over at State of Louisville explains...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

The Cardinal Countdown: 12 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: The story on Brownlee is a bit complicated but exciting none the less. The FSU transfer was a 3/4 star prospect who chose the ‘Noles over Florida, Miami, LSU, and some other notable programs out of high school. The speedy Brownlee took a redshirt in 2019 but then jumped in and immediately made an impact for the FSU secondary, playing in eight games in the shortened 2020 season and then all 12 last year mixed in as a starter. He racked up some nice stats (2 INT, 51 tackles, 2 TFL, 3PBU, 1FF) but his aggressiveness was what had fans and coaches excited about his progression. While he had some struggles in coverage at times, I always like to look at fan reaction of a transfer and it appears overall most FSU fans were frustrated by his departure as he looked to be a piece of the secondary once again in 2022.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville’s Caleb Chandler named First Team Preseason AP All-American

Louisville offensive guard Caleb Chandler has been named a First Team Preseason All-American by the Associated Press. A year ago, Chandler became only the second Cardinal offensive lineman to earn first team All-ACC accolades, joining former teammate Mekhi Becton (2019). He has also been named a First Team Preseason All-American by Pro Football Focus, and a Second Team Preseason All-American by The Sporting News.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Trio of quarterbacks vying to be Cunningham's backup for Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- It's no mystery, of course, who will be Louisville's starting quarterback this season, with fifth-year mainstay Malik Cunningham his fourth year as the regular under center. But what if Cunningham is injured, who will be first in line to replace him?. Good question. As fall camp...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Gabe Sisk transferring from Ballard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ballard High School guard Gabe Sisk will not be a Bruin this upcoming season. WLKY Sports has learned that the Class of 2023 guard will play at Prolific Prep in Napa Valley, Ca. The basketball academy's website says:. "Essentially, Prolific Prep provides a college-preparatory education on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ben Perry
WLKY.com

Romeo Langford honored at New Albany High School

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Former New Albany High School and Indiana University basketball star Romeo Langford was honored by his high school on Saturday afternoon. New Albany dedicated the basketball court in the main gym to Langford. From now on, the Bulldog basketball teams will play their games on Romeo Langford Court.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Jeffersontown baseball world champs welcomed home

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Jeffersontown's first team to win the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series comes home to a hero's welcome. The Jeffersontown Strike, made up of youngsters twelve and under, beat Mexico 3 to 1 to clinch the title last week. Saturday, the team was greeted by the city...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
KENTUCKY STATE
JC Post

Kansas family in fatal DUI accident is home from Kentucky

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After weeks in the hospital, Amy and Ava Jones returned home late Thursday night from Louisville, Kentucky. On July 5, Amy and Ava, along with Trey and Creek Jones, were the victims of an accident in Louisville, Kentucky where they were struck by a car driven by 33-year-old Michael Hurley of Lexington, Ind. The Jones family were pedestrians.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the hundreds of food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
LOUISVILLE, KY
travelawaits.com

12 Best Places To Stay Along The Bourbon Trail

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When it comes to planning a trip, picking the perfect destination can be tricky, especially if you’ve been lucky enough to have spent enough time on the beach that you’re ready to find something new. So let me ask you this… do you like Bourbon? If so, a trip to Kentucky to check out the Bourbon Trail may be in the cards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Freshwater jellyfish spotted in Louisville's Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Freshwater Jellyfish have been spotted in Shawnee Park. Officials with the Louisville Olmstead Parks Conservancy shared photos of the mini-marvels via their Facebook page. The jellyfish, which are about the size of a penny, were located inside the pond near the West Broadway entrance of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

State fair closing early due to incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
LOUISVILLE, KY

