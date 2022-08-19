Read full article on original website
Investigation: Fire at SW Kansas home intentionally set
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a house fire and have determined it was intentionally set, according to a statement from the Garden City Fire Department. Just after 5 a.m. on August 18, fire crews responded to a fire in the 1600 block of A Street. The Garden...
Kansas pilot hospitalized after small plane crash
FINNEY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in a small plane crash just before 10:30a.m. Monday in Finney County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a North Wing Design Apache Ultralight piloted by Dallas James Savolt, 46, Garden City, used the side of a residence at 455 East Sondreagger Road as a runway to take off northbound.
