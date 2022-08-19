Read full article on original website
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
This Houston couple has given away half a billion dollarsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Women of AT&T and Nissi's Network Inc. sponsor LeBrunch in Bleu to support survivors of human traffickingJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
New Iron 24 gym targeting October opening date in Pearland
Iron 24 gym is scheduled to open in October at 5070 W. Broadway St., Pearland. (Courtesy BizCom Associates) Iron 24 gym is scheduled to open in October at 5070 W. Broadway St., Pearland. Iron 24 provides free weights and cardio machines, and does not offer long-term contracts for memberships, according to its website. 844-476-6247. www.iron24.com.
Cuchara in Montrose to open new Mexican breakfast spot in September on Fairview Street
Cucharita, described as a Mexican breakfast spot, will open at 315 Fairview St., Houston, sometime in September. (Courtesy Cuchara) As officials with the Montrose Mexican eatery Cuchara prepare for the venue's 10-year anniversary, a new venture is also opening soon across the street. Cucharita, described as a Mexican breakfast spot,...
Taqueria La Norteñita now open on Cullen Boulevard near Pearland
This is not a menu item from Taqueria La Norteñita. It is a stock photo only. (Courtesy Pexels) Taqueria La Norteñita, located at 14455 Cullen Blvd., Ste. A-104, Houston, opened July 22. The new restaurant offers both breakfast and daytime meals that range from breakfast tacos and dishes, chicken and beef tacos, tortas, gorditas, quesadillas and parrilladas. This list is not comprehensive. 281-692-8204. https://bit.ly/3CpCQwK.
Who's ready for the Purple Takeover in Kemah Texas?
On August 20th Chef Machete opened his second location Gordo Ninos Kemah. Chef Trinidad "Machete" Gonzalez is a Mexican/American Chef out of Houston Texas; known for his, Lean Sauce™️ and Multi-Cultural Cuisines.
Best Areas Of Houston, Texas To Buy A House
Houston is a large and diverse place -- and it's growing fast. Here are all the best places to buy a house in the city, no matter your budget or stage in life.
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Bellaire, Meyerland, West University
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Mafia Sushi soft opens Katy-area restaurant
Mafia Sushi has soft-opened a new eatery in the Katy area. (Courtesy Pexels) Sake bar and sushi restaurant Mafia Sushi has soft-opened in the Katy area. The eatery, located at 1321 N. Westgreen Blvd., Ste. 500, Katy, held a soft opening July 29, the restaurant announced via Facebook. In addition...
Royalty Meat Co. combines agriculture expertise, Texas-raised meat
Alec Ramirez, owner of Royalty Meat Company, sells a variety of meat from Texas family-owned farms. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Local business owners Alec and Kristie Ramirez bring lifetimes of experience in the agriculture industry to League City through Royalty Meat Co. Alec and Kristie, parents to Dax Ramirez, own...
Casa Luna Imports opens in Tomball
The retail store offers a variety of pottery, jar art and concrete statues. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Casa Luna Imports opened its doors at 15131 FM 2920, Tomball, in July, according to owner Jose Luis. The retail store offers a variety of pottery, jar art and concrete statues, with products including planters and bird baths. 346-488-0879. www.facebook.com/casalunatomball.
Houston approves $539,000 to fill gift cards ahead of second planned gun buyback program
The city initially allocated $1 million to the gun buyback effort, which was created to collect unwanted guns and stop guns from getting caught up in illegal trading and in the hands of criminals, curious teenagers and children. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) A gun buyback event hosted by the city...
Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!
Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
Learn about Mar Bella, August's featured neighborhood
Located near Hwy. 96 and Hwy. 146, Mar Bella in League City is close to various attractions, including dining and entertainment and the waters of Galveston Bay. Schools: Sandra Mossman Elementary School, Bayside Intermediate School, Clear Falls High School. Property taxes (in dollars) Galveston County 0.41494. Clear Creek ISD 1.1797.
Ranch water: Why this Texas cocktail is having a moment
The unofficial drink of West Texas has picked up serious steam this summer.
Crews clear way for proposed 36-story apartment at Montrose Boulevard, Kipling Street intersection
Several buildings have been demolished at the corner of Montrose Boulevard and Kipling Street in Houston as construction crews clear the way for a proposed 36-story apartment project. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Several buildings have been demolished at the corner of Montrose Boulevard and Kipling Street in Houston as construction...
Pearland hits three home runs to blast past Pennsylvania in Little League World Series
The Houston Astros Foundation donated $20,000 to the Pearland Little League team to cover travel, lodging and other expenses. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The runs came fast and furious in Pearland’s Little League World Series game on Aug. 24 against Pennsylvania. The All Stars scored eight runs to defeat...
HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress celebrates emergency room expansion
Hospital CEO Jim Beck Brown shares details of the emergency department renovation. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress held a grand opening for its newly renovated emergency center Aug. 24. Renovations focused on expanding private emergency rooms, adding more bays and streamlining the care for those in the emergency department.
See what TEA accountability ratings schools earned in the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
Houston ISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year as part of the agency's annual accountability rating process. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Houston ISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year as part of the agency's...
