Finney County, KS

Kansas pilot hospitalized after small plane crash

FINNEY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in a small plane crash just before 10:30a.m. Monday in Finney County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a North Wing Design Apache Ultralight piloted by Dallas James Savolt, 46, Garden City, used the side of a residence at 455 East Sondreagger Road as a runway to take off northbound.
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
