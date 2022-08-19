OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in its history FEMA is providing financial help to pay for funeral expenses for families who lost loved ones due to COVID. The government is providing the aid because the virus is taking so many lives. In the first year of the program, FEMA awarded more than $2 billion to more than 300,000 families.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO