REDDING, IA – An accident in Redding on Saturday is being attributed to a mechanical malfunction. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Department says the accident took place just before 6 o’clock Saturday morning as Jeffrey Overholser was driving south on Depot Street, returning to his residence. Overholser started to turn into his driveway when he noticed it was partially blocked by another vehicle. Overholser was unable to stop due to the mechanical malfunction and he rear-ended the other vehicle which was occupied by two individuals. No one was injured in the accident.

REDDING, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO