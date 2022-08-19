ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Flash mob’ looters invade 7-Eleven after LA street takeover

By Storyful
 5 days ago

Police in Los Angeles have released footage showing a crowd ransacking a 7-Eleven convenience store in the city’s Harbor Gateway neighborhood early on Monday, August 15, and have asked for the public’s help identifying the people involved.

In a news release , the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said they believed the “‘flash mob’ of looters” formed after a so-called street takeover at Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard.

The footage depicts chaotic scenes as people streamed into the store at around 12:40 am. Police said looters grabbed “all the snacks, drinks, cigarettes, lotto tickets, and other merchandise,” vandalized the store and “threw merchandise at employees.”

The crowd then left the store and had dispersed before police arrived, the LAPD said.

Credit: LAPD via Storyful

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

