College Station, TX

KBTX.com

CSPD says one group is connected to up to 20 vehicle burglary crimes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police have arrested two men involved with a string of car burglaries dating back to March. Around 20 incidents were collected by College Station Police all in the same area of south College Station around Barron Road and Longmire Drive. 20-year-old Frederick Farnell and 19-year-old...
wtaw.com

Two Bryan Men Jailed On A Combined 20 Charges Includes Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity

Two Bryan men who have a combined nine visits to the Brazos County jail in the last 12 months are now being held on a combined 20 charges. 19 year old Adrian De’Shun Adams, who has been in jail since April…and 20 year old Frederick Parnell…who returned the week before last, are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and vehicle burglaries.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Wanted man sought in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos County Crime Stoppers needs your help to find a wanted man. The organization shared on Wednesday morning that 23-year-old Donaven Marquis Davis is wanted on twelve warrants. These include Deadly Conduct -Discharge of Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Criminal Mischief, and Possession.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Falls County Traffic Stops Lead to Two Separate Arrests

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two traffic stops in Falls County lead to two arrests. Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday August 23rd, Falls County Deputies conducted a traffic stop for minor traffic violations on state highway 7 west of Marlin. During the stop, deputies recovered approximately 25 grams...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE THREE MORE INTOXICATED DRIVERS OFF THE STREETS

On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic stop at 7900 FM 1488. The female driver, identified as Shana Leann Torres, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for DWI. The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. ***********************************************************************************************************************************. On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic...
kwhi.com

THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED OVER WEEKEND

Three people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents after traffic stops. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 6:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected on a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. After investigation and a consensual search of the vehicle, Eric Jay McCourt, 48 of Clifton was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz. and transported to the Washington County Jail.
KAGS

Shooter, Bryan officer identified in drive-by shooting

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man who reportedly shot a Bryan police officer and another person on Sunday has died, according to the Bryan Police Department. On Aug. 21 around 5:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Crossing Drive regarding a disturbance involving two people and a child, police said.
BRYAN, TX
Navasota Examiner

One air-lifted, six injured in rollover

A single-vehicle rollover Sunday night in Navasota injured six people, including a juvenile that was air-lifted from the scene. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize said on Sunday, Aug. 21, at approximately 8 p.m., Navasota Police and fire departments responded to the Texas State Highway 6 southbound median, just south of Farm-to-Market Road 3090 and north of Highway 105 West.
NAVASOTA, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County

A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Four Vehicle Crash On Highway 6 North Of Navasota Kills One And Injures One

A four vehicle crash on Highway 6 in southern Brazos County Monday afternoon killed one driver and injured a second driver. DPS reports a northbound S-U-V near the FM 2154 exit attempting to change lanes struck a car and then a pickup. The northbound car went through the median and...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWTX

Lott City Council votes to disband police department

LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Lott City Council voted 3-1 Monday in favor of disbanding its police department as a result of a budget shortfall. “Our budget has been going down for about the last three years, and we just have to get it in hand,” said Mayor Sue Tacker. “It’s either that or we’re going to go broke and we won’t have a town, or a city council.”
LOTT, TX
wtaw.com

Fire Strikes Downtown Bryan Business

A two year old business in downtown Bryan is hit by a fire. According to a statement from the family that owns the Texas Meat Market on North Texas between 21st and Pruitt, the Tuesday afternoon fire started in their kitchen. The statement goes on to say no one was...
BRYAN, TX

