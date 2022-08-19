Last month, local darkwave band Kill Scenes dropped “Acid Black Window,” the first single from the upcoming full-length album Masque. The five-piece group, anchored by songwriters Meghan Lamb (vocals) and Sean Whittaker (guitar, electronics), lace their tracks with swirling six-string textures and driving synth melodies—Gossip Wolf doesn’t doubt for a second that “Acid Black Window” would’ve been a late-night dance-floor killer at Neo during the club’s peak goth years. Lamb describes Masque as a “Lynchian interrogation of identity, power, possession, transformation, and destruction.” The album doesn’t arrive until Friday, September 23, but Kill Scenes will preview material from it when they play the Hideout on Tuesday, August 30, with opener Adoptahighway and a DJ set from Lidia Vomito.
