From 5-7 PM, the Chicago Park District has organized a listening session seeking community dialogue about visions for Douglass Park. The park district’s Douglass Park Community Engagement Forum takes place this evening at the park’s field house (1401 S. Sacramento). This is an event for community input on imagining Douglass Park’s future. Maybe you have concerns about the Park hosting a wealth of music festivals or suggestions for ways to use the park that would benefit residents over private businesses. I dunno, just brainstorming! If you’ve got thoughts on Douglass Park, let the Chicago Park District know. Note: To speak, you must sign up on-site by 5:30 PM, but even showing up to listen sends the message that people are invested in the park’s future, whatever that looks like. A map of Douglass Park is available at the Chicago Park District website. (MC)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO