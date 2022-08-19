ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

aisd.net

Burgin Elementary Namesake Bob Burgin leaves lasting legacy

Arlington ISD namesake Bob Burgin, whose ties to the district go back seven decades, died Friday at 87. Burgin, who shares the namesake with wife Tillie Burgin at Burgin Elementary School, was a Texas native born in Jewett. Bob Burgin began his Arlington ISD career in 1960 as a math...
Arlington Aquatics Club to Hold New Swimmer Tryouts

Does your child love swimming to beat the summer heat? Do you think you might have the next Michael Phelps on your hands?. Well, now’s the chance for your child to put their skills to the test at the Arlington Aquatics Club new swimmer tryouts. Tryouts will be held for kids ages 5-18 at 5 p.m. on Aug. 29-31 at the Arlington ISD Natatorium (1001 E. Division Street).
Martin High School kicks off football season on ESPNU

Arlington ISD football teams will once again play football games at Choctaw Stadium this season, with all eyes literally on Thursday night’s season opener between Martin and Lake Travis. That’s because the 7 p.m. game will be the opener for the Geico ESPN High School Football Kickoff and will...
