San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies odds, picks and predictions

The San Francisco Giants (59-59) and Colorado Rockies (51-69) meet Friday at 8:40 p.m. ET to swing into a 3-game series at Coors Field in Denver. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Giants vs. Rockies odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: San Francisco leads 6-3; the Giants are 21-7 against the Rockies since the beginning of last season

The Giants are coming off back-to-back losses, but San Francisco is 5-2 over its last 7 games. Road trips have been a problem area for this club. The Giants are 7-17 with a 5.13 ERA in their last 24 games on the road.

The Rockies head into the weekend having lost 5 in a row. Colorado owns a paltry .459 OPS over that stretch. Since July 28, the Rockies are just 6-15.

Giants at Rockies projected starters

LHP Alex Wood vs. RHP Jose Urena

Wood (8-9, 4.18 ERA) owns a 1.19 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 9.1 K/9 through 118 1/3 IP across 23 starts.

Has a tidy 2.93 ERA over his last 7 starts

Owns a 3.94 ERA, 1.11 WHIP on the road

Urena (1-4, 4.80 ERA) has made 12 appearances this season (8 starts). He has a 1.60 WHIP, 4.6 BB/9 and 4.8 K/9 in 50 2/3 IP.

Has a 5.70 ERA over his last 7 starts

Current S.F. batters own a 1.098 OPS against him

Giants at Rockies odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:38 p.m. ET.

Money line: Giants -165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Rockies +133 (bet $133 to win $100)

Giants -165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Rockies +133 (bet $133 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Giants -1.5 (-108) | Rockies +1.5 (-112)

Giants -1.5 (-108) | Rockies +1.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 10.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Giants at Rockies picks and predictions

Prediction

Giants 7, Rockies 4

The San Francisco offense was clicking along with an .819 OPS from Aug. 6-15. That hot streak came to a halt the last 3 nights as the Giants went a combined 1-for-20 with runners in scoring position scoring a combined 4 runs in those games.

The visiting team is the lean here, but not an actionable one with a price north of -160. Watch the line just in case; PASS if there is no change.

Wood has been hurt by a .311 batting average on balls in play. He’s been sharp of late, and the Giants are worth the multi-run play in the high-octane run environment of Coors Field.

TAKE SAN FRANCISCO -1.5 (-100).

There are some Under-lean elements in the Giants’ overall production-versus-expected production numbers. But recent bullpen slumps on both sides cancel that out.

AVOID.

