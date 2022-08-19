Fishermen and Conservation Groups Appeal Nordic Aquafarms’ Environmental Report Certification to Humboldt County Supervisors

Read full article on original website
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
HumCO “OES: RE-POPULATION UPDATE: EVACUATION ORDERS for zones HUM-E063-B, E063-A, E077-C…”
For the record, it’s a scorching 70°F in Eureka today. Not saying that that’s what is responsible for this unfortunate Old Town scene, but it crossed LoCO’s fragile, coastal-dwelling minds. The California Retired Teacher Association is giving away lots and lots of money in the form...
kymkemp.com
When Religion Dictates Healthcare: Access to Abortion in Humboldt and Mendocino Counties Is Restricted
Abortion remains legal in California, but there have been barriers to access since well before the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. In Mendocino and Humboldt Counties, religious hospitals refuse what they term elective abortions. And the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds for abortion, means that Medicaid recipients and patients at federally funded clinics like VA and many community health centers have to rely on secondary insurance or other providers for the service. But the costs of travel and taking time off work can be prohibitive for people who don’t have a lot of discretionary income or reliable transportation.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Reclaiming Mouralherwaqh: Wiyot Tribe Acquires Culturally Significant Forest Land Near King Salmon
Members of the Wiyot Tribe and other community members gathered near King Salmon on Friday afternoon to celebrate the transfer of a 46-acre piece of land to the Wiyot people. The property – known by the Wiyot as “Mouralherwaqh,” which means “wolf’s house” – is one of the the last undeveloped pieces of land in this section of Humboldt County and is ecologically rich and diverse, containing wetlands, meadows and spruce forest and is full of native plants and wildlife.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Complex Now 80 Percent Contained at 27,000 Acres
Press release from the management team of the Six Rivers Lightning Fires:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 27,019 acres with 80% containment and 1,617 personnel assigned to the incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lostcoastoutpost.com
HR/Payroll Clerk/Office Assistant
Do you want to work for the best employer in Humboldt County with opportunities for advancement? Would you like to contribute to a dynamic team environment?. Schmidbauer Lumber Incorporated is a sawmill manufacturing business located in Eureka, CA. SLI is seeking to hire an HR/Office Assistant/Payroll Clerk. This position performs a variety of clerical tasks for the Human Resources and Accounting Departments.
lostcoastoutpost.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE CANNABIS CONVERSATION: Humboldt’s Big Play, Take Two
It is no mystery that I am concerned about the economy. Inflation, equity market multiples, GDP and the treasury yield curve all indicate that more challenging times are brewing. Here locally, vacant storefronts, declining business revenues and conversations with displaced pot farmers and employees from ancillary businesses paint a similar picture.
kymkemp.com
Containment Rises to 81% on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 :. California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 assumed management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex at 1900 hours on August 20, 2022 and remains in unified command with the California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 25,832 acres with 81% containment and 946 personnel assigned to the incident.
RELATED PEOPLE
mendofever.com
The Cliffs of the Lost Coast Are Collapsing Faster Than Any Other in the Golden State
Researchers at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography conducted a first-of-its-kind scientific survey measuring the rate California’s coastal cliffs are collapsing into the Pacific. Their findings indicate that the cliffs of the iconic Lost Coast, the coastline straddling the Mendocino and Humboldt County border, are crumbling into the sea faster than any in the Golden State.
kymkemp.com
Cal Fire Warns of Possible Scammers Asking for Donations
CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit Headquarters in Fortuna has received several reports of possible phone scammers asking for donations for firefighters. CAL FIRE does not solicit for donations from the public. While CAL FIRE will not participate in this activity, there are legitimate labor organizations who do seek donations by telephoning households. The Humboldt – Del Norte Unit encourages anyone wishing to contribute to any organization claiming to support first responders to verify the legitimacy of the caller through other means.
kymkemp.com
[ UPDATE 8 p.m.] Six Rivers Lightning Complex Sending Up Menacing Column of Smoke
This afternoon, residents of the Humboldt Bay region can see a huge column of smoke rising to the west east. This is a pyrocumulus column from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Yesterday afternoon, the Campbell Fire which had been in large part contained, crossed over Cedar Creek from the Waterman...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Sheriff’s Office Needs a New Training Facility in Part Because Deputies Refuse to Get COVID Vaccinations
Over the past year or so, a number of Humboldt County sheriff’s deputies hit a snag in their training: They drove down to the main College of the Redwoods campus to attend one of their regular, mandated instructional courses, only to be turned away and asked to leave campus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
Missing Shasta County Man’s Car Found off Hwy 36 in Mad River on Sunday Afternoon
Yesterday, a vehicle belonging to a Shasta County man, Keith Stotts, who has been missing since Wednesday, August 17, was located Sunday afternoon off Hwy 36 in the Mad River area. And, in a worrying twist, his shoes and shirt were located near the vehicle. Stotts, who owns Stotts &...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Fires Now 81 Percent Contained, With Nearly 26,000 Acres Affected in Total
Press release from the management team of the Six Rivers Lightning Fires:. Unified Command: Six Rivers National Forest, CAL FIRE, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. CURRENT CONDITIONS. The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 25,832 acres with 81% containment. 1463 personnel are assigned to the incident....
kymkemp.com
Second Full Day of Search Efforts Yields No Results in Search for Missing At-Risk Woman
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the community’s help to locate at-risk missing person, Patricia Ribeiro. A Silver Alert has been activated through the State of California for Ribeiro. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Fires Now at 2/3 Containment, with More Than 25,000 Acres Burned; Cleaner Air Expected in the Afternoon
Press release from the management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. Unified Command: Six Rivers National Forest, CAL FIRE, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. CURRENT CONDITIONS. The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 25,399 acres with 67% containment. 1979 personnel are assigned to the incident. USFS,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lostcoastoutpost.com
Guy Fieri is Coming to Town to Host the Big Homestyle Chili Cook-Off at the Humboldt County Fair
The Mayor of Flavortown is en route! Humboldt’s favorite frosty-tipped celebrity chef Guy Fieri is coming to town on Wednesday to host the Homestyle Chili Cook-Off at the Humboldt County Fair in Ferndale. This year’s chili cook-off will benefit Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the North Coast. Local...
krcrtv.com
Red Flag Warning issued for large portions of Humboldt and Del Norte Counties on Wednesday
EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning for large portions of eastern Humboldt and Del Norte Counties on Wednesday. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 17. According to the NWS, mid-level moisture and dry...
mendofever.com
Hoopa Fentanyl Dealer Implicated in the Overdose Deaths of Two Women Will Spend 24 Months in Federal Prison
The following is a press release issued by the United States District Attorney’s Office Northern District of California:. Warren Herman Sloan was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for attempting to distribute, and possessing with the intent to distribute, fentanyl on the Hoopa Valley Tribe Indian Reservation, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan, and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Wade R. Shannon. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Susan Illston.
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Alerts Residents of Fake Amazon Scam
The Sheriff’s Office has received information that scammers pretending to be from Amazon, were contacting individuals regarding alleged fraudulent charges on their Amazon accounts. These individuals do not work from Amazon and are using the premise of a fraudulent charge to attempt to obtain the victim’s personal identifying information....
Comments / 0