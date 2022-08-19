Read full article on original website
Trenton Police Investigating Reported Murder-Suicide From Monday
Trenton Police are reportedly investing a murder-suicide from Monday. Reports say Trenton Police responded to 2132 Sportsman Road around 4:05 Monday afternoon in response to a 911 call mentioning gunshots and a possible domestic dispute. Authorities discovered 29-year-old Amber Nicole Gann and 36-year-old James Anthony Barr with gunshot wounds. Crews...
Additional Booking For Livingston County
Sixty-two-year-old Donna L Collins was booked into the Randolph County Jail following her arrest by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. She is held on a Probation violation warrant from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000.
Maysville Resident Involved in Single Vehicle Accident North of Cameron
(CAMERON, MO) – A Maysville woman was involved in a single vehicle accident just four and a half miles north of Cameron on Route EE. The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated in the accident report that just after 9 P.M. 20-year-old Josephine M. Kilgore was heading southbound on Route EE, when her vehicle travelled off the East side of the roadway.
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests by the Missouri Highway Patrol in the local counties this weekend include:. Sunday at 12:55 am, troopers in Linn County arrested 49-year-old Lareina J Whisler of Kansas City for alleged possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was processed and released. Sunday at 1:45 am, Troopers...
Milan woman arrested in Grundy County
A Milan woman was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Grundy County early Sunday evening. Twenty-seven-year-old Zakiya Ali was arrested on an Adair County warrant for failure to appear in court on alleged leaving the scene of an accident, driving while her license was suspended (2nd offense), and speeding 20 miles faster than the posted speed limit.
Chillicothe Correctional Center Reports Offender Death
The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced an offender death at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Authorities say at 10:15 A.M. Monday, August 22, offender Paula Stark (DOC No.1357975) was pronounced dead at the St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The 51-year-old was confined at Chillicothe Correctional Center to serve a seven-year sentence for first-degree endangering welfare of a child from Jackson County. She was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on February 17, 2021.
Redding Accident Attributed to Mechanical Malfunction
REDDING, IA – An accident in Redding on Saturday is being attributed to a mechanical malfunction. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Department says the accident took place just before 6 o’clock Saturday morning as Jeffrey Overholser was driving south on Depot Street, returning to his residence. Overholser started to turn into his driveway when he noticed it was partially blocked by another vehicle. Overholser was unable to stop due to the mechanical malfunction and he rear-ended the other vehicle which was occupied by two individuals. No one was injured in the accident.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of August 19, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Overland Park, Kansas resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. 55-year-old Angela Demots was accused of traveling 104 miles an hour in a 70 zone and cutting in on an overtaken vehicle. Demots was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Dive team restarts search for Albia man missing for 38 years
ALBIA, Iowa — Harry Milligan has not been seen since July 1, 1984. A nationally-known underwater search team has returned to Iowa in hopes of closing the cold case once and for all. Chaos Divers, a private dive team from Illinois, arrived in Albia over the weekend to restart its search for Milligan. “It’s been […]
Emergency Closure On Northbound I-35 At Route A In Harrison County
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced an emergency closure on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. Mo-Dot says northbound Interstate 35 in Harrison County has been closed beneath Route A for emergency shoulder repairs. Contractors anticipate reopening northbound I-35 around 5 p.m. this evening. During the closure, traffic is being...
Trenton man to be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Spickard man charged with unlawful use of a weapon
A Trenton resident, 47-year-old Patrick Oyler, was to be returned to the Department of Corrections following his arrest Friday on a probation and parole warrant. Oyler was accused of violations that included alleged failure to notify his probation and parole officer regarding the status of employment, Oyler also is accused of violating reporting directives on multiple occasions from May 16th through August 3rd. In February of 2019, Oyler received a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a Grundy County charge of criminal non-support.
Conception Junction Man Hurt In I-29 Rear-Ending Accident
A Conception Junction man was left with moderate injuries after rear ending another vehicle on Interstate 29 in Platte County Monday afternoon. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Conception Junction resident Kirby G. Sullivan was driving a 2005 Pontiac southbound on I-29 at mile-marker 21.2 in Platte COunty at 3:09 P.M. Monday when his vehicle struck the rear end of a 2004 Honda.
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police report the arrest of 54-year-old Bertha Mayes of Creston at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a Union County warrant for 4th – degree theft. Authorities released her after she posted the $1,000 bond.
MoDOT Announces Ramp Closings in I-35 Resurfacing Project
The Missouri Department of Transportation reports crews will close both Daviess County U.S. Route 69 at the Exit 61 ramp and DeKalb County U.S. Route 36 at the Exit 54 ramp in connection with the resurfacing project on Interstate 35. Crews plan to close both the Daviess County U.S. Route 69 (Exit 61) and DeKalb County U.S. Route 36 (Exit 54) ramps beginning Friday. The project will include repaving extending from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
Registration Open for HCCH Miles for Miles Cancer Walk
BETHANY, MO The Harrison County Community Hospital’s 12th annual Miles for Miles Cancer Walk will be held on Saturday, October 8th. Registration for that event is now open. The Miles for Miles Cancer Walk will include 1-mile and 2.5 miles routes through Bethany, beginning at the Harrison County Community Hospital.
Livingston County Sheriff moves all detainees from the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail with no explanation
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office has moved all of its detainees from the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail with no reason given for the move. As of Wednesday afternoon August 17, most of the Livingston County detainees that were male were moved to the Caldwell County Jail, with three at the Harrison County Jail. Livingston County is using the jails in Harrison and Randolph counties to house its female detainees.
Bond denied for Moberly man accused of over 30 felonies
LINN COUNTY, Mo. – A Moberly man accused of more than 30 felonies, including sex crimes, is denied bond in Linn County Court. The request filed earlier this month by legal counsel representing Scotty G. Reynolds was denied citing previous practice of violating bond conditions, an attempt to secure funds to leave the United States, and his mental competence evaluation.
Maxine “Blondie” Miles
Gilman City, MO: Maxine “Blondie” Miles, 98, Gilman City, MO passed away Friday, August 19,. 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital with family by her side. Maxine was born on November 26, 1923 the daughter of Samuel Ellis and Bertha Maxine. (Magee) Funderburg. She accepted Christ at an...
Maizel Dunn
Funeral Services for 90 year old Maizel Dunn of Leon will be held Friday at 10:30am at the Trinity Christian Church in Decatur. Visitation will begin Thursday at 2pm at the Slade O’Donnell Funeral Home in Leon. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm. Interment will be held at the Trinity Hills Cemetery in Decatur. More information can be found at www.sladefuneralhome.com.
