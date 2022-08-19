Does your child love swimming to beat the summer heat? Do you think you might have the next Michael Phelps on your hands?. Well, now’s the chance for your child to put their skills to the test at the Arlington Aquatics Club new swimmer tryouts. Tryouts will be held for kids ages 5-18 at 5 p.m. on Aug. 29-31 at the Arlington ISD Natatorium (1001 E. Division Street).

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO