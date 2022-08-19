Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shreveport man arrested in stolen car
Ruston Police arrested a man wanted by Caddo Parish and recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday evening. Kenny C. Montgomery, 34, was found at the Whataburger on the N. Service Road driving a 1996 Lexus SC300 coupe matching the description of a car stolen in Shreveport. The vehicle bore a Texas license plate registered to a 2009 BMW.
KTAL
Man wanted as material witness in 2018 double murder captured in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple that got underway Monday in Caddo Parish is in custody after officers tracked him down at a Bossier City motel. Eric Dorch, 42, has been wanted as a...
Shreveport Carjacking Suspects Caught
Suspects wanted for a Shreveport carjacking incident were captured by Bossier City Police early Saturday morning. The carjacking took place at the Swoop Gas Station on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport. Police say five men exited a stolen White Yukon Denali wearing masks and armed with pistols and rifles. There they carjacked a man driving a 2019 Silver Convertible Camaro. Two of the carjacking suspects are said to have fled in the stolen Camaro and allegdedly were to have driven into Bossier City.
Two Shreveport Men Arrested in Queensborough Shooting
On August 8, 2022, just before 1:00 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue on reports of a shooting. Police, then located a female suffering from at least one gunshot to her neck. The Shreveport Fire Department transported her to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where we learned that her injuries were not life threatening and she was expected to make a full recovery.
KTBS
Bossier deputies wrangle small gator
BENTON, La. -- Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office donned a different uniform today, well sort of, to help some Benton residents on an animal nuisance call right out of the swamps. Bossier deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin and Austin Mueller doubled as the agents of the Louisiana Wildlife...
KTBS
Shreveport woman says city's botched repair to blame for stuck car
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman is basically a prisoner in her house after recent rains washed away rocks that were put over the city's water line repairs at the end of her driveway. Cecilia Jackson was just trying to take her granddaughter to school Tuesday when she backed out...
KSLA
Family reacts to fresh push to solve missing persons case with Shreveport connections
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s a decades-old mystery that still has no resolution. The Shreveport family of a missing woman is cautiously optimistic as South Louisiana officials take another look into the disappearance of Rebecca Pauline “Becky” Gary. More than three decades have passed since anyone...
Louisiana woman expected to recover after being found shot in crashed car
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting after finding crashed cars in two separate but nearby locations, one of which was abandoned and the other in which a shooting victim was found.
KTAL
Warrant issued for material witness in 2018 double murder
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are searching for a man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple as the trial of the man accused in the killings gets underway in Caddo Parish. Jury selection began Monday in Caddo Parish District Court in...
KTBS
SPD officer indicted for wire fraud
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport Police Department officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury for claiming overtime for hours that he did not work, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said in a news release. The indictment, which was returned today, charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, with six counts...
Crane vehicle for Louisiana tree service tips, smashes into Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. — No one was hurt last weekend when a crane vehicle for a Louisiana tree service tipped, smashing into a Shreveport home and damaging power lines as the work truck toppled onto its back, authorities said. According to KSLA and KTBS, the incident happened about 9 a.m....
KTBS
Ask the Trooper: Brake Safety Week
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about Brake Safety Week. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The...
magnoliareporter.com
Suspect held in Murphy's Jewelers robbery
Lester Moody, 39, a suspect in a recent robbery at Murphy’s Jewelers in Magnolia, has been apprehended in Natchitoches, LA. Magnolia Police said in a statement that on May 12, a Murphy’s employee was hit with pepper spray while a suspect stole a tray of diamond earrings. Police...
KTAL
LA 169 in Caddo Parish reopens after big rig rollover crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say LA Highway 169 is reopened after a big rig rollover crash closed the road Tuesday afternoon. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the rollover happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of LA 169 between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road. The highway was reopened just before 9:00 p.m.
KTBS
Sunnybrook fire under investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two people escaped their home when it went up in flames Monday night in Shreveport. It happened about 9:30 in the 2700 block of Sunnybrook Street. When fire crews arrived, they found a single-story wood framed home with heavy smoke coming from the roof. It took 12 firefighters to get the fire under control.
calcasieu.info
Material Witness Warrant Issued for Key Witness in Louisiana Murder Trial, Authorities Seeking Help from the Public
Material Witness Warrant Issued for Key Witness in Louisiana Murder Trial, Authorities Seeking Help from the Public. Shreveport Police, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department and the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that they are seeking public assistance in finding a key witness in a 2018 double murder trial. A material witness warrant has been issued for Eric Dorch, 42, with no bond. More warrants may be issued in this case.
KSLA
Shooting on Myrtle Street near Hearne; two vehicles found crashed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two vehicles were found crashed on Hearne Avenue and Myrtle street, one vehicle had a shot victim inside. At 5 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shots fired call around Hearne Avenue and Myrtle Street. When SPD arrived they noticed a silver Chrysler 300 had wrecked into a light post on Hearne Avenue, the driver had fled on foot and abandoned the vehicle. When the SPD drove down Myrtle Street they found a gray impala that had backed into a tree, inside the car, officers found the woman driver who had been shot in the neck.
Shreveport Man Kills Self Just Hours Before Going on Trial
A Shreveport man accused of shooting his former girlfriend who is the mother of his child was due in Caddo District Court today to face trial on charges of attempted 3nd degree murder, but he did not make it to court. Police believe 32-year-old Brandon Richardson shot and killed himself...
Illegal Dumping, Racing, And More Led To 34 Gregg Co. Weekend Arrests
Judging from the information that the Gregg County Sheriff's office released throughout the weekend, authorities in Gregg County were out patrolling and making our roads safer this weekend. Longview Police made several arrests involving driving under the influence, driving without a license, and uninsured motorists, and then there were three individuals arrested for something I hadn't seen in a while, racing on a highway.
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana shares ‘poison napkin’ warning
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
