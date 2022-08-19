Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing woman. 33-year-old Candice Amber Diaz was last seen on Friday around 7:30 pm in the area of Ash Place in Calabash, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Diaz has hazel...
WITN
Onslow County man gets up to 3 years for Subway restaurant robbery
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man arrested for robbing a Subway in November has been found guilty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Russell May was found guilty of common law robbery and given an active sentence of up to three years. Deputies say when...
WITN
Thieves jack truck, trailer, and several motorcycles throughout Jacksonville
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the people responsible for several automobile thefts throughout Onslow County. Onslow County Sheriff’s office says on Thursday morning a Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the Ashley Park Apartments off of Country Club Road in Jacksonville. The truck is silver with a black hood.
WITN
DO YOU KNOW ME? Jacksonville police searching for theft suspect
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a theft suspect. The Jacksonville Police Department says the suspect stole from Lowe’s on July 16th. The person photographed can be seen walking out of the store with two boxes. Anyone with information about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
WHO AM I? Deputies looking for man in store thefts
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in the breaking and enterings and thefts of two stores in Onslow County. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the first theft happened on Aug. 4th at 3:11 a.m. at Simpson Brothers, 3790 Richlands Highway.
Craven County Sheriff’s Office announces 36 arrests in latest drug crackdown
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down again on crime in the community. On Wednesday, officials held a press conference to announce the arrest of dozens of people on drug-related charges. Sheriff Chip Hughes and District Attorney Scott Thomas made the message clear at the press conference, don’t come […]
wcti12.com
Pamlico County man sentenced to more than five years in prison on crack charges
WILMINGTON, New Hanover County — A Bayboro man was sentenced to just under six years in prison for distributing crack. Court documents showed that George Henry Midgette, 62, a.k.a. "Jersey George" pled guilty to charges of distributing 28 grams of crack on multiple occasions. Midgette was arrested on Sept....
WRAL
Police asking for help identifying two men accused of damaging military helicopter on display in Havelock
Havelock, N.C. — A Craven County town is asking for help identifying two men accused of damaging a military aircraft. Photos posted by the City of Havelock showed the two men police said damaged the HH-46 helicopter at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center. Police said the two men were seen at the Waffle House in the town an hour before they went to the event center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man shot multiple times by police in Carolina Beach indicted on several charges
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been indicted by a New Hanover County Grand Jury for his involvement in an incident on Carolina Beach earlier this year. 41-year-old Robert Travis Fitts was indicted for assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon, and attaining the status of a habitual felon.
wcti12.com
Havelock Police looking for two men who vandalized the Tourist Event Center
HAVELOCK, Craven County — Havelock Police are looking for two men who were caught on camera damaging a helicopter that was displayed in front of the Tourist Event Center in Havelock. Aviation Curator, Richard Hazlett said he was shocked to find pieces of the helicopter on Saturday morning. Two...
wcti12.com
NC Marines turned themselves in to police for display aircraft vandalism
HAVELOCK, Craven County — Two Marines have been charged with Injury to Real Property and a City Ordinance Violation of Disorderly Conduct after investigators said they turned themselves in after damaging the HH-46E helicopter at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center on Saturday. Investigators with the Havelock Police Department...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ocean Isle Beach man pleads guilty to firearm, meth charges
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A man has pled guilty to multiple charges following a traffic stop last month. 38-year-old James Christionson of Ocean Isle Beach pled guilty last week in New Hanover County Superior Court to two counts of possession of firearm by felon and one count of possession of methamphetamine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pamlico County man sentenced for dealing drugs
WILMINGTON, N.C. –– A Bayboro man was sentenced Tuesday to 70 months in prison (five years, 10 months) for distributing more than 28 grams of crack on multiple occasions. On May 17, George Henry Midgette, also known as “Jersey George,” pleaded guilty to the charges. He was first identified as a drug dealer in Pamlico […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man facing years in prison for drug trafficking
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 29-year-old man pled guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court last week to one county of trafficking MDMA and one county trafficking LSD after a motion to suppress evidence in his case was denied. Sean Ruffolo of Wilmington was sentenced by Judge J. Stanley...
WITN
Pamlico County man facing 11 charges after drug raid
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pamlico County man is facing nearly a dozen charges after a raid on his house last week. Deputies arrested Brandon Peltier of Vandemere on Tuesday after a three-month investigation into drug selling in Pamlico County. During the search, deputies say they seized crack cocaine,...
WITN
Morehead City firefighters rescue man, two dogs from burning home
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A man and two dogs were rescued this morning from a burning home on the Crystal Coast. Morehead City firefighters were called to the home on Banks Street shortly after 8:00 a.m. and found a married couple outside the home that was on fire. They learned that the man that rents a room from the couple and two dogs, Loki and Buddy, were still trapped inside. Firefighters went inside and rescued 29-year-old Matthew Hambrick and the dogs.
NC crack dealer gets 6+ years in prison after pleading guilty to drug, gun charges
A North Carolina crack dealer will spend more than six years in prison for drug and gun offenses, prosecutors said.
WRAL
Deputy resigns after traffic stop with pregnant mom of 3
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputy resigns after traffic stop with pregnant mom of 3. A Jacksonville woman traveling with three children describes a traffic stop with a deputy. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Surf City Police searching for individuals who allegedly trespassed, caused home damage
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Police are asking for your help in locating two people they say caused damage to a property in Surf City. The pair reportedly trespassed in the backyard of a house on the south end of Surf City. According to a post online featuring ring...
wcti12.com
Police looking for two men caught on video damaging helicopter on display at event center
HAVELOCK, Craven County — Two men were caught on surveillance camera damaging a helicopter displayed in front of the Tourist Event Center in Havelock. The Havelock Police Department said the video footage captured two white men walking around the planes and helicopters on display at about 3 a.m. on Saturday.
Comments / 0