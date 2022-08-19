ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football: Large returning corps has Lebanon charged up for season

LEBANON — Troy Walker is excited about what his Lebanon High football team could accomplish this fall, and for good reason. The Warriors return a majority of their key players off a squad that reached the 5A state playoffs last year. It’s a group that includes 26 seniors and several players off the school’s state runner-up finish in baseball who know how to win.
