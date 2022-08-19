Kelly Ripa reveals when Ryan Seacrest will finally return to hosting Live with an ‘all-new episode’

KELLY Ripa has revealed when her Live co-host Ryan Seacrest will finally return to the show for an all-new episode.

Fans have been slamming the hosts for “faking” parts of Live with Kelly and Ryan recently.

Credit: ABC

Credit: ABC

After Kelly was off the show for a two-week break, she returned on Monday to continue co-hosting the show with Ryan, though the episodes were previously recorded.

Still, the pair were together for all of the episodes through Wednesday, before Ryan then went on a break for Thursday and Friday’s episodes.

Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos, filled in for the American Idol personality on both days, though these broadcasts were pre-taped, as well.

At the end of Friday’s show, Kelly shared some exciting news with fans about when they can expect to see Ryan back on the show.

“Monday! Hey, listen to this guys,” she said.

The 51-year-old continued: “We have an all-new show. From the series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ginger Gonzaga.

“…And Ryan! Will return! Have a great weekend, everybody!”

The promise of an "all-new show" comes as fans had been slamming Kelly and Ryan for "faking" parts of their talk show earlier this week.

For all the episodes this week, as the hosts walked out onto the set, the words “previously recorded” could be seen at the bottom of the screen in faint writing.

This let fans know that the show was pre-taped and not actually live, despite the name of the show.

Despite the segments having been recorded on different days, the hosts still told viewers during the opening that it was truly Monday, August 15, Tuesday, August 16, and so on, respectively.

One upset viewer asked: “Are all the shows pre-taped until September 6th, I just don’t understand how the description in the guide says it’s a new episode, asking for a friend??”

A second blasted: “They pre-tape the host chats and splice in old segments and then pass them off as new...They pull this bs every year.”

After sharing the good news about an actual new episode and of Ryan's return, Kelly and Mark clapped and closed out the show with a sweet on-air kiss.

The pair showed off some PDA during Thursday's episode, as well.

Only a few minutes in, the duo, who have been married since 1996, couldn't keep their hands off one another.

They piled their hands together on top of the desk at one point, and shortly after that, Mark rested a hand on his wife’s arm as she told a story.

Soon, Kelly returned the favor and put her hand on her husband’s arm, rubbing it sweetly as the two continued with their show-opening banter.

Not for the first time on the show, the 51-year-old gushed over how lucky she was to have Mark as her husband, saying she’s surprised someone with “below average everything” was able to do so.

During Tuesday's episode, Kelly had boasted to Ryan about how she and Mark were able to get married in Las Vegas for just $179.

Kelly admitted the decision to elope in Vegas was inspired by the fact that both of them happened to have two days off of work.

Kelly said: "$179 for a wedding, including airfare, cause we had miles and we had a canceled trip or something. But $179 in total — total with everything."

Credit: ABC