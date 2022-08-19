Lenovo Legion Y70 launches as another 'flagship killer' with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and a 144 Hz OLED display

Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
The compact Surface Laptop Go 2 from Microsoft needs a keyboard illumination
Laptop Review Snippet Tiger Lake Touchscreen Windows. At this point, high-quality compact laptops with screen sizes below 13 inch have become fairly rare, but Microsoft still continues to offer the Surface Laptop Go, equipping the second generation now with a slightly more powerful Tiger Lake processor from Intel. Although this isn't up to date technologically and the CPU performance would have been better with the newer Alder Lake chips, the combination of the Core i5-1135G7, Iris Xe Graphics G7, PCIe SSD, and 8 GB of RAM is currently completely sufficient for everyday tasks.
notebookcheck.net
LeapFive launches NB2 RISC-V flagship SoC in China
China’s continuous endeavors to promote domestic technology and reduce reliance on foreign players has spawned quite a few promising CPU and GPU projects over the past few years. As far as the processor side goes, some models have tried to copy existing x86 implementations from Intel or AMD, but there is a performance gap of at least 5 years for consumer solutions. Other projects tapped into alternative architectures such as ARM’s core technology, and, more recently, RISC-V, showing a greater potential to match what the U.S. giants are offering. A new Chinese chipmaker called LeapFive recently introduced its own take on RISC-V tech, which apparently also helps with the efforts to reduce climate change and ensure a carbon neutral future.
notebookcheck.net
Acer announces Chromebook Vero 514 with Alder Lake-U CPUs and eco-friendly chassis
In an effort to reduce the environmental impact brought on by PC device manufacturing, Acer recently announced its first laptop with chassis made of recycled materials. The company chose the Chromebook Vero 514 notebook to be the first eco-friendly model as it also features the low-power Intel Alder Lake-U processors, and Acer announced that it plans to shift all production facilities to 100% renewable energy by 2035 in order to help mitigate the impact caused by climate change.
notebookcheck.net
Nothing Phone (1) to remain on Android 12 for rest of 2022
Nothing has expanded upon Android 13 availability for the Phone (1). Talking to Android Authority, a Nothing representative confirmed the unfortunate news that the Phone (1) will not taste Android 13 this year. Instead, Nothing Phone (1) owners must wait at least between three and nine months before their devices move onto Android 13. Specifically, Android Authority quotes Nothing as commenting that:
notebookcheck.net
"Flagship mobile with the smallest appearance change": Galaxy S23 Ultra's design may disappoint fans
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is shaping up to be a spec beast with a 200 MP main camera, a top-end Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reader, and other goodies. But despite numerous leaks detailing the internal hardware of the device, reports about the design of the phone have been few. Thanks to the prominent leaker Ice universe, we now have a good idea of the direction the Korean giant is taking with its next Ultra phone.
notebookcheck.net
Apple M2 Pro SoC might be fabricated on TSMC's N5P node instead of the initially rumoured N3 process
Multiple reports from this year (and last) agreed that Apple's upcoming M2 Pro and M2 Max (tentative) processors would be manufactured on TSMC's 3 nm process. Taiwanese media outlets corroborated the information by stating that the aforementioned silicon will enter mass production in September. However, renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo seems to think otherwise.
notebookcheck.net
ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ: 42-inch OLED gaming monitor introduced with a 4K resolution and a 138 Hz refresh rate
ASUS has presented the ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ, a gaming monitor that its ROG Global Twitter account started teasing a few days ago. As its name suggests, the ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ has a 42-inch OLED, making it a smaller alternative to the also new ROG Swift OLED PG48UQ. Incidentally, LG already sells the UltraGear 48GQ900, the specifications fort which we have outlined in a recent article covering its European launch.
notebookcheck.net
Possible Xiaomi 13 and Redmi Note 12 series smartphones spotted in EEC certifications
It looks like Xiaomi is working its way towards announcing four smartphones globally, not including the impending Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro. While the Xiaomi 12T Pro recently turned up on the Google Play Console, Xiaomi has registered 2210132G, 2211133G, 22101316G and 22101316UG with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), an executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). Typically, manufacturers register their devices with the EEC before they release them in Europe.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 Pro: New leaks reveal camera details and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4G chipset
The Mate 50 lineup is expected to be led by the Mate 50 Pro, and a new leak has revealed the phone's rear camera configuration. From the look of it, the Mate 50 Pro will sport a 50 MP main camera with a variable aperture. That's not the first time variable apertures have been seen on smartphones, as Samsung used them on the Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9, and Note 10 phones. Hopefully, though, Huawei manages a better implementation.
notebookcheck.net
ASUS announces ROG Strix XG32AQ and ROG Strix XG32UQ gaming monitors
ASUS has shared more information about the ROG Strix XG32UQ, a gaming monitor that the company announced last month. Incidentally, ASUS has also outlined the ROG Strix XG32AQ, which offers different specifications to the ROG Strix XG32UQ in an identical-looking chassis. Unfortunately, ASUS has not confirmed when the ROG Strix XG32AQ will be available, nor how much it costs.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12T Pro: Google Play Console confirms specifications for upcoming flagship killer
It seems that Xiaomi is on the verge of announcing the Xiaomi 12T series, which includes the Xiaomi 12T Pro. To recap, only just over a week has passed since Phoneandroid revealed a hands-on photo with what they claim was the Xiaomi 12T Pro. A few days earlier, leakers shared pricing and specifications for the Xiaomi 12T Pro, as well as for the Xiaomi 12T. As we have discussed previously, it seemed that the Xiaomi 12T Pro would be a re-badged Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, a smartphone launched earlier this month and is also referred to as the Redmi K50 Ultra.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could receive facial recognition support to improve fingerprint sensor accuracy
It is no secret that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have sub-par fingerprint scanners. The first in Google's Pixel series to launch with under-display fingerprint scanners, Google even confirmed that it had used a superior sensor in the mid-range Pixel 6a. However, people were quick to find security issues with the latter, which is less than ideal for a biometric authentication method. Rumours about the Pixel 6 Pro finally receiving Face Unlock support, most recently last month courtesy of Android 13 code.
notebookcheck.net
ASUS Zenbook Pro 17 launches in Europe from €1,499 with AMD and NVIDIA hardware
ASUS now offers the Zenbook Pro 17 in Europe, where the laptop starts at €1,499. Announced in May with a view to a Q3 2022 release, the Zenbook Pro 17 has a 17.3-inch display operating at 2,560 x 1,440 pixels with a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 165 Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. Additionally, the laptop features a 76 Wh battery, which powers current generation AMD and NVIDIA hardware.
notebookcheck.net
TCL T7G 4K TV launches with 144 Hz refresh rate and NFC tap-to-cast feature
TCL has launched the T7G TV series in China for pre-order. The device is available in four screen sizes: 55-in, 65-in, 75-in and 85-in. Dynamic local dimming from the backlight allows a high contrast ratio for precise light and dark details, with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The Android TV supports 4K at 144 Hz with a 3840 x 2160 px resolution for an Ultra HD experience.
notebookcheck.net
Sony confirms launch date for PlayStation VR 2 headset
Sony has finally confirmed when its next-generation headset will land. Already confirmed as the PlayStation VR 2, the announcement alone arrives nearly two years after Sony released the PlayStation 5. Currently, the PlayStation 5 only offers backwards compatibility with most PlayStation VR titles too; Sony is waiting to start selling the PlayStation VR 2 before it launches next-generation VR games.
notebookcheck.net
Fitbit Inspire 3 launches with an OLED display, SpO2 and skin temperature monitor capabilities for US$99.95
Fitbit has released the Inspire 3, its third smartwatch announced today alongside the Sense 2 and the Versa 4. Unlike those pair, the Inspire 3 is a fitness tracker with a slim display. Fitbit has bundled several upgrades in the Inspire 3 compared to the Inspire 2, though. Specifically, the Inspire 3 has a more rounded design than its predecessor, within which Fitbit has included an OLED display, mirroring its predecessor.
notebookcheck.net
ASUS presents the ROG Swift PG27UQR and ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN with fast IPS panels
ASUS has unveiled the ASUS, ROG Swift PG27UQR and ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN, a pair of 27-inch gaming monitors with fast IPS panels. Arriving later this year, the ROG Swift PG27UQR and ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN are 4K/160 Hz and QHD/360 Hz gaming monitors, respectively. ASUS has announced the ROG...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G: Design and specifications confirmed for upcoming laptop with a 120 Hz and 2.5K display
Last week, we reported that Xiaomi had started teasing the NoteBook Pro 120G, a laptop that we speculated could feature an assortment of enticing hardware. Subsequently, the company has created a NoteBook Pro 120G event website, in which it has confirmed several details about the upcoming laptop. As the image below shows, Xiaomi has decided to reveal a marketing render of the design, outlining its design and port selection.
notebookcheck.net
Exciting Sony Xperia 5 IV price leak joins potential approaching release date hints
There is some potentially exciting news for Sony Xperia fans who may have been waiting for the Mark 4 edition of the popular Xperia 5 line. The smartphone has already been spotted on the FCC, which is a good sign in itself, and it appears there has been a potential price leak. According to a Weibo-based tipster, the Sony Xperia 5 IV could actually end up having the same launch price tag as its predecessor. This would mean it would cost either US$999.99 or £899 at launch time.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D could offer up to a 30% performance uplift over their non-3D counterparts
Many argue that the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D arrived a tad too late. With the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 Raphael processors launching mere months after, the CPU won't be able to keep its spot as the best gaming processor for long. However, AMD hopes to remedy the situation with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D by launching them much earlier in the release cycle. Controversial YouTube leaker Moore's Law is Dead has now revealed some new information about the Zen 4 X3D SKUs, such as their performance and tentative release date.
