PROVO, Utah – BYU football fall camp is a wrap. On Tuesday, the Cougars completed Camp Kalani with a third and final scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The scrimmage was BYU’s second in four days. It hasn’t been common in the Kalani Sitake era for BYU to scrimmage that often. But Sitake felt it was important to simulate real football before the season opener at USF on September 3.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO