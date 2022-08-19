ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, NJ

TOMS RIVER: SAY GOODBYE TO LOEWS/SONY/AMC SEACOURT 10 THEATERS!

TOMS RIVER: As previously announced; the AMC Seacourt 10 Theater has closed for good. The final movies played Sunday, with the paper sign directing patrons to Brick Plaza hung on Monday. OCSN was able to take a final look inside the Loews/Sony/AMC Seacourt 10 Plex on Sunday- and you can...
105.7 The Hawk

New Auto Center Coming to Stafford Park in Manahawkin, New Jersey

One of the fastest-growing areas at the Jersey Shore is Southern Ocean County. There are many projects that are taking place in Southern Ocean County both residential and commercial. Lacey, Waretown, Barnegat, Manahawkin, Tuckerton, and Little Egg Harbor are all seeing expansion and growth. Just take a ride along Route 9 from Lacey to Little Egg Harbor and you'll see the added volume. Some may like this, some do not, but that's another article for another time.
New Jersey 101.5

'Everyone's favorite' NJ deli is opening a 4th spot

Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey's most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the "Griller #8" which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
New Jersey Monthly

The Local Market & Kitchen: A One-Stop Shop in Ship Bottom

Bustling, family-friendly favorite for breakfast, lunch, dinner and desserts, to go or on the patio. Just seconds from Long Beach Island's entrance, this one-stop shop promises a pick-me-up to satisfy whatever you're craving. Grabbing a takeout dinner? Purchase a half or full bottle of vino from Hammonton's Sharrott Winery. The market also boasts a robust catering menu.
Jersey Shore Online

253 Homes, House Of Worship Planned In Jackson

JACKSON – Members of the Township Planning Board will be hearing further testimony on an applicant's plan to build single-family homes, affordable rental units and a house of worship next month. Further details about plans for the 159-acre parcel is expected to resume during a September 7 meeting...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Does turning the air conditioning off when you're not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers

EDITORS' NOTE: Earlier this month, to curb the threat of more shut offs, ConEdison reduced voltage in Brooklyn and Queens by eight percent. Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy, Elmhurst, Jamaica Estates, Mott Haven and Melrose were all affected by the reduction. On Aug. 8, eastern Brooklyn residents were asked not to use "energy-intensive" household appliances such as washers, dryers and microwaves until repairs were complete. The heat waves earlier this month remind Brooklynites that energy conservation directly impacts quality of life, and that power infrastructure and the environment can reap exhaustive consequences: no one likes the August heat!
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PICK UP TRUCK SLAMS STREET LIGHT

A pick up truck hit a street light causing the light/pole to lean forward towards the street. This occurred at the intersection of Bay Ave and Cedar Grove. Bay continues to remain closed between Indian Hill Road and Twin Oaks Rd.
News Transcript

Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 24

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the county has been awarded a reimbursement grant through the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to promote electric vehicle (EV) adoption and tourism through investments in EV chargers on county property. "Monmouth County is thrilled to assist visitors...
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Aug. 22, 2022

St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center celebrated the transport of its 20,000th dog since 2016 on Aug. 16. A flight carrying Sweetie, a 5-year-old terrier mix from Louisiana, landed at Morristown Airport that day. There was a celebration with Sweetie on arrival plus treats for her and other dogs at the Madison shelter.
MADISON, NJ

