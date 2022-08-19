Read full article on original website
Priyanka Chopra’s Twist On The Green Nail Craze Was Made For Minimalists
Somehow, between her long list of industry commitments and the endless work required of a new mother, Priyanka Chopra still manages to find the time to participate in the season’s biggest beauty trends. What sets the Matrix Resurrections star apart, though, is the casual elegance with which she adopts those trends. Chopra’s own personal style is one that makes it clear: she’s arriving at these trends naturally, on her own, and putting her own distinct spin on them in the process. Just look at Priyanka Chopra’s green French tip nails — yes, the color green itself is undoubtedly having a serious moment in the sun, but her version is so different from those favored by her Hollywood peers.
HBFIT Founder Hannah Bronfman’s Secret To Turning Your Social Feed Into A Bonafide Brand
It’s hard to find something that Hannah Bronfman hasn’t done. The activist, founder of HBFIT, and on-camera personality has grown her social media platform from personal feed into a powerful social and e-commerce destination that unites followers behind her philosophy: “Do what feels good.” Across posts, videos, vlogs, and travel guides, Bronfman uses her feed to continuously refine and expand her brand, which is centered on health, beauty, and fitness.
Lizzo Must Be Tired From Churning Out Mood Board-Worthy Glam Look Daily
If there’s one celebrity out there that’s truly having fun with beauty, it has to be Lizzo. As proven by her chart-topping bops and jaw-dropping Instagram feed, the singer and Yitty founder isn’t afraid to let her personality shine through every single thing she touches. These days, she’s been indulging in a multitude of playful beauty moments, from Barbie-pink wigs to gorgeous glittery lipstick. Lizzo’s black lipstick and ultra-fluttery lashes (her most notable bold makeup look as of late) have been courtesy of her go-to collaborator, Alexx Mayo, who never fails to hype up the star when sharing his creations.
Sarah Hyland’s Glowy Bridal Glam Is Perfect For Outdoor Weddings
For those who grew up watching Modern Family, it’s easy to think of the beloved, tight-knit cast as an extension of your own family. Turns out, the actual cast feels the same way — and turned out en masse to support former co-star and lifelong friend Sarah Hyland at her wedding. Hyland has always been the sort of star with a distinct sense of self and style, and her immaculate taste yielded an unforgettable ceremony with plenty of Pinterest-worthy touches. Sarah Hyland’s bridal makeup alone, so ethereal and glowy, is enough to land her on more than a few best-wedding lists — and that’s just one part of her angelic look. A stylish blend of traditional, romantic, and contemporary moments, Hyland’s wedding was nothing short of a modern fairytale.
Jennifer Lopez Looks Like Royalty In Her Wedding Glam Sneak Peek
Jennifer Lopez is a bride once again. This past weekend, the star and her husband 20-years-in-the-making, Ben Affleck, continued their wedding festivities with an exclusive party at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia. The location holds special meaning for the couple as they were planning to marry there the first time they were engaged, but ultimately split in 2004. Now, for her third bridal look for her wedding celebrations with Affleck, Lopez wore a lavish couture gown by Ralph Lauren. In a new Instagram post, she’s also giving fans a sneak peek of her glam — and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding veil adds some serious drama to the look.
Pat McGrath & Supreme’s New Collaboration Marks A First For Both Brands
In addition to dreamy, luxe formulations and high-profile celebrity clientele, Pat McGrath Labs is also known for its epic collaborations. The brand created not one but two collections inspired by Netflix’s smash Regency-era drama Bridgerton, and in 2020 teamed up with Supreme to launch a new, limited-edition shade of MatteTrance Lipstick meant to mimic the cult streetwear brand’s signature red. Almost exactly two years later, Pat McGrath’s Supreme collaboration is being revived — but this time, in the form of a chic nail polish collection.
Fashion Brand SIMONMILLER Now Has Its Very Own Signature Wine
For a while there, it seemed like every fashion brand was launching a home line; LoveShackFancy, Sleeper, and RHODE are just a handful of the many labels that have gotten in this trend. In fact, it’s kind of become expected — so much so, that some forward-thinking companies are moving on to different new ventures in the lifestyle space to shake things up. One example of this? Fashion-girl favorite SIMONMILLER, which is leading the pack with Casa Jus, a white wine blend in partnership with Jumbo Time Wines that expands upon its homeware line, CaSa, in an unexpected (and welcome) way.
Every Person Should Own Angelina Jolie’s Black Wrap Dress
The cast of Dear Evan Hansen just welcomed some very special fans backstage: Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. An exciting moment for all involved, given that Jolie, her daughter, and members of the cast were all smiles in two group photos taken at Philadelphia’s Forrest Theatre. The image was posted to Instagram on August 22. As for the fashion, Jolie wore a black dress at Dear Evan Hansen, while the teen wore a light-colored sweatshirt and dark pants.
Miranda Lambert Rocks Bright Orange Mini Skirt As She’s Honored At ACM Honors
Miranda Lambert, 38, was honored at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors event on August 24. The country superstar looked every inch the famous diva in her look for the big night. She attended the event wearing a statement skirt suit in bright orange! She paired the look with iridescent sling pumps and gold layered necklaces and carried a coordinating gold clutch. Miranda showed off her toned legs as she posed on the red carpet alongside her dapper hubby Brendan Mcloughlin, 31, who rocked a classic black suit with a maroon necktie.
How Fashion Binds The Family Ties In House of Ho
Shopping trips on private jets? Check. Free-flowing champagne at a moment’s notice? Always. Long-simmering sister-in-law tensions bubbling to the surface — accessorized with more champers, reality show-requisite tears, and Chanel flap and Bottega Veneta cassette bags? But, of course. Because that's just how Houston’s best-dressed family rolls on House of Ho, which finally returns for Season 2.
Meghan Markle’s Outfit For Her Spotify Ad Showcases A Reinvigorated Attitude
For the final weeks of summer, the royals have put their job obligations on hold to soak in every last minute of the warm weather before the busy season. Kate Middleton, for example, has spent the past few weeks moving her family into their new home in Windsor — so her public appearances have been limited throughout August. This brief hiatus has been challenging for royal enthusiasts who want to see what their favorite people are wearing. The wait was over, however, when another duchess — Meghan Markle — came onto the scene. Markle’s outfit for her Spotify podcast ad provided major inspiration for an easy-to-wear look for those heading back into the office. Plus, the short video confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex has spent her time working on something major for her fanbase.
I Humbly Nominate A Waistcoat As Fall’s Coolest Silhouette
On a spectrum of devout trend followers and sartorial rebels, I lean towards the latter. My personal style skews more maximalist and is what some might dub ‘weird,’ perhaps even ‘ugly’ (I’m not offended — I know skirt-over-pants styling is an acquired taste). I always figured I was relatively impervious to mainstream influences, often ignoring what the trend cycle dictates as ‘in’ or ‘out’ in favor of clothing that just makes my heart happy. And yet here I am, sitting on the precipice of a new season, utterly enamored with fall 2022’s trend of women’s suit vests.
