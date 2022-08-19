Since 1982, Bonanza Ambulance Service (BAS) has been providing the Bonanza area with emergency response and transportation services. Over the years, their service area has largely increased as Bly and Sprague River services have stopped operating. Today, Bonanza’s area includes Bonanza, Beatty, Bly, Dairy, and Sprague River – a total of 1517 square miles. BAS is one of the few non-profit ambulance agencies left in Oregon. Unlike a taxed based agency, BAS operates solely on donations, grants, and fees for services. Because of this, BAS struggles financially and has to ask the question, “Is there a future for the Bonanza Ambulance Service?” Prior to 2018, BAS was an all volunteer operation. Unfortunately, over the years, there haven’t been enough volunteers available to provide adequate coverage. In 2018, BAS hired paid staff to fill in the gaps when volunteers weren’t available. Even with paid staff, there were not enough funds to offer round-the-clock coverage for medical emergencies. Today, BAS can no longer afford to continue paying responders. The organization must have new volunteers willing to train as drivers and responders if it is going to continue operations. If you, or someone you know, is interested in becoming an ambulance driver or an EMT and live in Bonanza, Beatty, Bly, Dairy or Sprague River, please contact Billie Patrick at 209-617-4664, message us on our Facebook page, or email BQRTbilling@gmail.com.

BONANZA, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO