blackchronicle.com

One injured in northwest Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. Shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police dispatchers received a 911 call about a fight at a convenience store. Investigators say a fight started at a 7-Eleven near...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair offering $25 flash sale starting Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair will hold a flash sale for tickets to this year's fair starting Thursday evening. For 25 hours, people can get a ride-all-day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
moneyinc.com

The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!

Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
KOCO

'Heartbreaking day': Stitt, local leaders issue statements after Oklahoma County deputies shot

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt and local leaders have issued statements after a suspect shot two Oklahoma County deputies Monday, killing one. The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. while deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home near Southwest 78th Street and Youngs Boulevard. Crews rushed two deputies to a hospital, and authorities confirmed one died.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County deputy injured in OKC shooting recovering after surgery

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County deputy injured during a shooting Monday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood is recovering and in good spirits after undergoing surgery. Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said Deputy Mark Johns was the second deputy injured during the shooting near Southwest 78th Street...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Walters, Grace go head-to-head for position of state superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — Ryan Walters and April Grace went head-to-head for the position of state superintendent. Grace’s team felt confident ahead of the results. KOCO 5 was at the Stockyards Central Event Center in the historic Oklahoma City Stockyards where Grace’s watch party was held. Grace hoped to upgrade her position of superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools to state superintendent after the runoff, then will head to the race in November.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police provide details on what led up to shooting

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma City police provided details on what led up to the shooting on Monday. KOCO 5 also learned the name of the second deputy who was shot. Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said that Mark Johns was shot second as he tried to help Sg. Bobby Swartz.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma County deputy killed, another injured after suspect opens fire in OKC neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma County deputy died and another was injured after a suspect opened fire Monday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Shortly after 1:15 p.m., three deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home in the 2200 block of Southwest 78th Street, near South Pennsylvania Avenue and Interstate 240. During the interaction, the suspect opened fire, hitting two deputies.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

