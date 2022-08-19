Read full article on original website
CSPD says one group is connected to up to 20 vehicle burglary crimes
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police have arrested two men involved with a string of car burglaries dating back to March. Around 20 incidents were collected by College Station Police all in the same area of south College Station around Barron Road and Longmire Drive. 20-year-old Frederick Farnell and 19-year-old...
wtaw.com
Two Bryan Men Jailed On A Combined 20 Charges Includes Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity
Two Bryan men who have a combined nine visits to the Brazos County jail in the last 12 months are now being held on a combined 20 charges. 19 year old Adrian De’Shun Adams, who has been in jail since April…and 20 year old Frederick Parnell…who returned the week before last, are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and vehicle burglaries.
fox44news.com
Wanted man sought in Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos County Crime Stoppers needs your help to find a wanted man. The organization shared on Wednesday morning that 23-year-old Donaven Marquis Davis is wanted on twelve warrants. These include Deadly Conduct -Discharge of Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Criminal Mischief, and Possession.
fox44news.com
Falls County Traffic Stops Lead to Two Separate Arrests
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two traffic stops in Falls County lead to two arrests. Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday August 23rd, Falls County Deputies conducted a traffic stop for minor traffic violations on state highway 7 west of Marlin. During the stop, deputies recovered approximately 25 grams...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Accused Of Murdering An Uber Driver Is Moved From Del Rio To The Brazos County Jail
The Bryan man arrested near the Mexico border on a charge of murdering an Uber driver in Bryan and leaving her body in a stranger’s backyard is also being held for U.S. immigration authorities. DPS troopers caught 18 year old Anderson Martin-Herrera in Del Rio four hours after Bryan...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE THREE MORE INTOXICATED DRIVERS OFF THE STREETS
On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic stop at 7900 FM 1488. The female driver, identified as Shana Leann Torres, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for DWI. The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. ***********************************************************************************************************************************. On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic...
kwhi.com
THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED OVER WEEKEND
Three people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents after traffic stops. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 6:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected on a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. After investigation and a consensual search of the vehicle, Eric Jay McCourt, 48 of Clifton was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz. and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Police: 18-year-old charged with murder after Bryan ride-share driver's death
BRYAN, Texas — An 18-year-old man is facing murder charges after he was transported from a south Texas jail to the Brazos County Jail as a result of the death of a ride-sharing driver in Bryan, according to the Bryan Police Department. Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera was booked into the...
Shooter, Bryan officer identified in drive-by shooting
BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man who reportedly shot a Bryan police officer and another person on Sunday has died, according to the Bryan Police Department. On Aug. 21 around 5:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Crossing Drive regarding a disturbance involving two people and a child, police said.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect who shot at Bryan officer responding to disturbance call dies following chase, police say
BRYAN, Texas – A man who fired at a police officer who responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday morning shot and killed himself following a police chase, according to the Bryan Police Department. According to police, at 5:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Crossing Drive...
Navasota Examiner
One air-lifted, six injured in rollover
A single-vehicle rollover Sunday night in Navasota injured six people, including a juvenile that was air-lifted from the scene. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize said on Sunday, Aug. 21, at approximately 8 p.m., Navasota Police and fire departments responded to the Texas State Highway 6 southbound median, just south of Farm-to-Market Road 3090 and north of Highway 105 West.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County
A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
Police: Bryan man shoots resident and police, later dies by suicide
Two victims were injured after a suspect, who later died by suicide, shot them early Sunday in Bryan.
wtaw.com
Four Vehicle Crash On Highway 6 North Of Navasota Kills One And Injures One
A four vehicle crash on Highway 6 in southern Brazos County Monday afternoon killed one driver and injured a second driver. DPS reports a northbound S-U-V near the FM 2154 exit attempting to change lanes struck a car and then a pickup. The northbound car went through the median and...
wtaw.com
Domestic Disturbance Led To Gunfire In A West Bryan Neighborhood Which Ended When The Shooter Took His Own Life
Bryan police release more information about gunfire Sunday morning in a west side neighborhood that resulted in minor injuries to two people and the death of the shooter. BPD reports there was a domestic disturbance between a couple who had a child together. A woman and a Bryan police officer...
KBTX.com
Police: Woman arrested for DWI after crashing car into gas line, power cable
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested Friday night after crashing a vehicle. Kennedi Butz, 22, struck a gas line, power cable and two trees during the crash. The incident took place in the 1800 block of E. 29th Street. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KBTX,...
wtaw.com
Three Roommates And A Friend Are Arrested By College Station Police On Multiple Drug Charges
College Station police conducting a search of a home on Wednesday led to the arrests of three roommates and a friend on drug charges. Officers found in the home, psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine, THC, and marijuana. The arrest report for 23 year old Nickolas Elko stated he sold candy bars containing...
KWTX
Lott City Council votes to disband police department
LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Lott City Council voted 3-1 Monday in favor of disbanding its police department as a result of a budget shortfall. “Our budget has been going down for about the last three years, and we just have to get it in hand,” said Mayor Sue Tacker. “It’s either that or we’re going to go broke and we won’t have a town, or a city council.”
wtaw.com
Fire Strikes Downtown Bryan Business
A two year old business in downtown Bryan is hit by a fire. According to a statement from the family that owns the Texas Meat Market on North Texas between 21st and Pruitt, the Tuesday afternoon fire started in their kitchen. The statement goes on to say no one was...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Officer One Of Two People Hit By Gunfire Who Escape Serious Injuries
A Bryan police officer is one of two people who escape serious injuries after they were shot Sunday morning. According to BPD social media, officers were investigating a disturbance when around 7:30 a.m. when the unidentified suspect began shooting. The officer and a resident living at the location of the...
