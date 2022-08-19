ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CHICAGO READER

Douglass Park forum, jazz, Chicago trivia, Studs and Spikes

From 5-7 PM, the Chicago Park District has organized a listening session seeking community dialogue about visions for Douglass Park. The park district’s Douglass Park Community Engagement Forum takes place this evening at the park’s field house (1401 S. Sacramento). This is an event for community input on imagining Douglass Park’s future. Maybe you have concerns about the Park hosting a wealth of music festivals or suggestions for ways to use the park that would benefit residents over private businesses. I dunno, just brainstorming! If you’ve got thoughts on Douglass Park, let the Chicago Park District know. Note: To speak, you must sign up on-site by 5:30 PM, but even showing up to listen sends the message that people are invested in the park’s future, whatever that looks like. A map of Douglass Park is available at the Chicago Park District website. (MC)
CHICAGO READER

Local darkwave group Kill Scenes preview a new album at the Hideout

Last month, local darkwave band Kill Scenes dropped “Acid Black Window,” the first single from the upcoming full-length album Masque. The five-piece group, anchored by songwriters Meghan Lamb (vocals) and Sean Whittaker (guitar, electronics), lace their tracks with swirling six-string textures and driving synth melodies—Gossip Wolf doesn’t doubt for a second that “Acid Black Window” would’ve been a late-night dance-floor killer at Neo during the club’s peak goth years. Lamb describes Masque as a “Lynchian interrogation of identity, power, possession, transformation, and destruction.” The album doesn’t arrive until Friday, September 23, but Kill Scenes will preview material from it when they play the Hideout on Tuesday, August 30, with opener Adoptahighway and a DJ set from Lidia Vomito.
CHICAGO READER

Genius bassist Richard Davis is so ubiquitous he’s almost invisible

Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. I can’t rattle off a list of my most beloved guitarists, despite being...
CHICAGO READER

Illinois ride-share drivers demand better pay, safer conditions

For the past six years, David Crane has been a ride-share driver for Uber and Lyft, chauffeuring passengers across the city for less than minimum wage. He often works 12 to 14 hours a day with no breaks in between. Recently, he found himself working 11 days straight to make up for the cost of rising gas prices and rent.
