Seeking a ‘Restart’ Adidas Looks for New CEO
Saying it’s time for a restart, footwear company Adidas announced that its supervisory board and CEO Kasper Rorsted have mutually agreed that Rorsted will leave the CEO position in 2023. Rorsted will remain CEO as the company searches for a successor and until the new CEO has been appointed,...
Healthcare FinTech Nitra Raises $62M, Launches Visa Business Card
Healthcare FinTech company Nitra has raised $62 million in a seed round and is launching its first product — a Visa Business card for physicians. The company will use the funds to bring modern financial products, integrated medical software and supply chain solutions to practitioners and physicians in the healthcare industry, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 23) press release.
Voice of the CFO: Legacy Systems Impede Cross-Border Payments
Mark Himelfarb is the chief financial officer of Accolite Digital, a generalist digital transformation services provider, and has been with the firm for 15 months. When he started, his marching orders were to standardize disparate systems across lines of business and international operation borders to establish a digital foundation that could help the company scale for growth.
Aeropay Helps Software Maker Dispense Offer Cashless Cannabis Payments
Cannabis industry payments firm Aeropay has joined forces with Dispense, maker of cannabis eCommerce and dispensary management software. Integrating Aeropay’s platform with Dispense’s software solves an ongoing problem for cannabis dispensaries that operate in states that have legalized marijuana, as federal laws prevent them from processing traditional card payments, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) news release.
Luxury Industry Digitization Drives YOOX Net-a-Porter, Farfetch Partnership
In what is said to be a landmark move in the digitalization of the luxury industry, fashion industry platform Farfetch has acquired a 47.5% stake in online luxury and fashion retailer YOOX Net-a-Porter (YNAP). At the same time, investment vehicle Symphony Global will acquire a 3.2% stake in YNAP, according...
Logistics Software Company Trusted Dispatch Receives $1M Investment
Logistics software company Trusted Dispatch has received a $1 million Partner Preferred investment to expand and grow its solutions for shipping heavy machinery in Canada and the United States. The company’s platform automates logistical matching and delivery connections for heavy equipment shippers and truckers by allowing shippers to generate quotes...
EMEA FIs Embrace, Bank On The Metaverse
In the space of two years, the metaverse went from a tech industry buzzword to a widely discussed emerging reality. At the core of the concept is the idea that the digital experience can and will be far more immersive and integrated, with profound consequences for how the world communicates.
Klarna Brings BNPL to StyleSeat for Flexible Beauty Care
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) lender Klarna is bringing its installment payments program to the online salon booking platform StyleSeat to offer people an interest-free Pay in 4 solution for beauty and haircare needs. Kristina Elkhazin, Head of North America, Klarna, said that there is an increasing demand for self-care...
Outperformance of Luxury Retail Sector Sparks Global Payments and eCommerce Pact
Omnichannel digital commerce platform XY Retail has partnered with FinTech business payments company Adyen to help luxury retailers manage in-person and online payments globally. With the partnership, luxury retailers will be able to handle all aspects of their commerce and payment needs with a single cloud-based solution, according to a...
Small Business Financing FinTech Kapitus Adds $95M to Funding Capacity
Small business financing FinTech Kapitus has increased its funding capacity by $95 million, bringing its total debt facilities to $360 million. This increase enables the company to expand its ability to fund small business growth, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 23) press release. “Kapitus helped small businesses navigate unprecedented financial...
Today in B2B Payments: 2 B2B Platforms Receive Investments for Growth
Today in B2B payments, investors are helping two B2B platforms in their plans for growth. Kenyan AgriTech startup iProcure has secured new funds to support its expansion into Uganda and Tanzania, while logistics software company Trusted Dispatch has received investment to grow its solutions for Canada and the United States.
ShopX Shutdown Points to B2B Platform Pitfalls
Like many FinTech companies, Indian eCommerce platform ShopX was once a high flyer. The company, backed by Infosys Co-founder Nandan Nilekani and Fung Investment, has raised over $54 million and was valued at over $100 million during the last round. Nilekani alone invested $18 million. But the Indian eCommerce enabler...
Constellation Snaps Up WalletFi for Undisclosed Terms
Open development platform Constellation Digital Partners has acquired WalletFi, a subscription management solution and Analytics-as-a-Service provider, for undisclosed terms. The acquisition cements Constellation’s commitment to digital innovation and serving its credit union and community bank partners with enhanced digital service offerings, according to a press release Tuesday (Aug. 23). As part of this acquisition, Constellation will retain the entire WalletFi team.
LianLian Global Partners With Uncapped on eCommerce Financing
LianLian Global and London-based FinTech Uncapped have announced a strategic partnership to provide online merchants in the U.S. and U.K. with access to financing to grow their business through the LianLian Global platform. The partnership will enable eCommerce companies to secure loans $100,000 to $10 million in under 48-hours, LianLian...
NMI, IRIS CRM Debut Faster Merchant Processing
Merchant management platform IRIS CRM and its parent NMI have unveiled updates to their payment gateway boarding integration. According to a Tuesday (Aug. 23) news release, these updates will “consolidate workflows and greatly reduce time to processing for merchants, making it the first and only gateway with this type of instant onboarding.”
Ramp Adds New Finance Option to AP Automation Platform
Saying it’s supporting businesses that are facing supply chain challenges and the rising cost of capital, finance automation platform and corporate card provider Ramp has added an option that lets businesses finance invoices on terms of 30, 60 and 90 days. This new option is called Flex and has...
Hazeltree Secures $14M to Grow Treasury, Liquidity Management Tech
Hazeltree has secured a $14 million strategic investment to grow its treasury and liquidity management technology for the alternative asset and investment management industries. “This investment will fuel Hazeltree’s growth through expanding customer success and support, scaling our commercial model and innovating across our product suite,” Hazeltree CEO Tushar Amin...
Bakkt, Sullivan Bank Team to Let Banking Customers Trade Crypto
Cryptocurrency platform Bakkt Holdings has joined forces with Sullivan Bank to let the bank’s customers buy, sell and hold bitcoin and Ethereum through the Bakkt Crypto Connect tool. “We are pleased to work with Sullivan Bank to offer their customers the option to buy bitcoin and ether in their...
Celsius Network Sues Prime Trust, Alleging It Still Holds Crypto Assets
Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network has reportedly sued its former business partner, crypto custodian Prime Trust, demanding the return of $17 million in crypto that the former says the latter still holds. Celsius Network has alleged that Prime Trust retained some crypto assets after it returned $119 million in assets...
MANTL Expands Into the Credit Union Market
Account origination platform MANTL is expanding into the credit union market, the company announced in a press release Tuesday (Aug. 23). The company said MANTL for Credit Unions is a deposit origination tool for credit unions, created in partnership with Alliant Credit Union. “Credit unions are renowned for delivering white-glove...
