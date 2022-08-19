ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Community Impact Houston

New Iron 24 gym targeting October opening date in Pearland

Iron 24 gym is scheduled to open in October at 5070 W. Broadway St., Pearland. (Courtesy BizCom Associates) Iron 24 gym is scheduled to open in October at 5070 W. Broadway St., Pearland. Iron 24 provides free weights and cardio machines, and does not offer long-term contracts for memberships, according to its website. 844-476-6247. www.iron24.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Taqueria La Norteñita now open on Cullen Boulevard near Pearland

This is not a menu item from Taqueria La Norteñita. It is a stock photo only. (Courtesy Pexels) Taqueria La Norteñita, located at 14455 Cullen Blvd., Ste. A-104, Houston, opened July 22. The new restaurant offers both breakfast and daytime meals that range from breakfast tacos and dishes, chicken and beef tacos, tortas, gorditas, quesadillas and parrilladas. This list is not comprehensive. 281-692-8204. https://bit.ly/3CpCQwK.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Bellaire, Meyerland, West University

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Mafia Sushi soft opens Katy-area restaurant

Mafia Sushi has soft-opened a new eatery in the Katy area. (Courtesy Pexels) Sake bar and sushi restaurant Mafia Sushi has soft-opened in the Katy area. The eatery, located at 1321 N. Westgreen Blvd., Ste. 500, Katy, held a soft opening July 29, the restaurant announced via Facebook. In addition...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Casa Luna Imports opens in Tomball

The retail store offers a variety of pottery, jar art and concrete statues. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Casa Luna Imports opened its doors at 15131 FM 2920, Tomball, in July, according to owner Jose Luis. The retail store offers a variety of pottery, jar art and concrete statues, with products including planters and bird baths. 346-488-0879. www.facebook.com/casalunatomball.
TOMBALL, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!

Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Crews clear way for proposed 36-story apartment at Montrose Boulevard, Kipling Street intersection

Several buildings have been demolished at the corner of Montrose Boulevard and Kipling Street in Houston as construction crews clear the way for a proposed 36-story apartment project. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Several buildings have been demolished at the corner of Montrose Boulevard and Kipling Street in Houston as construction...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress celebrates emergency room expansion

Hospital CEO Jim Beck Brown shares details of the emergency department renovation. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress held a grand opening for its newly renovated emergency center Aug. 24. Renovations focused on expanding private emergency rooms, adding more bays and streamlining the care for those in the emergency department.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

