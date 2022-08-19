Read full article on original website
Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
19-year-old wins Grand Champion title for livestock showing at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is a time where farmers from all over our Commonwealth can show off their best livestock, but it continues to largely be a male dominated industry. Morgan Berryman, a 19-year-old from Nicholasville, is changing that. What You Need To Know. Morgan...
VIDEO: NAACP Kentucky State Convention to be held in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This September the Bowling Green-Warren County Chapter will be hosting the Kentucky NAACP’s state convention. The event will take place on Sept. 16-17 at WKU’s Student Downing Union. The event will be open to all NAACP members and guests. Attendees who are 25...
Kentucky in danger of losing to Tennessee in ‘best-looking cruiser’ contest
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is trying to win the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest for the second year in a row, but they’re facing some stiff competition, with time quickly running out. Kentucky’s entry this year is a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, equipped with 20-inch tires...
The 25 Best Things to Do in Kentucky
Brimming with Southern hospitality and charm, Kentucky is a captivating place that lives up to the hype. From the rolling hills that surround Lexington and the grand farms that welcome visitors to the generations-old distilleries that do things the old-fashioned way and the stunning outdoor spaces that look like they were specifically crafted for outdoor adventure, Kentucky is a dream destination!
WDRB's Lexie Ratterman wins Kentucky State Fair blue ribbon for cookies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Our very own Lexie Ratterman isn't just talented at reporting. She also earned a blue ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair for her baking and decorating skills. Lexie used six cookies to create an entire scene including Freddie Farm Bureau, a Ferris wheel and livestock. And...
Bardstown hospital opens more kid-friendly emergency department
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Nelson County hospital is making its emergency department more kid-friendly. Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, Kentucky opened its renovated pediatric emergency waiting area and exam room Monday. The WHAS Crusade for Children gave the hospital a nearly $22,000 grant to make the project a reality.
VIDEO: Freedom Through Recovery Rally coming Sept. 10
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Freedom Through Recovery Rally will be Saturday, Sept. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. at Circus Square Park. The Southern KY Reentry Council has been working behind the scenes in the 10 counties they serve with various activities and programs to make sure individuals re-entering the community from incarceration are set up for success to lower recidivism rates and become an asset to the area.
WaterStep purifying tens of thousands of gallons of water for eastern Kentucky flood victims daily
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers with WaterStep in Louisville are busy working to provide clean water in eastern Kentucky following the devastating flooding there. WaterStep provides water purification tools in developing countries and in cases of war or disaster. The group has been sending shipments to Ukraine to aid in...
Kentucky State Parks Recognized As ‘Best In Kentucky’ By Kentucky Living Magazine
Four Kentucky State Parks were recognized as part of this year’s Kentucky Living 2022 Best in Kentucky awards highlighting the best travel destinations and experiences across the commonwealth. This year’s Best of Kentucky awards featured two Kentucky State Parks that claimed a first place showing in the categories of best long weekend getaway and best camping spot. The state park finalists voted best in Kentucky are:
Kentucky native named Baptist Health Paducah president
PADUCAH, Ky. — Kenny Boyd has been named president of Baptist Health Paducah, effective Oct. 10. He succeeds Matt Bailey, who has served as interim president since November 2021 when former Baptist Health Paducah President Chris Roty was named to a leadership position at Baptist Health Lexington. The Kentucky...
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
RailPark’s Haunted Lantern Tours & Unseen BG want you
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Historic RailPark & Train Museum wants you to be a part of two of their spooky, upcoming events. Haunted Lantern Tours are back again this year. And you can be a part of another exciting Witches & Warlocks themed tour season. The character line...
BGMU returns home from helping in Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities sent 2 crews to Letcher County 2 weeks ago to aid with repair to water systems. The crews returned over the weekend and Safety Director Jason Duckett took time to speak with News 40 about their experience with our eastern neighbors. Duckett said the biggest challenge for he and other workers was overcoming the terrain of the county. Duckett spoke about how the mapping of their systems were different given that the area was mountainous. “We’re blessed enough to have ipads and technology to know where our valves, water mains… over there they don’t have that mostly because there’s no cellphone service”.
Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus
The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
Kentucky historic site gets $180K to aid rehabilitation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The National Park Service has awarded $180,000 to help with rehabilitation efforts at the Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site. The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said in a statement that the grant is a part of a program commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.
COVID numbers begin to improve in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the second week in a row, the number of new cases of COVID-19 as well as deaths in Kentucky saw a substantial drop in new cases, according to the weekly report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday afternoon. During the seven-day...
Barren Co. schools donate three school buses to eastern Kentucky
BARREN CO., Ky.-Barren County Schools are giving back to Letcher County classrooms in a unique way. “What we have in our parking lot would be a great gain for them at this time,” said Barren County Schools Director of Transportation Joey Bunch. Letcher County was hit by the deadly...
Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee
During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
