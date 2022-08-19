Read full article on original website
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Phone Arena
Two older Galaxy S series receive surprising firmware update
The Samsung Galaxy S7 series, and Samsung Galaxy S8 series, released in 2016 and 2017 respectively, both lost support from Samsung four years after being released. For the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, the loss of support took place in 2020, and it happened in 2021 for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Since then, neither series received so much as a security patch. But those still using these handsets have been surprised big time by Sammy.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
notebookcheck.net
Wear OS smartwatches are tipped to upgrade to the use of cloud back-ups in the future
Accessory Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Software Storage Touchscreen Wearable. Google touts its Wear OS as "your world on your wrist" - however, (until very recently) it has been a world in which a given smartwatch is capable of considerably less than its paired smartphone. The UI has, for example, a habit of being unable to create the user data backups one might expect of Android by default.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: Affordable mid-range phone with strong features
Are you a techie who knows how to translate? Then join our Team!. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G midrange smartphone is available in online stores for around US$ 300 (depending on your location), for which you get a very well-equipped 6.67-inch device. In addition to a 108 MP camera with the Samsung HM2 as the image sensor, a 5000 mAh battery, 67-watt fast charging, and stereo speakers, it is primarily due to the SoC and the screen that the Redmi Note 11 Pro achieves good scores in our review.
notebookcheck.net
LG Ultra PC: 14-inch and 16-inch laptops launch in Europe with AMD Ryzen APUs and 16:10 IPS panels
LG has introduced its Ultra PC series in the Eurozone, available as 14-inch and 16-inch laptops. Sold as the Ultra PC 14U70Q and Ultra PC 16U70Q, the pair are premium laptops with straightforward designs and modern AMD APUs. Specifically, AMD offers both with Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 7 5825U options, a pair of AMD Barcelo APUs. For reference, the latter has 8 cores, 16 threads and delivers up to 4.5 GHz CPU clock speeds.
notebookcheck.net
Suunto 9 Peak Pro: European retailer lists smartwatch ahead of official launch
A few days ago, @_snoopytech_ leaked renders and details about the Suunto 9 Peak Pro, over a year after the Suunto 9 Peak debuted. Subsequently, Redditor u/Accomplished_Sir_519 discovered a listing for the unreleased smartwatch on MediaMarkt's Spanish website. While the listing contains many of the details that @_snoopytech_ already revealed, MediaMarkt has confirmed a few other aspects.
notebookcheck.net
Neither Samsung Galaxy Watch5 nor Galaxy Watch5 Pro recharge as fast as advertised
Samsung advertises the Galaxy Watch5 series as featuring a new fast charging feature. Theoretically, the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro should recharge 0-45% in just 30 minutes. However, an independent test has shown that this is unachievable in practice. Instead, new owners of either smartwatch should expect to wait a lot longer for either smartwatch to reach 45% charge, let alone full charge.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung confirms 200 MP camera and brings in Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max as further rumors hint at paradigm-shifting smartphone
It appears Samsung is preparing to stuff its Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphone full of mouth-watering delights that will prevent the Android-smartphone buying public from being tempted by anything running on iOS. We have already reported several times about the 200 MP lens that is expected to land in the S23 Ultra’s camera equipment, and this has now been confirmed in a report by ET News, which states:
Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors double down on massive megapixel move
This year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra arrived as a premium-priced hulk of a phone, and despite some issues along the way, got a decent reception from reviewers and users alike. While the Ultra features an incredibly high-res 108MP primary camera, this is the year we began seeing Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor start making its way into phones, starting with the Motorola X30 Pro. When will Samsung do a 200MP phone for itself? We're still probably six months away from Galaxy S23 models, but more and more rumors suggest this series could include Samsung’s first smartphone with a 200MP camera.
Android Authority
Samsung says its foldable phones will overtake the Galaxy S series by 2025
"Foldables will become the new standard of smartphones," according to Samsung. Samsung says its foldable phones will be its most popular phones in the next three years. The company’s mobile chief believes foldables will become the new standard of smartphones. If you didn’t know this already, Samsung is all...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G and 4K Smart TV X Series get hyped ahead of their Indian-market debut
Accessory Laptop Leaks / Rumors Monitor Smart Home Ultrabook. Xiaomi India has invited its audience to enjoy a "New View" with a product from its upcoming, potentially premium hardware event. This upcoming launch seems to revolve around 2 main devices thus far: the Notebook Pro 120G, and Smart TV X series.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 6a shines in durability test after OnePlus 10T failure
Last week, JerryRigEverything tested the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus' latest flagship smartphone. While the OnePlus 10T contains a few changes from the OnePlus 10 Pro, it has inherited the device's fragility. As JerryRigEverything discovered, the OnePlus 10T splits near its camera housing, mirroring the OnePlus 10 Pro. Subsequently, the teardown expert has bent, scratched and set fire to the Pixel 6a, which fared much better than the OnePlus 10T.
notebookcheck.net
EZpad M10S: Jumper introduces budget Android tablet at an affordable price with 6 GB of RAM
Jumper has expanded its Android tablet range with the EZpad M10S, another budget option. Unsurprisingly, the tablet relies on an older chipset. Specifically, Jumper has equipped the EZpad M10S with the UNISOC Tiger T618, a chipset that we recently reviewed in the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2022. For reference, the UNISOC Tiger T618 is a 12 nm SoC with two ARM Cortex-A75 and six Cortex-A55 CPU cores, plus a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU.
notebookcheck.net
Garmin Forerunner 955 series receives SatIQ and Shimano Di2 support with battery drain fix thanks to Beta version 12.20
Earlier this month, Garmin added the Forerunner 955 series to its Beta Program. As we discussed separately, the Beta Program allows people to test upcoming features before Garmin releases them in public builds. Also, Garmin could include features that never make it to public builds. However, there is a good chance that alpha version and beta version builds will be unstable or less stable than public ones.
notebookcheck.net
India's smartwatch market growth breaks records for the second quarter of 2022
Uncertain economic climate notwithstanding, the Indian smartwatch market saw no less than 50 new releases in 2Q2022, many of which were from popular 'made in India, for India' brands such as TAGG, Defy (owned by boAt), Noise and Fire-Boltt. Of those new models, about 50% fell into the sub-INR 3500 (~US$44) category.
Phone Arena
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra fingerprint sensor to be a fast two-thumbs affair
The fingerprint scanner of the Galaxy S23 Ultra may turn out to be one of those Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max Ultrasonic affairs that supports a wide coverage area that comfortably fits two fingers and greatly increases security and readability, claims Alvin the leakster. Back in 2018, Qualcomm was the first...
notebookcheck.net
TSMC is no savior for Qualcomm either: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in the OnePlus 10T put to the test
More efficiency and less heat development. Users expected these attributes from the switch from Samsung to TSMC as the SoC manufacturer of the Qualcomm chipset. However, our review of the OnePlus 10T indicates that the Plus version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is no game changer. 5G Android Review...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge product event with a September 2022 date is made official
Motorola may just have teased the launch of new handsets for the international market, via a tweet promoting its next product event. Based on various Easter eggs left around to be discovered within the post in question, they are rated to provide an advantage of some kind, one due to their premium and even cutting-edge specs, perhaps.
