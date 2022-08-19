ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

5 Detroit Eats That Aren’t a Coney Dog or Pizza

We’ve been drowning in chili in Detroit, but you wouldn’t know it. We never call for help. We happily worship the Coney dog in this town, washing it down with a square piece of pizza like it’s some sacred ritual that has existed since time immemorial. But there are other essential Detroit foods that define this city and don’t get the love they deserve.
9 best places to take a hike in Metro Detroit

Whether you are looking for a short trail or a long treacherous hike, here are some of the places to go hiking in Metro Detroit. Paint Creek Trail in northern Oakland County runs nearly nine miles. It was the state’s first non-motorized rail-to-trail. It runs from Rochester to Lake Orion, and there are a variety of places to park to access the trail. It is a great place to hike and or get a run in.
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit

Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
Michigan officials tweak subsidies for 4 big Dan Gilbert projects in Detroit

Development officials in Lansing approved changes Tuesday to state-level subsidies for four Dan Gilbert building projects in downtown Detroit, although kept the maximum possible amount of the $618 million in tax-capture subsidies the same. State officials with the quasi-governmental Michigan Strategic Fund voted for a request from Gilbert's real estate firm, Bedrock, to tweak terms of a so-called Transformational Brownfield Plan of...
Third Man Records presses 'Dopesmoker' album with real marijuana leaves

Since the first state, Colorado, legalized recreational marijuana, celebrities and musicians have used their image to market marijuana products. Now Jack White's Third Man Records is using marijuana to market an artist's product. On Friday, the boutique record label and shop will release the seminal record "Dopesmoker" from San Jose stoner metal band Sleep with marijuana leaves pressed into the limited run vinyl record sourced by cultivator Doghouse Farms in Detroit.
Jessica McCall: Has Detroit's love for its Black residents faded?

The author is a principal at The Raben Group, which advises nonprofits, government entities and corporate leaders. A Metro Detroit native, and a graduate of Michigan State University, she splits her time between New York City and Detroit, and remains committed to her home city. Twenty-five years ago, Heather Joy...
Stakes are high for Detroit renters living in foreclosed homes as auction nears

About 1,000 non-owner-occupied homes in Detroit, including rental properties, went into tax foreclosure this year — a big uptick from right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. At the same time, the number of owner-occupied properties in the city that are headed to the Wayne County Treasurer's fall auction this year remains around pre-pandemic levels — an indicator that programs meant to keep those homes from foreclosure are working.
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Former Detroit police lieutenant from Oakland County admits to tow company bribery

A former Detroit police lieutenant from Oakland County who once ran the department’s Integrity Unit is possibly facing prison time and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery involving towing permits. As stated in a news release from the Department of...
Yes – you can camp within Detroit city limits. Here’s how…

Hidden on the west side of Detroit is Rouge Park, the only place for camping within city limits. The park itself sprawls 1,184 acres, filled with lots of nature and forest to explore. Nestled in the central area of the park is a 17-acre camping section called Scouts Hollow. Operated in partnership with Detroit Outdoors and the local Sierra Club chapter, it primarily serves youth organizations from the city and surrounding area…
Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects

Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
In "systemically racist" America, lots of whites vote for blacks

It was just a mini-headline nationally on primary night this month, but one with some national implications and historic resonance. The city of Detroit, 78% of whose residents are black, according to the 2020 Census, will not be represented by any black members in the 118th Congress taking office next January.
