ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TRHlw_0hNgqHp000

The San Francisco Giants (59-59) and Colorado Rockies (51-69) meet Friday at 8:40 p.m. ET to swing into a 3-game series at Coors Field in Denver. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Giants vs. Rockies odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: San Francisco leads 6-3; the Giants are 21-7 against the Rockies since the beginning of last season

The Giants are coming off back-to-back losses, but San Francisco is 5-2 over its last 7 games. Road trips have been a problem area for this club. The Giants are 7-17 with a 5.13 ERA in their last 24 games on the road.

The Rockies head into the weekend having lost 5 in a row. Colorado owns a paltry .459 OPS over that stretch. Since July 28, the Rockies are just 6-15.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Giants at Rockies projected starters

LHP Alex Wood vs. RHP Jose Urena

Wood (8-9, 4.18 ERA) owns a 1.19 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 9.1 K/9 through 118 1/3 IP across 23 starts.

  • Has a tidy 2.93 ERA over his last 7 starts
  • Owns a 3.94 ERA, 1.11 WHIP on the road

Urena (1-4, 4.80 ERA) has made 12 appearances this season (8 starts). He has a 1.60 WHIP, 4.6 BB/9 and 4.8 K/9 in 50 2/3 IP.

  • Has a 5.70 ERA over his last 7 starts
  • Current S.F. batters own a 1.098 OPS against him

Giants at Rockies odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:38 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Giants -165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Rockies +133 (bet $133 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Giants -1.5 (-108) | Rockies +1.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 10.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Giants at Rockies picks and predictions

Prediction

Giants 7, Rockies 4

The San Francisco offense was clicking along with an .819 OPS from Aug. 6-15. That hot streak came to a halt the last 3 nights as the Giants went a combined 1-for-20 with runners in scoring position scoring a combined 4 runs in those games.

The visiting team is the lean here, but not an actionable one with a price north of -160. Watch the line just in case; PASS if there is no change.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

Wood has been hurt by a .311 batting average on balls in play. He’s been sharp of late, and the Giants are worth the multi-run play in the high-octane run environment of Coors Field.

TAKE SAN FRANCISCO -1.5 (-100).

There are some Under-lean elements in the Giants’ overall production-versus-expected production numbers. But recent bullpen slumps on both sides cancel that out.

AVOID.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rangers’ relievers were comically whistled away by umpire after blocking the outfield batter’s eye

It’s never a good thing when you’re being whistled at by an umpire from over 400 feet away. On Wednesday, the Texas Rangers were visiting the Colorado Rockies for an afternoon game as August comes to a close. In the bottom of the first, play was suddenly halted by the umpire when he realized things weren’t as they should be in the outfield.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU running back worth the Price of admission in 49ers preseason

In three seasons as a running back for LSU, Ty Davis-Price played in 35 games finishing with 1,744 yards on 379 carries (4.6 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns. Davis-Price was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enters a very nice situation with a team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season. Davis-Price was already assumed to get a lot of playing time as a rookie but plays like these only help cement that fact.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Denver, CO
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings waive former Denver Broncos TE

Part two of roster cuts came on Tuesday as the Minnesota Vikings needed to trim the roster down to 80 players by the 4 pm eastern deadline. The Vikings began those moves on Tuesday by waiving former fifth-round draft pick Harrison Hand and they continued those by releasing former Denver Broncos TE Shaun Beyer per The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bet Slippin' podcast: 2022 AFC North gambling preview

SportsbookWire.com handicapper Nathan Beighle connects with OutKick sports betting analyst Geoff Clark to preview the AFC North, including breakdowns of the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. Listen as they offer up their picks, predictions and best bets. Visit SportsbookWire.com for more sports betting analysis. Odds provided...
GAMBLING
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Karl Dorrell and Mike Sanford still discussing pick for starting QB

Head coach Karl Dorrell joined the media and a few other college coaches across the state on Wednesday for the third annual Front Range Huddle, hosted by the Blake Street Tavern in Denver. Unsurprisingly, the first topic Dorrell was asked to discuss was Colorado’s starting quarterback competition between Brendon Lewis and JT Shrout. Dorrell’s update was simply that he and offensive coordinator Mike Sanford are still seeing which QB checks more boxes. “Mike and I have talked a lot about it the last few days, it’s really hard,” Dorrell said. “But the thing that we’ve come to a great conclusion about is that...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#Lhp Alex Wood#Rhp Jose Urena Wood#K 9#Ip#Usa Today Sports Scores
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Martz thinks Justin Fields’ Bears offense has as much talent as 0-16 Lions

It’s been a long time since Mike Martz made his presence known in NFL circles. As one of the architects of the “The Greatest Show on Turf” Rams — who won Super Bowl 34 over the Titans — Martz made a few other intermittent stops throughout his pro football career. That includes later stints as the Lions’ and Bears’ offensive coordinator.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks sign another RB, place LB Jon Rhattigan on PUP list

The Seahawks announced two roster moves today. Undrafted rookie running back Ronnie Rivers has been signed. He played his college football at Fresno State, where he totaled 40 rushing touchdowns and 3,417 yards in 52 games. He got several offers from NFL teams to attend rookie minicamp, eventually settling on the Cardinals. However, Arizona released him as part of their cuts from 90 down to 85 players.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings roster move roundup

With the Vikings having to trim down their roster twice over the last 10 days, there has been a lot of movement. Not only have they trimmed the roster, they made a massive trade to improve the backup quarterback position on Monday. While they have already made a lot of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 free agent offensive lineman the Steelers should consider

Despite multiple signings in the offseason, the woes of the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line remain. There are only two preseason games left to get things in order and the Steelers might need to consider bringing some players in to see if they can improve the situation at either guard or center. Here are four guys still on the market who could realistically be upgrades on the Pittsburgh offensive line.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles roster bubble: Which players helped or hurt their cause in Week 2

The Eagles defeated the Browns, 21-20, in their second preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, and it was a showcase for veterans and rookies on the roster bubble. With Philadelphia’s starters and critical reserves resting, the second team offensive line highlighted the team’s depth at the position, with the Eagles still almost rushing for 150+ yards.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants claim WR Jaylon Moore, CB Harrison Hand off of waivers

With injuries mounting at the wide receiver position, the New York Giants were forced to scour the waiver wire on Wednesday and they came back with a catch. The team has claimed Jaylon Moore off of waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. He is likely to take the roster spot of Collin Johnson, who suffered a torn Achilles on Wednesday and is out for the season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions reach injury settlement with S Brady Breeze

In a little bit of accounting cleanup, the Detroit Lions have waived injured safety Brady Breeze from the team’s injured reserve list. Breeze was waived with injury status as part of the Lions’ roster trimming from 90 to 85 players last week. When Breeze went unclaimed on the NFL’s waiver wire, he reverted to Detroit’s IR.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy