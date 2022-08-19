Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Alice Ruth Rhea
Mt. Moriah, MO: Alice Ruth Rhea, 98, of Mt. Moriah, MO passed away peacefully in her sleep at. Orilla’s Way, Grant City, MO on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born to William Ernest and Eva May (Hammond) King on May 19, 1924, in Harrison. County, MO. Alice attended...
northwestmoinfo.com
Interviews From The 120th Missouri State Fair
If you missed any of Kyle Hill’s reports from the 120th Missouri State Fair, or you’d like to relive some of the best experiences from this year’s fair, we’ve uploaded our reports from the past two weeks to a playlist.
northwestmoinfo.com
Northwest Missouri Exhibitors Part of Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions
SEDALIA, MO – Several northwest Missouri exhibitors were part of the Sale of Champions held Saturday at the Missouri State Fair. Here’s Regional Radio’s Kyle Hill:
northwestmoinfo.com
Shirley Ann Boner
The family of 70-year-old Shirley Ann Boner of St. Joseph and Plattsburg will be conducting a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Broadway United Methodist Church, in Plattsburg, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Robert (Bob) Dale Hunt
The family of 84-year-old Robert (Bob) Dale Hunt of St. Joseph will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home, with memorial service, public Livestream, and military honors beginning at 3 p.m. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Kidney Foundation in honor of David Hunt, or the First Baptist Church of Stewartsville. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Injured in St. Joseph Crash During Police Pursuit
ST JOSEPH, MO – Three people were injured in a crash Sunday night in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 37-year old St. Joseph resident Theodore Marti was fleeing from law enforcement. Marti travelled eastbound on Lake Front Lane and struck a parked vehicle. He then reversed and struck the driver’s side door of a vehicle being operated by 34-year old Heather Annigan of Savannah.
northwestmoinfo.com
MO Launches School Choice Scholarship Program
(MISSOURINET) – A Missouri program is up and running that gives tax credits to donors who provide scholarships to K-12 students attending the school of their choice. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick’s Office oversees the MO Scholars program, which has already awarded scholarships to about 400 students. Fitzpatrick says...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation Announces Major Renovations to Livestock Barns
DES MOINS, IA – A historic renovation will be taking place on the Iowa State Fairgrounds over the next several years. The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation has announced a $25 million renovation to the livestock barns that will commence now that the 2022 fair has closed. Structures...
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Competing in “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser” Contest
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol hopes to have “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser”. It is competing in the annual nationwide contest to be on a calendar sold by the American Association of State Troopers. Captain John Hotz (hots) says Missouri’s cruiser photo was taken near the Big Cedar Lodge overlooking Table Rock Lake in southwest Missouri’s Branson.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa State Fair Wraps Up With Attendance Topping One Million
Iowa State Fair. Photo by Radio Iowa. (Radio Iowa) The Iowa State Fair wrapped up Sunday after an 11-day run topping the one-million mark again. State Fair CEO Gary Slater says there were not many negatives. “The fair is just tremendous this year — smooth running and whatnot, There’s a...
northwestmoinfo.com
MoDOT Announces Ramp Closings in I-35 Resurfacing Project
The Missouri Department of Transportation reports crews will close both Daviess County U.S. Route 69 at the Exit 61 ramp and DeKalb County U.S. Route 36 at the Exit 54 ramp in connection with the resurfacing project on Interstate 35. Crews plan to close both the Daviess County U.S. Route 69 (Exit 61) and DeKalb County U.S. Route 36 (Exit 54) ramps beginning Friday. The project will include repaving extending from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjan.com
Missouri pair arrested on drug charges near Shenandoah
(Shenandoah, Iowa) – A traffic stop at around 12:02-a.m. Saturday south of Shenandoah, resulted in the arrest on drug charges, of a woman and man from Missouri. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chrysler near the intersection of Highway 59 and 300th Street. Deputies detected odor of controlled substances coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. They located approximately 11.1 grams of Methamphetamine and approximately 16 grams of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. (photos provided by the Fremont County S/O)
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska residents could see heat indices of 125 degrees in coming decades
OMAHA -- For a glimpse of future summers, residents of Lincoln and Omaha need only spend time in a neighboring cornfield on a hot day. Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating. That rare type of weather, when...
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday morning, the Kansas Democratic Party announced that Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died. She served in the Kansas House of Representatives for the 84th district. She has served since 2009. Finney was 63 years old. Community leaders have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Mayor Brandon Whipple and Gov. Laura […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Since July 16th, Over 535 Iowans Have Texted 988 to Chat With a Counselor
(Radio Iowa) The 9-8-8 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launched in the middle of July and the volume of calls and texts from Iowans seeking assistance has grown significantly. Peggy Huppert is executive director of the Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. “We thought it would take some...
What Are These Strange Stones Doing in Iowa Fields?
There are always stories to be told if you look close enough, and believe it or not, these seemingly unnecessary stones have quite the story to tell. Stones like this can be found all across the Hawkeye State, and many of them have been around since the 19th century. What...
Comments / 0