For the final weeks of summer, the royals have put their job obligations on hold to soak in every last minute of the warm weather before the busy season. Kate Middleton, for example, has spent the past few weeks moving her family into their new home in Windsor — so her public appearances have been limited throughout August. This brief hiatus has been challenging for royal enthusiasts who want to see what their favorite people are wearing. The wait was over, however, when another duchess — Meghan Markle — came onto the scene. Markle’s outfit for her Spotify podcast ad provided major inspiration for an easy-to-wear look for those heading back into the office. Plus, the short video confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex has spent her time working on something major for her fanbase.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 HOURS AGO