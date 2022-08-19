ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

PGA of America unveils the 'Silicon Valley of Golf' in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas — Read. from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Four years after announcing it would move from South Florida to North Texas, PGA of America celebrated the opening of its new home in Frisco. As excited as CEO Seth Waugh is about the 106,621-square-foot building...
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Texas church to pay damages for unauthorized 'Hamilton' production

DALLAS — The McAllen church that went viral for its unauthorized production of "Hamilton" will pay damages for staging the musical. In a statement posted to Instagram, the church's pastor apologized for the production "that infringed on the rights and copyrights of many." "We will pay damages for our...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Will hiring managers see your social media channels as lackluster?

TEXAS, USA — There are classrooms full of students and only so much time in the day. It’s hard for teachers to squeeze in anything more. It would be great, though, if there was space in that crowded day to wedge in ‘Money 101’ because a lot of us don’t pick up that crucial knowledge early and we learn those financial lessons the hard way as we go through life.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Rent increases across north Texas

Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth ISD names interim superintendent

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Independent School District board has named an interim superintendent ahead of Kent Scribner's retirement next week. Trustees have named Karen Molinar to serve as the district's top leader as they continue their search for Scribner's successor. Scribner is retiring Aug. 31, a move he announced in January.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

The culture war is being fought in school board meetings — and North Texas is the frontline

KELLER, Texas — The frontlines of the culture wars are being fought in North Texas school boards. It's been that way for a while at this point. But, just this week, it came to a head as the neighboring independent school districts of Keller and Grapevine-Colleyville each hosted contentious Monday night meetings to determine what children are being taught in their schools.
KELLER, TX

