mltnews.com
Snohomish County CASA volunteers receive President’s Volunteer Service Award
A total of 28 Snohomish County Office of the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers qualified to receive the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) for their advocacy work in 2021. The Office of the CASA is a volunteer-powered agency that relies on the generosity of individuals to step forward...
mltnews.com
Employer registration open for second annual Lynnwood Job Fair
The second annual Lynnwood Job Fair is coming to the Lynnwood Convention Center on Oct. 12 and employer registration just opened up. Employers from all fields and professions are welcome to attend and set up a booth at the event. Booth registration is $150 and each employer will receive an 8-foot-by-8-foot space with one 6-foot table, power and WI-FI access. Quiet spaces will be available for employers to host on-site interviews.
mltnews.com
Foundation for Edmonds School District launches On the Job Training Program for high schoolers
Do you own a business or work for one that is interested in supporting high schoolers to become job ready? Consider participating in the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s new pilot On the Job Training program, in partnership with the Edmonds School District’s Career Connected Learning Program. This...
mltnews.com
Heroes’ Cafe receives $10K grant from Lynnwood Elks to help local veterans
Members of the Lynnwood Elks Lodge 2171 delivered some exciting news to attendees at the monthly Heroes Cafe luncheon Tuesday at Lynnwood’s New Life Church: The local Elks Lodge was able to secure a $10,000 Elks National Foundation grant to benefit local veterans. The Heroes’ Cafe is a widespread...
mltnews.com
Edmonds College launches FastTrack, a collection of short-term, career-building programs
Edmonds College has launched FastTrack, a collection of short-term, affordable programs that can be completed in under six months, allowing students to quickly jump into the job market. Each FastTrack program is designed to provide training for new professionals or to gain a competitive advantage for in-demand jobs. Students are...
mltnews.com
A reminder of 66th Ave W road closures related to water main project
The City of Mountlake Terrace reminds residents that northbound 66th Avenue West will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday both this week and the week of Aug. 29. The closure affects 66th Avenue West between 220th and 228th streets, and there may be partial closures at other times. Southbound lanes are not affected, the city said.
mltnews.com
Arson likely cause of early Tuesday morning fire at Lynnwood’s Trinity Place Apartments
A fire at Lynnwood’s Trinity Place Apartments early Tuesday morning, which destroyed four apartment units and displaced 15 residents, was likely set intentionally, officials said. Owned by the YWCA, Trinity Place helps women and children struggling with homelessness and and a lack of housing stability. According to Lynnwood police,...
mltnews.com
Happening nearby: Daughter of Hedy Lamarr to speak at Sept. 10 Everett Film Festival
A visit by the daughter of Hollywood film star Hedy Lamarr will highlight the 2022 Everett Film Festival, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Everett Community College Jackson Center. Saturday will be a full day, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. Eleven screenings — including animations, documentaries,...
