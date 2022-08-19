ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Keeping it hot on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures to northern Nebraska on Wednesday. Hot temperatures will continue in parts of central and southern Nebraska. The same cold front will trigger a few scattered thunderstorms in northern Nebraska during the day. Isolated thunderstorms possible tonight in southern and southeastern Nebraska.
Thursday Forecast: Isolated ‘storms...and not quite as warm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Occasional thunderstorm “chances” and mild-to-warm August temperatures will be in place for the second-half of the work week and the upcoming weekend... Weak disturbances aloft and a meandering frontal boundary will give combine to give parts of 10-11 Country small, daily thunderstorm chances...and keep...
NEBRASKA TROOPERS TAKE 16 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES OUT OF SERVICE

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONDUCTED SURPRISE COMMERCIAL VEHICLE INSPECTIONS TUESDAY IN NORFOLK AND MADISON COUNTY. TROOPERS CONDUCTED 35 VEHICLE INSPECTIONS AND DISCOVERED 156 VIOLATIONS OF FEDERAL MOTOR CARRIER SAFETY REGULATIONS AND STATE LAW. THEY PLACED 16 VEHICLES OUT OF SERVICE. VEHICLES ARE PLACED OUT OF SERVICE FOR A...
Fremont man arrested in connection to Missouri River boating death

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An arrest has been made in connection to a drowning on the Missouri River. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Garret Vanderheiden, 22, of Fremont, Neb., was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter and boating while intoxicated. The charges are in connection to the...
Many Nebraska families eligible for FEMA funeral assistance for COVID-19 deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in its history FEMA is providing financial help to pay for funeral expenses for families who lost loved ones due to COVID. The government is providing the aid because the virus is taking so many lives. In the first year of the program, FEMA awarded more than $2 billion to more than 300,000 families.
Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair

Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
Two semis wreck in Dodge County

AMES, Neb. -- A two-vehicle wreck affected traffic in eastern Nebraska Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 14 Boulevard about a mile west of the community of Ames. Dodge County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page that the crash involved two...
Our Town O’Neill: Valley Hope

O’Neill, Neb. (KOLN) - An organization that’s been around for decades continues to provide effective therapies for those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. Kathy Johnston is the executive director of Valley Hope of O’Neill. We talked with her about why the organization is such an important part of the O’Neill community.
Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
One dead after two vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska

A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a collision with a Lincoln police cruiser on Sunday. However, the teen’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event. For Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, it seems to be a case of deja vu, as another attempt to...
Northeast Wisconsin seeing more fentanyl overdoses

Kevin Sjuts is experiencing the sights and sounds of Ireland with a group of Husker fans ahead of the Nebraska vs. Northwestern football game. Husker fans experience the streets of Dublin, Ireland. Updated: 6 hours ago. Kevin Sjuts is experiencing the sights and sounds of Ireland with a group of...
