Premier League

Arsenal warned that Chelsea signing ex-player Aubameyang could harm top-four chances by Gunners legend Parlour

By Emillia Hawkins
 5 days ago
FORMER Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could harm the club's Champions League pursuit if he were to join Chelsea.

Aubameyang, 33, left the Gunners to join Barcelona on a free transfer in January after having his contract terminated.

Chelsea are interested in signing Aubameyang Credit: Getty
Parlour believes Aubameyang could do damage to Arsenal's top-four pursuit Credit: The Sun

But, Chelsea are now looking to bring him back to the Premier League following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Thomas Tuchel is weighing up the possibility of a deal for the striker, who would be returning to England to play for a rival club.

However, Arsenal icon Parlour believes this could spell trouble for the Gunners.

When speaking on TalkSPORT, he said: "I don’t think Arsenal fans would be too happy.

"[Chelsea are] Arsenal’s rivals, that’s who they’re going to be competing with if they’re going to try and get in that top four this season.

"But Aubameyang has been pushed out, he might want to play in the Premier League still, Mikel Arteta made it clear he’s going to be leaving."

The striker's form dramatically dipped during the latter stages of his Arsenal career.

During his final season for the club he managed just four goals in 14 Premier League appearances.

Despite this, Parlour believes he could still do a good job for Tuchel's side.

He added: "For me it’s a no brainer for Chelsea, it really is.

"Werner has gone back to RB Leipzig, so they’re lacking goals.

"So Aubameyang will definitely score. Before he signed his new contract at Arsenal, he was brilliant. He won the FA Cup for Arsenal on his own.

"So he’d be a good signing, if you can get him for one season, he’ll be coming back to prove people wrong that’s what he’ll be trying to do."

Reports have suggested that Chelsea will look to sign Aubameyang for the short term until RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku becomes available.

Nkunku signed a contract extension with the Bundesliga side in June, but the new deal includes a clause that will allow him to leave for £51million next summer.

