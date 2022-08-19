ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Marsh dead at 88: Tributes flood in after former Everton chairman and amateur golfer passes away

By Ian Tuckey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
FORMER Everton chairman David Marsh has died aged 88.

Current Toffees' supremo Bill Kenwright saluted the club stalwart, who was also one of England's top amateur golfers, as "my hero".

Apart from being Everton chairman for six years, David Marsh was also one of England's leading Amateur golfers Credit: Getty

Dr Marsh MBE was a Toffees' director from 1988-1997, the last six years as chairman.

And Kenwright paid tribute on the club's website, as other glowing messages came in.

He said: “David was my Chairman, my supporter, my friend…and in many ways my hero.

“It’s been my privilege to meet several lovely people throughout my life – David Marsh was a beautiful man.”

He also revealed a poignant exchange two weeks ago with Dr Marsh.

Kenwright said: “Almost the last words he said to me at the Chelsea game were, ‘I worry about you Bill, you have to take some rest’.

"I laughed and replied … ‘I want to be like you. You’re the healthiest near 90-year-old I’ve ever met'.

“We gave our customary goodbye hugs at the end of the game and, as always, he tried to cheer me up with something positive after a defeat. He was that kind of man, caring, sharing and an Evertonian.

“He loved our club as he did his family and his beloved wife Katy."

Dr Marsh had also been one of Britain's most successful amateur golfers, playing 75 times for England.

In 1971 he helped Great Britain and Ireland famously end 33 years of failing to beat the US in the Walker Cup with only their second victory ever.

The two-time skipper in that event also won The English Amateur Championship twice.

In 1990 Dr Marsh became captain of the world-famous Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrew’s.

And it was his outstanding contribution to amateur golf that won him an MBE.

