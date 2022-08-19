Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
One injured in northwest Oklahoma City shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. Shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police dispatchers received a 911 call about a fight at a convenience store. Investigators say a fight started at a 7-Eleven near...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair offering $25 flash sale starting Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair will hold a flash sale for tickets to this year's fair starting Thursday evening. For 25 hours, people can get a ride-all-day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
KOCO
Oklahoma County deputy killed, another injured in OKC shooting: What we know
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities arrested a suspect who opened fire on Oklahoma County deputies serving an eviction notice Monday afternoon at a home in southwest Oklahoma City. The two deputies were taken to an area hospital, where one was pronounced dead. Authorities identified the slain deputy as Sgt. Bobby Swartz.
blackchronicle.com
Man scales the side of Oklahoma City’s Devon Tower as anti-abortion protest
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A man climbed the Devon Tower in Oklahoma City Tuesday morning as an anti-abortion protest. - Advertisement - Once at the top he was met by first responders and police. During a stream on his Instagram he calls himself the ‘pro-life Spider Man’.
Parrish DeVaughn law firm set to move into building on Classen
The Parrish DeVaughn Injury Law Firm is preparing to move out of leased space in Bricktown and into its own building on Classen. The post Parrish DeVaughn law firm set to move into building on Classen appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
moneyinc.com
The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
KOCO
John Stamos to play with the Beach Boys during concert benefiting Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — John Stamos will be in Oklahoma City to team up with the Beach Boys for a charity concert benefiting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Food for Kids programs. Stamos will play with the Beach Boys during its charity concert at the Civic Center Music Hall...
KOCO
Arrangements for public viewing, funeral set up for slain Oklahoma County deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY — The public will have a chance to remember the life of Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz Thursday and Friday. Plans for a public viewing and funeral are now in place after he was shot and killed Monday afternoon while serving eviction papers at a home near Southwest 78th Street and Youngs Boulevard.
KOCO
Members of Ride Oklahoma Charities helping organize motorcycle ride in honor of fallen deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY — Members of Ride Oklahoma Charities are helping organize a motorcycle ride in honor of the fallen Oklahoma County deputy. Those closest to Sgt. Bobby Swartz said he was a gentle giant with an even bigger heart. It is evident from the cruiser how much of an impact he had on people.
KOCO
Florida teenager honors fallen Oklahoma County deputy with memorial run
A 13-year-old boy from Florida honored Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz. Swartz was shot and killed while serving eviction papers Monday at a home near Southwest 78th Street and Youngs Boulevard. On Tuesday, Florida teenager Zechariah Cartledge ran a mile in honor of Swartz. "Tonight, I'm running for...
KOCO
Sky 5 flew over a procession to funeral home for fallen Oklahoma County deputy
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Sky 5 flew over the procession for the fallen Oklahoma County deputy as they take him to a funeral home. On Tuesday, there was a procession for fallen Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz as he was taken to a funeral home. Watch the video player...
The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!
Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
KOCO
'Heartbreaking day': Stitt, local leaders issue statements after Oklahoma County deputies shot
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt and local leaders have issued statements after a suspect shot two Oklahoma County deputies Monday, killing one. The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. while deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home near Southwest 78th Street and Youngs Boulevard. Crews rushed two deputies to a hospital, and authorities confirmed one died.
KOCO
Oklahoma County deputy injured in OKC shooting recovering after surgery
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County deputy injured during a shooting Monday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood is recovering and in good spirits after undergoing surgery. Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said Deputy Mark Johns was the second deputy injured during the shooting near Southwest 78th Street...
KOCO
Walters, Grace go head-to-head for position of state superintendent
OKLAHOMA CITY — Ryan Walters and April Grace went head-to-head for the position of state superintendent. Grace’s team felt confident ahead of the results. KOCO 5 was at the Stockyards Central Event Center in the historic Oklahoma City Stockyards where Grace’s watch party was held. Grace hoped to upgrade her position of superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools to state superintendent after the runoff, then will head to the race in November.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police provide details on what led up to shooting
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma City police provided details on what led up to the shooting on Monday. KOCO 5 also learned the name of the second deputy who was shot. Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said that Mark Johns was shot second as he tried to help Sg. Bobby Swartz.
KOCO
Former sheriff remembers fallen Oklahoma County deputy shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The former sheriff remembered the fallen Oklahoma County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. KOCO 5 learned more about Sgt. Bobby Swartz from some of the people who knew him best. We also heard from the fallen deputy himself in a video ride-along from 2018, showing what his day on the job was like.
Oklahoma County deputy killed, another injured after suspect opens fire in OKC neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma County deputy died and another was injured after a suspect opened fire Monday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Shortly after 1:15 p.m., three deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home in the 2200 block of Southwest 78th Street, near South Pennsylvania Avenue and Interstate 240. During the interaction, the suspect opened fire, hitting two deputies.
OKC 12-year-old becomes youngest college student
Elijah Muhammad is a 12-year-old home school senior but this week he became a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College.
‘In complete shock’: Father and son thwart attempted abduction in Edmond
An afternoon fishing trip at the Homestead Pond in northwest Edmond Sunday afternoon took a dangerous turn. After an attempted child abduction, the dad said he had stepped away for just a few minutes.
