A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.Ash JurbergSouthlake, TX
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Carrolton Man Convicted on Federal Charges for Role in U.S. Capitol RiotsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grapevine Colleyville Passes Policy Changes on Range of School IssuesLarry LeaseColleyville, TX
At 82, after decades of serving others, 'Mama Laverne's' chicken 'n waffles goes national
CARROLLTON, Texas — Carrollton fitness guru Donna Richardson, who has served two presidents, has always been a strong woman. But she does have one big weakness. “I’d be out on the road doing fitness and as soon as I’d get to my mother’s house, I’d want to have my favorite dish, which is chicken ‘n waffles,” she said.
City of Dallas adopts Racial Equity Plan
DALLAS — City leaders in Dallas officially adopted a new Racial Equity Plan. The plan is designed to help level the playing field in communities across the city. City Council members voted to approve the initiative during their meeting on Wednesday. While some residents believe the plan is long overdue, there are some who believe the city and community need more time to include perspective from more residents, especially those who have experienced racial inequities.
You're welcome, Houston: Why DFW's rain wasn't all our gain
DALLAS — North Texas on Monday got a round of rain we've rarely seen: Nearly 10 inches in just a 24-hour span, with both Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain. The heavy downpours persisted early Monday and into the afternoon. And they led to widespread...
City of Dallas approves racial equity plan, residents share concerns
"We need where we can be on the same page as North Dallas, Garland, or Richardson or Cedar Hill. You know we need to be on the same page," said Rayella Boyd.
Southlake school named after grandson of former slave is reviewing if his biography is 'appropriate' to teach
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — George Dawson was a lifelong Dallas resident, the grandson of a slave, and he didn’t learn to read until he was 98. He published his biography Life is So Good at more than a century old. Carroll ISD, in Southlake, has a middle school named...
78 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Tailgate in Arlington, crack a cold case in Dallas and have a magical night in Addison!
DALLAS — I know, I've looked at the calendar. We're celebrating the final weekend of August with warmer temperatures and cold drinks! So, let's get into the dopest events happening this weekend. Friday. Cowtown JAMboree at National Hall (Fort Worth) Looking for the perfect date night? Celebrate Cowtown with...
Rent increases across north Texas
Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
Texas church to pay damages for unauthorized 'Hamilton' production
DALLAS — The McAllen church that went viral for its unauthorized production of "Hamilton" will pay damages for staging the musical. In a statement posted to Instagram, the church's pastor apologized for the production "that infringed on the rights and copyrights of many." "We will pay damages for our...
Arlington police negotiate largest single-year pay raise in city history
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Police Association announced Tuesday they negotiated the largest single-year pay raise for the Arlington Police Department in the city’s history. A press release from the APA stated next fiscal year, beginning mid-September, the department will see an 8% pay raise, which is more...
PGA of America unveils the 'Silicon Valley of Golf' in Frisco
FRISCO, Texas — Read. from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Four years after announcing it would move from South Florida to North Texas, PGA of America celebrated the opening of its new home in Frisco. As excited as CEO Seth Waugh is about the 106,621-square-foot building...
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?
DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
Flash flood recovery underway after widespread water damage
FORT WORTH, Texas — Monday's flash floods sent water running throughout the building at The Collective Outdoors. Employees called the company's president to give him the bad news around 6:30 a.m. Monday. The Collective Outdoors President Dustin Hillman said, "The building is over 100 years old. So, we're used...
The culture war is being fought in school board meetings — and North Texas is the frontline
KELLER, Texas — The frontlines of the culture wars are being fought in North Texas school boards. It's been that way for a while at this point. But, just this week, it came to a head as the neighboring independent school districts of Keller and Grapevine-Colleyville each hosted contentious Monday night meetings to determine what children are being taught in their schools.
Fort Worth ISD names interim superintendent
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Independent School District board has named an interim superintendent ahead of Kent Scribner's retirement next week. Trustees have named Karen Molinar to serve as the district's top leader as they continue their search for Scribner's successor. Scribner is retiring Aug. 31, a move he announced in January.
Texas Gov. Abbott signs emergency declaration after historic flooding in Dallas-Fort Worth area
DALLAS — Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration that includes Dallas, Tarrant, Kaufman and Ellis counties after Monday’s historic flooding. “What happened yesterday is the second worst rainstorm and flooding in Dallas since 1932,” Abbott said. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson echoed his comments. “We got hit...
You may qualify for free college tuition in Texas. Here's how to check
TEXAS, USA — The average tuition and fees at a public university in Texas costs an estimated $10,129 per year. If you are a parent or a self-funding student, those numbers can be intimidating. But if your household makes under a certain amount of money, students from that household...
DFW weather: It was a historic 24 hours in North Texas
DFW saw 9.19 inches of rain in 24 hours, which is the second highest in that span on record. Here's the latest.
Looking for more gal pals and a good workout? Here's where you can find Dallas' new Hot Girl Walking Club
DALLAS — If you happened to be out on The Katy Trail on a Wednesday night over the past few weeks, you probably saw them. It would have been really hard not to. A group of more than 100 young women, dressed in their best athletic outfits and sets walking, talking and laughing on the trail.
Cedar Hill orchestra students stunned upon seeing 'new' teacher
CEDAR HILL, Texas — For the orchestra students at Cedar Hill High School, last year ended on a sad note. “Yeah, I definitely cried a little bit,” said senior Joshua Roberts. “I was a mess. I was bawling and everything,” said senior Ejemen Osunde. “I mean, it...
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD bans CRT, implements new policy on books, use of pronouns
GRAPEVINE, Texas — The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District board on Monday night voted 4-3 to adopt a policy that bans the teaching of critical race theory and implements a strict review process for library books. The policy also includes items that center on not promoting, requiring or encouraging the...
