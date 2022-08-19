Read full article on original website
Former member of cleaning crew suspected of burglary at Norfolk business
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a burglary investigation Tuesday. Norfolk Police responded to a report of an overnight burglary at a business in the 2000 block of W. Pasewalk Avenue on Tuesday. According to NPD, the suspect was captured on surveillance video breaking into...
Northeast disability service director recognized by state commission
NORFOLK, Neb. – The director of Disability Services at Northeast Community College has been recognized for work with a state agency. Representatives from the Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired (NCBVI) were on the Norfolk campus recently to thank Mary Balaski for her advocacy of students who have been clients of the agency.
'Refined relaxation': Cigar bar set to open soon in downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A cigar bar called Paul's: A Cigar Lounge is preparing to have a soft opening next week at 104 N 3rd Street. "Refined relaxation" are the two words the owner of the bar, Paul Hamelink told News Channel Nebraska that will define what the bar aims to accomplish.
NSP troopers conduct surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Platte County
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- For the second day in a row, Nebraska State Patrol troopers conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections in northeast Nebraska. The inspections were held in Columbus and the surrounding area in Platte County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 41...
10 more road-watching cameras in Metro a no-go
Plans for more cameras in the Metro, reading license plates, have been scuttled. As we’ve been telling you the Douglas County Sheriff’s office which has 15 of the cameras just outside Omaha, wanted to add 10 more within the city limits. The sheriff said the cameras were to...
New Gage County Tourism Director hired
BEATRICE – The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce now has a new tourism director to work alongside with. Megan Bartz has been hired as the new Gage County Tourism Coordinator. She is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate in marketing and management. Bartz fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Kristen Jensen, who took a new job with the Beatrice Campus of Southeast Community College.
Lincoln fight results in a stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a fight where a man was stabbed. LPD said police were dispatched to an apartment complex at N 1st Street and Belmont Avenue on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. that reportedly involved six to seven people. A man allegedly had a knife during the altercation as well.
Group mystified by city's opposition to railroad museum
NEBRASKA CITY – Supporters of a movement to establish a railroad museum in Nebraska City were elated in 2020 when the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway deeded over property to them, but have since been entangled in court filings and mystified by the reaction of city government. About four...
Lincoln man hits head while painting fire hydrants
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sent to the hospital after falling off a box truck while painting fire hydrants. The Lincoln Police Department said they and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a traumatic injury Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of Abigail Drive.
NSP holds surprise commercial vehicle inspections
NORFOLK, NE.- The Nebraska State Patrol surprised drivers with full inspections of their commercial vehicles on Tuesday. Troopers began surprise inspections Tuesday morning in Norfolk to keep the roadways safe. Trooper-led inspections include checks for brakes, driver qualifications, CDLs, among other possible violations. These surprise stops help keep a watchful eye on vehicles that do not stop at your typical weigh stations, troopers on site said.
Person of interest arrested after reports of subject with gun near Columbus schools
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Two schools in Columbus were put on lockout early Tuesday after reports of a person carrying a gun in the area. Shortly before 8:00 a.m., officers from the Columbus Police Department were called to the area near Columbus High School and Lost Creek Elementary. A caller reported a male subject walking in the area carrying a gun.
Sheriff identifies homeless man found in Otoe County
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a homeless man who was discovered in rural northwest Otoe County as 30-year-old, William Klingenfuss of Manteca, Calif. Deputies were dispatched last Friday evening to an acreage where Klingenfuss was found deceased in a pickup...
Two semis wreck in Dodge County
AMES, Neb. -- A two-vehicle wreck affected traffic in eastern Nebraska Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 14 Boulevard about a mile west of the community of Ames. Dodge County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page that the crash involved two...
Dog rescued, extensive damage to northwest Lincoln home after fire
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Fire and Rescue said there's extensive damage to about half of a northwest Lincoln home that caught fire late Monday night. The call came in just after 11:00 p.m. for a house on fire near northwest 3rd Street and northwest Tudor Lane in the Highlands neighborhood.
Madison County GOP talks tax transparency
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Madison County GOP met at the Black Cow Fat Pig in Norfolk, where attendees listened to a what party leaders say is a new way the government can transparent about taxes. On Wednesday, Elizabeth Hallgren, the community engagement director for the Platte Institute spoke at the...
Police report man in custody
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City High School was placed in “secure” status Monday before police took a Missouri man into custody. The secure status means that exits are locked and monitored while classes proceeded as normal. Earlier Monday, a Nebraska City woman notified police that a...
Vehicles collide at Gage-Lancaster line intersection
BEATRICE – A collision at an uncontrolled rural intersection along the Gage-Lancaster County line Friday night, sent a Wilber woman to the hospital. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol went to the scene of the collision, about three miles northwest of Clatonia, at around 8:20 p.m. Cortland and Hallam Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched.
UPDATE: Norfolk man killed in Butler County car accident
DAVID CITY, Neb. -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in east central Nebraska. The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 66. The Sheriff's Office said during the investigation and after they received an eye witness...
Got milk? Dairy summit talks of necessary growth
CLEARWATER, Neb. -- This years Nebraska Dairy Promotion & Industry U.S. Delegation Summit was held at Thiele Dairy on Tuesday. The summit was hosted in Clearwater by Thiele Dairy, Midwest Dairy and the Nebraska State Dairy Association. Kris Bousquet, Nebraska State Dairy Association Executive Director, led the summit discussions. Twenty-five...
Drought monitor: Norfolk is driest ever, southeast abnormally dry
NORFOLK -- Statewide this year's drought has yet to reach the dire levels seen in 2012, but for one community this year is drier than its ever been. The National Weather Service said the City of Norfolk is over 9.3 inches short of the normal amount of precipitation for this time of year.
