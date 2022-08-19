ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslsports.com

60 in 60: #8 Utah’s Brant Kuithe (Tight End)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #8 is Utah’s Brant Kuithe (TE). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Players Announce New NIL Initiative

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football players just announced a new NIL component that they have launched as a team called the Salt Lake NIL Club. The players for Utah football released a statement detailing their plans for the NIL initiative Tuesday afternoon. What Is The Salt Lake NIL Club?. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Could Get Another Game Against Former Utah QB Charlie Brewer

PROVO, Utah – Former Utah QB Charlie Brewer could add some sizzle to a game on the 2022 BYU football schedule. BYU opponent Liberty announced on Monday who will get the first crack at quarterback, replacing NFL draft pick Malik Willis. Flames head coach Hugh Freeze named former Utah Utes QB Charlie Brewer as Liberty’s starter.
kslsports.com

BYU Football Sends Care Package To Injured Utah Little League Player

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Little League team from Santa Clara that played in the Little League World Series captured the hearts of everyone in the state. Especially Easton Oliverson. The 12-year-old pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon All-Stars suffered a severe head injury days before the...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Could BYU Football Play An SEC Team During The Bowl Season?

PROVO, Utah – It’s hard to believe another BYU football season is upon us. But it’s even harder to believe college football bowl projections are already rolling out. Like most years in Independence, BYU’s bowl situation isn’t great. The Cougars are contracted to play in an ESPN Events bowl game. So ESPN will slide BYU into one of their games.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Concludes Fall Camp With Third Scrimmage

PROVO, Utah – BYU football fall camp is a wrap. On Tuesday, the Cougars completed Camp Kalani with a third and final scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The scrimmage was BYU’s second in four days. It hasn’t been common in the Kalani Sitake era for BYU to scrimmage that often. But Sitake felt it was important to simulate real football before the season opener at USF on September 3.
PROVO, UT

