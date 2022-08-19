ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

wcbu.org

Peoria City Council unanimously approves request for red-light cameras

The Peoria City Council unanimously voted to request that the state government expand the use of automated traffic enforcement cameras to downstate communities like Peoria County, despite the scandals that have hounded the technology in the state. Right now, only eight Illinois counties — Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Madison, McHenry,...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria ratifies contract with union firefighters

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters will get a raise, after a vote from City Council Tuesday night. Members of Peoria Firefighters Local 50 will get 2% pay increases this year, plus a $4,000 signing bonus and increased paramedic stipends. In 2023, fire personnel will receive a 2% increase plus...
PEORIA, IL
macaronikid.com

Peoria FREE Outdoor Movie, Water Play Zone, Food Trucks & MORE!

Fall FREE #Peoria Movies in the Park kicks off Sept 10th featuring Dreamwork's New Release...THE BAD GUYS!. Alllll the fun for the whole family starts @ 5 ~ Water Play Zone opens @ 5:15 ~ Kids Dance Party @ 6:30 ~ Movie @ 7 ~ Come early to snag a good seat, something yummy to eat & have some FUN before the movie starts!
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

$2M bond set for man accused of 4th of July homicide

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man accused in the killing of Quinton Scott in Peoria’s Taft Homes Public Housing Project on July 4th made his first court appearance Wednesday. Raekwon Pickett is accused of first-degree murder for Scott’s death. The Probable Cause Statement alleges Pickett was visibly...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

How a monthly Central Illinois block party raises money for charity

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tavern on Prospect and Junction City Pub came together to host a community block party. Every third Sunday of the month, the two restaurants host a block party in the Junction City Shopping Center parking lot and pick a charity to raise money for. August’s charity was Peoria Public Schools food pantries.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

ISU's Shelbourne Apartment complex sold for $1 million

Illinois State University has closed the sale of its former Shelbourne Apartment complex in Normal for $1,082,500. The university announced plans in July 2021 to sell the 26 acres that include 101 apartments formerly used as graduate student family housing. In December of that year, Illinois State picked a bidder. ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy said since then, they have been negotiating with the firm 300 Spot LLC.
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

New PFD Station 4 officially open

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria’s oldest fire station is now closed, and Peoria’s newest fire station is now open. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says the old Station Four on Southwest Jefferson is officially closed as of Monday, with the crews having moved in to the new station on South Western Avenue.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New YMCA facility opens in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The YCMA of Bloomington-Normal, officially opening its new facility in partnership with Easterseals Illinois. Monday, all members, including new members, are getting access to the 75-thousand square feet facility. It opened last week to charter members only. The Y’s CEO JB Wilken said the new...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Shots not fired at Peoria school

PEORIA, Ill. – No, gun shots were NOT fired in the area of a Peoria school Tuesday afternoon. Peoria Police say what people heard after 1:00 P.M. in the area of Annie Jo Gordon Community Learning Center — also known as Harrison School — was simply a lawn mower in the area backfiring.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ Rivian to pay $300K in unpaid wages

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Two subcontractors who did work for Rivian Automotive in downstate Normal have agree to pay more that $300,000 it owed to laborers for overtime work. The settlement with a subcontractor based in China and another based in Florida follows a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. It alleges that […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria teacher’s union claims it was misled by school district

Click here for the latest update on this story! PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, new contract negotiations between Peoria Public Schools and the Peoria Federation of Teachers began. After negotiations stalled between the teacher’s union and school district earlier this month, a federal mediator was called in to help. “We’re hoping with the mediator that […]
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria's student borrowers benefit from payment freeze

After around two years of student loan payments being on pause, Peoria area borrowers are looking down the barrel of an Aug. 31 deadline to begin ponying up again. Joe and Amber Bohannon are a Peoria area couple who took different educational paths. Joe is an educator and has gone back for two master's programs. Amber has two associate's degrees.
PEORIA, IL
spotonillinois.com

Students at Limestone Walters Community Consolidated School District 316 suspended or expelled two times in a single school year

Pleasant Hill School District 69 in Peoria County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Pleasant Hill School District 69, which teaches 189 students,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 11:43. 09:39.
1470 WMBD

AG Raoul: Over $300K more owed to Rivian workers who weren’t paid overtime

CHICAGO, Ill. — Several subcontractors working with electric car maker Rivian are being required to pay more than $300,000 dollars more in back wages and penalties in updated settlements announced today. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says Rivian subcontractors’ BIW Automotive Solution, Inc. and another out of China called...
NORMAL, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglars break in to Grand Ave. Dairy Queen in Galesburg

GALESBURG — Over $5,000 was reportedly stolen in a burglary of a Galesburg fast food restaurant recently. Police responded to Dairy Queen, 1048 Grand Ave., at 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, where a manager told them he had arrived to find a back door ajar. Inside, he found a cash register had been pried open, a locked office door had been kicked in, the office rummaged through, and a safe had been stolen.
GALESBURG, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay

The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Standing water, mosquitoes in closed Delavan pool generate buzz

DELAVAN (25 News Now) - A decades-old pool in the small city of Delavan is generating buzz despite its impending demolition. Once the main Summer destination for the city’s kids generations ago, the pool has fallen into a state of disrepair since it close at the start of COVID. Weeds have sprouted between the cracks in the pool deck.
DELAVAN, IL

