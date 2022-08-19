ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
mltnews.com

Employer registration open for second annual Lynnwood Job Fair

The second annual Lynnwood Job Fair is coming to the Lynnwood Convention Center on Oct. 12 and employer registration just opened up. Employers from all fields and professions are welcome to attend and set up a booth at the event. Booth registration is $150 and each employer will receive an 8-foot-by-8-foot space with one 6-foot table, power and WI-FI access. Quiet spaces will be available for employers to host on-site interviews.
mltnews.com

Heroes’ Cafe receives $10K grant from Lynnwood Elks to help local veterans

Members of the Lynnwood Elks Lodge 2171 delivered some exciting news to attendees at the monthly Heroes Cafe luncheon Tuesday at Lynnwood’s New Life Church: The local Elks Lodge was able to secure a $10,000 Elks National Foundation grant to benefit local veterans. The Heroes’ Cafe is a widespread...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountlake Terrace, WA
County
Snohomish County, WA
City
Edmonds, WA
City
Lynnwood, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Woodway, WA
Snohomish County, WA
Government
City
Brier, WA
mltnews.com

Edmonds College launches FastTrack, a collection of short-term, career-building programs

Edmonds College has launched FastTrack, a collection of short-term, affordable programs that can be completed in under six months, allowing students to quickly jump into the job market. Each FastTrack program is designed to provide training for new professionals or to gain a competitive advantage for in-demand jobs. Students are...
mltnews.com

A reminder of 66th Ave W road closures related to water main project

The City of Mountlake Terrace reminds residents that northbound 66th Avenue West will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday both this week and the week of Aug. 29. The closure affects 66th Avenue West between 220th and 228th streets, and there may be partial closures at other times. Southbound lanes are not affected, the city said.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

Arson likely cause of early Tuesday morning fire at Lynnwood’s Trinity Place Apartments

A fire at Lynnwood’s Trinity Place Apartments early Tuesday morning, which destroyed four apartment units and displaced 15 residents, was likely set intentionally, officials said. Owned by the YWCA, Trinity Place helps women and children struggling with homelessness and and a lack of housing stability. According to Lynnwood police,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy