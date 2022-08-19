Ashland land bank strives to be 'more solid organization' through policy, procedure updates

Read full article on original website
Open Source: When will U.S. 30 construction project in Mansfield be complete
This story was written in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it. ==============================================
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Airport Authority awarded $75K FAA grant for access road engineering costs
ASHLAND — The Ashland County Airport is about to get more accessible — for cars and trucks at least. The Ashland County Board of Commissioners approved a $75,375 grant agreement between the Ashland County Airport Authority and the Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday.
Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law
At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wtuz.com
Petco Plans to Move in Beside Menard’s
Nick McWilliams reporting – A new neighbor is set to build beside Menard’s at the end of Bluebell Drive. New Philadelphia Service Director Ron McAbier relayed to council on Monday night that Petco was planning on making the move in the near future. He says that the plan...
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of August 22
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 22. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
Why are electric bills so high in Ohio? And what is NOPEC?
Customers are being charged 12 cents per kilowatt-hour, up from the comparative rate of about 6 cents per kilowatt-hour from Malicki's electricity provider, The Illuminating Company, which is part of FirstEnergy Corp.
wtuz.com
Tusc County Fair Admission Stays Put
Nick McWilliams reporting – Fairgoers will see the same admission prices as previous years at the Tuscarawas County Fair. The fair runs from September 19th through the 25th at the fairgrounds in Dover. The Tuscarawas County Agricultural Society discussed price points recently, noting that their admissions will stay at...
ashlandsource.com
Hillsdale FFA draws 43 members to annual family picnic
JEROMESVILLE -- On Monday, Aug. 22, the Hillsdale FFA Chapter had its annual summer picnic at the Bill and Kim Rogers family residence. There were 43 members along with their families gathered to celebrate the end of summer and the beginning of a new school year. A potluck meal, directed by Zoey McBride, was enjoyed by the attendees.
ashlandsource.com
Nettles selected new leader of DEI at AU
ASHLAND – Brielle Nettles was recently selected to head diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at Ashland University, taking on the position of executive director for diversity, equity and inclusive excellence/special assistant to the president. She officially began her duties Aug. 9.
cleveland19.com
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Sheriff: Results of drunk riding could be crushing
ASHLAND – During the Labor Day holiday, including the end of summertime and the busy Labor Day weekend, the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is working alongside the law enforcement community in Ashland County to decrease impaired motorcycle riding. From Aug. 19 through Sept....
whbc.com
Check Here: Three New Construction Street Closures in Stark
CANTON and NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of street closings this week. Harmont Avenue NE is closed during daytime hours only for a gas line project near the Walmart building through Friday. This, while Columbus Road just east of Paris Avenue NE in Nimishillen...
'TimkenSteel you FAILED to protect my nephew': Family protests in Canton after Joseph Ferrall dies weeks after July explosion at Faircrest plant
CANTON, Ohio — “TimkenSteel you FAILED to protect my nephew.”. That was the message on one sign displayed early Monday morning as family and friends stood outside TimkenSteel in Canton to protest just days after 34-year-old Joseph Ferrall died from his injuries in a July 26 explosion at the company’s Faircrest plant.
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com
OHIO’S DEVIN MORAN WINS BATTLE AT THE BORDER AT SHARON
HARTFORD, OH – Devin Moran added a mark to his record book on a milestone night in World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series history. While the Dresden, OH driver has won at many tracks across his home state, Sharon Speedway was a missing piece of his resume.
ashlandsource.com
Shelby's Gonzales claims 3rd title at Richland County B-Dry Girls CC Invitational
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales three-peated on Monday afternoon. Gonzales won her third Richland County B-Dry Cross Country Invitational championship on an overcast afternoon at Madison. It was her second title in a row Gonzales after winning her first as a freshman in 2019. GALLERY: Richland County...
Repugnant attempt to use Ohio law to force teaching ‘both’ sides of the Holocaust
I am appalled by the March comments to News 5 WEWS-TV in Cleveland on Holocaust education from a co-sponsor of House Bill 327 on “divisive concepts” education in Ohio. State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, an Ashtabula Republican, said of Holocaust teaching, “Maybe you’re listening to it from the perspective of a Jewish person that has gone through the tragedies that took place. And maybe you listen to it from the perspective of a German soldier:”
ashlandsource.com
BCI seizes 1,000 firearms, 140,000 rounds of ammo at Knox Co. shooting site
MONROE TOWNSHIP -- The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from the Monroe Township property where brothers Randy A. Wilhelm and Bradley L. Wilhelm were shot and killed by law enforcement Saturday morning, according to a press release issued by the agency Monday.
