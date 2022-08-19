Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Keeping it hot on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures to northern Nebraska on Wednesday. Hot temperatures will continue in parts of central and southern Nebraska. The same cold front will trigger a few scattered thunderstorms in northern Nebraska during the day. Isolated thunderstorms possible tonight in southern and southeastern Nebraska.
Nebraska commissioners to consider changes to wild turkey seasons for 2023
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider recommendations for 2023 wild turkey hunting seasons at its Aug. 31 meeting at Fort Robinson State Park. The meeting begins at 8 a.m. Mountain time at the park’s Buffalo Barracks, 3200 U.S. 20, Crawford. The proposed changes to orders for the...
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: Isolated ‘storms...and not quite as warm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Occasional thunderstorm “chances” and mild-to-warm August temperatures will be in place for the second-half of the work week and the upcoming weekend... Weak disturbances aloft and a meandering frontal boundary will give combine to give parts of 10-11 Country small, daily thunderstorm chances...and keep...
kscj.com
NEBRASKA TROOPERS TAKE 16 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES OUT OF SERVICE
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONDUCTED SURPRISE COMMERCIAL VEHICLE INSPECTIONS TUESDAY IN NORFOLK AND MADISON COUNTY. TROOPERS CONDUCTED 35 VEHICLE INSPECTIONS AND DISCOVERED 156 VIOLATIONS OF FEDERAL MOTOR CARRIER SAFETY REGULATIONS AND STATE LAW. THEY PLACED 16 VEHICLES OUT OF SERVICE. VEHICLES ARE PLACED OUT OF SERVICE FOR A...
1011now.com
Fremont man arrested in connection to Missouri River boating death
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An arrest has been made in connection to a drowning on the Missouri River. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Garret Vanderheiden, 22, of Fremont, Neb., was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter and boating while intoxicated. The charges are in connection to the...
KETV.com
Fremont man charged in death of Omaha woman after boating accident on Missouri River
LOGAN, Iowa — A 22-year-old Fremont man is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in relation to the death of a 20-year-old Omaha woman in a boating accident on the Missouri River in May. Garret Vanderheiden is also charged by the Harrison County Attorney's Office with boating while intoxicated...
1011now.com
Many Nebraska families eligible for FEMA funeral assistance for COVID-19 deaths
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in its history FEMA is providing financial help to pay for funeral expenses for families who lost loved ones due to COVID. The government is providing the aid because the virus is taking so many lives. In the first year of the program, FEMA awarded more than $2 billion to more than 300,000 families.
KSNB Local4
Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair
Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
News Channel Nebraska
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
News Channel Nebraska
Two semis wreck in Dodge County
AMES, Neb. -- A two-vehicle wreck affected traffic in eastern Nebraska Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 14 Boulevard about a mile west of the community of Ames. Dodge County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page that the crash involved two...
1011now.com
Our Town O’Neill: Valley Hope
O’Neill, Neb. (KOLN) - An organization that’s been around for decades continues to provide effective therapies for those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. Kathy Johnston is the executive director of Valley Hope of O’Neill. We talked with her about why the organization is such an important part of the O’Neill community.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers say car was carrying statues stuffed with meth, fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — You shouldn’t put people on a pedestal – or put drugs in a pedestal. The Nebraska State Patrol says it found 59 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl inside two foam statues last week. A photo of one of the statues...
klkntv.com
Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
Kearney Hub
Their tree dead, Fremont couple opts to create an eagle from stump
FREMONT — Jim and Kathy Gibney knew they needed to do something after their huge pin oak tree died. The tree, which stood about 90 feet tall, was in the corner of their Fremont home’s front yard when they bought the property, where they have lived for 50 years.
klkntv.com
Lincoln U-Stop lowers gas prices to $2.38 a gallon to highlight inflation
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity partnered with U-Stop on Monday morning to offer gas at a discount. The price of unleaded gas dropped to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
1011now.com
Kicks for Kids providing shoes for elementary school students in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since 2011, Kicks for Kids in Nebraska has donated more than 4,500 pairs of shoes for children in need. After starting collections for just three schools, it has now grown to 20+ in Lincoln and the surrounding areas. “We’ll get letters back from the teacher and...
klkntv.com
Employees evacuate state lab in Lincoln after explosive solution leaks from beaker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Employees at a state lab in Lincoln spent time out of the office Monday after an explosive solution leaked from a beaker. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the Public Health & Environmental Lab just north of 14th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on a report of a hazardous material spill.
1011now.com
UPDATE: Dog rescued, extensive damage to northwest Lincoln home after fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says there’s extensive damage to about half of a northwest Lincoln home that caught fire late Monday night. The call came in just after 11 p.m. for a house on fire near NW 3rd & NW Tudor Lane in the Highlands neighborhood.
1011now.com
One dead after two vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska
1011now.com
Northeast Wisconsin seeing more fentanyl overdoses
