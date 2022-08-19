Read full article on original website
Related
wcbu.org
Peoria City Council unanimously approves request for red-light cameras
The Peoria City Council unanimously voted to request that the state government expand the use of automated traffic enforcement cameras to downstate communities like Peoria County, despite the scandals that have hounded the technology in the state. Right now, only eight Illinois counties — Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Madison, McHenry,...
1470 WMBD
Peoria ratifies contract with union firefighters
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters will get a raise, after a vote from City Council Tuesday night. Members of Peoria Firefighters Local 50 will get 2% pay increases this year, plus a $4,000 signing bonus and increased paramedic stipends. In 2023, fire personnel will receive a 2% increase plus...
macaronikid.com
Peoria FREE Outdoor Movie, Water Play Zone, Food Trucks & MORE!
Fall FREE #Peoria Movies in the Park kicks off Sept 10th featuring Dreamwork's New Release...THE BAD GUYS!. Alllll the fun for the whole family starts @ 5 ~ Water Play Zone opens @ 5:15 ~ Kids Dance Party @ 6:30 ~ Movie @ 7 ~ Come early to snag a good seat, something yummy to eat & have some FUN before the movie starts!
hoiabc.com
$2M bond set for man accused of 4th of July homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man accused in the killing of Quinton Scott in Peoria’s Taft Homes Public Housing Project on July 4th made his first court appearance Wednesday. Raekwon Pickett is accused of first-degree murder for Scott’s death. The Probable Cause Statement alleges Pickett was visibly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
How a monthly Central Illinois block party raises money for charity
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tavern on Prospect and Junction City Pub came together to host a community block party. Every third Sunday of the month, the two restaurants host a block party in the Junction City Shopping Center parking lot and pick a charity to raise money for. August’s charity was Peoria Public Schools food pantries.
wglt.org
ISU's Shelbourne Apartment complex sold for $1 million
Illinois State University has closed the sale of its former Shelbourne Apartment complex in Normal for $1,082,500. The university announced plans in July 2021 to sell the 26 acres that include 101 apartments formerly used as graduate student family housing. In December of that year, Illinois State picked a bidder. ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy said since then, they have been negotiating with the firm 300 Spot LLC.
1470 WMBD
New PFD Station 4 officially open
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria’s oldest fire station is now closed, and Peoria’s newest fire station is now open. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says the old Station Four on Southwest Jefferson is officially closed as of Monday, with the crews having moved in to the new station on South Western Avenue.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Peoria metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Peoria, IL metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
New YMCA facility opens in Bloomington-Normal
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The YCMA of Bloomington-Normal, officially opening its new facility in partnership with Easterseals Illinois. Monday, all members, including new members, are getting access to the 75-thousand square feet facility. It opened last week to charter members only. The Y’s CEO JB Wilken said the new...
wcbu.org
Boone: Reducing Peoria violence requires root cause work, not just a punitive approach
Peoria Public Schools director of school safety Demario Boone says a collaborative, holistic approach is what's needed to address community violence in the city. That was the sentiment of a piece Boone penned in the August issue of the Community Word newspaper. One recent collaboration is the partnership between Peoria...
1470 WMBD
Shots not fired at Peoria school
PEORIA, Ill. – No, gun shots were NOT fired in the area of a Peoria school Tuesday afternoon. Peoria Police say what people heard after 1:00 P.M. in the area of Annie Jo Gordon Community Learning Center — also known as Harrison School — was simply a lawn mower in the area backfiring.
Illinois’ Rivian to pay $300K in unpaid wages
NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Two subcontractors who did work for Rivian Automotive in downstate Normal have agree to pay more that $300,000 it owed to laborers for overtime work. The settlement with a subcontractor based in China and another based in Florida follows a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. It alleges that […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Peoria teacher’s union claims it was misled by school district
Click here for the latest update on this story! PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, new contract negotiations between Peoria Public Schools and the Peoria Federation of Teachers began. After negotiations stalled between the teacher’s union and school district earlier this month, a federal mediator was called in to help. “We’re hoping with the mediator that […]
wcbu.org
Peoria's student borrowers benefit from payment freeze
After around two years of student loan payments being on pause, Peoria area borrowers are looking down the barrel of an Aug. 31 deadline to begin ponying up again. Joe and Amber Bohannon are a Peoria area couple who took different educational paths. Joe is an educator and has gone back for two master's programs. Amber has two associate's degrees.
spotonillinois.com
Students at Limestone Walters Community Consolidated School District 316 suspended or expelled two times in a single school year
Pleasant Hill School District 69 in Peoria County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Pleasant Hill School District 69, which teaches 189 students,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 11:43. 09:39.
1470 WMBD
AG Raoul: Over $300K more owed to Rivian workers who weren’t paid overtime
CHICAGO, Ill. — Several subcontractors working with electric car maker Rivian are being required to pay more than $300,000 dollars more in back wages and penalties in updated settlements announced today. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says Rivian subcontractors’ BIW Automotive Solution, Inc. and another out of China called...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglars break in to Grand Ave. Dairy Queen in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $5,000 was reportedly stolen in a burglary of a Galesburg fast food restaurant recently. Police responded to Dairy Queen, 1048 Grand Ave., at 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, where a manager told them he had arrived to find a back door ajar. Inside, he found a cash register had been pried open, a locked office door had been kicked in, the office rummaged through, and a safe had been stolen.
wcbu.org
Peoria-raised MC and poet Brandon Alexander Williams on the power of rap and spoken poetry as an art form
Peoria-raised MC, DJ, and poet Brandon Alexander Williams is giving a performance at the Peoria Riverfront Museum on August 24 as part of the "Dark Tower Hour" series, celebrating the Chicago Bronzeville neighborhood during the Black Renaissance. In an interview with WCBU, Williams spoke about the power and the long...
wglt.org
Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay
The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
hoiabc.com
Standing water, mosquitoes in closed Delavan pool generate buzz
DELAVAN (25 News Now) - A decades-old pool in the small city of Delavan is generating buzz despite its impending demolition. Once the main Summer destination for the city’s kids generations ago, the pool has fallen into a state of disrepair since it close at the start of COVID. Weeds have sprouted between the cracks in the pool deck.
Comments / 0