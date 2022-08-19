Read full article on original website
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron Solomon
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
hourdetroit.com
5 Detroit Eats That Aren’t a Coney Dog or Pizza
We’ve been drowning in chili in Detroit, but you wouldn’t know it. We never call for help. We happily worship the Coney dog in this town, washing it down with a square piece of pizza like it’s some sacred ritual that has existed since time immemorial. But there are other essential Detroit foods that define this city and don’t get the love they deserve.
ClickOnDetroit.com
9 best places to take a hike in Metro Detroit
Whether you are looking for a short trail or a long treacherous hike, here are some of the places to go hiking in Metro Detroit. Paint Creek Trail in northern Oakland County runs nearly nine miles. It was the state’s first non-motorized rail-to-trail. It runs from Rochester to Lake Orion, and there are a variety of places to park to access the trail. It is a great place to hike and or get a run in.
mmheadlines.org
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit
Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
A hipper Hazel Park? Why the longtime blue-collar suburb is experiencing a renaissance
From horse-racing to high-end pop-ups
Michigan officials tweak subsidies for 4 big Dan Gilbert projects in Detroit
Development officials in Lansing approved changes Tuesday to state-level subsidies for four Dan Gilbert building projects in downtown Detroit, although kept the maximum possible amount of the $618 million in tax-capture subsidies the same. State officials with the quasi-governmental Michigan Strategic Fund voted for a request from Gilbert's real estate firm, Bedrock, to tweak terms of a so-called Transformational Brownfield Plan of...
Crain's Detroit Business
Third Man Records presses 'Dopesmoker' album with real marijuana leaves
Since the first state, Colorado, legalized recreational marijuana, celebrities and musicians have used their image to market marijuana products. Now Jack White's Third Man Records is using marijuana to market an artist's product. On Friday, the boutique record label and shop will release the seminal record "Dopesmoker" from San Jose stoner metal band Sleep with marijuana leaves pressed into the limited run vinyl record sourced by cultivator Doghouse Farms in Detroit.
deadlinedetroit.com
Jessica McCall: Has Detroit's love for its Black residents faded?
The author is a principal at The Raben Group, which advises nonprofits, government entities and corporate leaders. A Metro Detroit native, and a graduate of Michigan State University, she splits her time between New York City and Detroit, and remains committed to her home city. Twenty-five years ago, Heather Joy...
Stakes are high for Detroit renters living in foreclosed homes as auction nears
About 1,000 non-owner-occupied homes in Detroit, including rental properties, went into tax foreclosure this year — a big uptick from right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. At the same time, the number of owner-occupied properties in the city that are headed to the Wayne County Treasurer's fall auction this year remains around pre-pandemic levels — an indicator that programs meant to keep those homes from foreclosure are working.
wrif.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Cass Tech student Charisse Woods defeats chess grandmaster Maurice Ashley
It's not every day that a group of kids gets to meet royalty. But, sometimes, like magic, they appear. Such was the case for the nearly 50 young people — all chess players — and the adults who accompanied them, just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 19, as they milled about with eager anticipation inside...
The Oakland Press
Former Detroit police lieutenant from Oakland County admits to tow company bribery
A former Detroit police lieutenant from Oakland County who once ran the department’s Integrity Unit is possibly facing prison time and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery involving towing permits. As stated in a news release from the Department of...
chevydetroit.com
Yes – you can camp within Detroit city limits. Here’s how…
Hidden on the west side of Detroit is Rouge Park, the only place for camping within city limits. The park itself sprawls 1,184 acres, filled with lots of nature and forest to explore. Nestled in the central area of the park is a 17-acre camping section called Scouts Hollow. Operated in partnership with Detroit Outdoors and the local Sierra Club chapter, it primarily serves youth organizations from the city and surrounding area…
Michigan Police No Longer Need To See Drivers Do This To Write A Ticket
As children across Michigan are heading back to school it's important to be aware of your surroundings and follow school speed zone laws. A new law being implemented is trying to protect kids who ride the bus and punish drivers who don't stop when a bus turns on its flashing lights and stop sign.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man torches convenience store after cigar argument in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT – Video from inside a gas station convenience store captures the moment an angry customer sets the place on fire which is a frightening moment, especially for a clerk who did manage to escape the fire. It was all over something a customer bought and then decided they...
Detroit News
Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects
Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County
A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than six acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is...
Detroit News
Michigan lawmakers fume as Ford keeps $101M incentive despite layoff plan
Ford Motor Co. will not need to replace any of the 3,000 salaried and contract employees it plans to lay off to comply with the company's $100.8 million incentive agreement with the state of Michigan — a reality that is creating mounting frustration with some lawmakers opposed to the taxpayer-funded incentive.
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
MLive.com
Meet the top football players to watch in Metro Detroit for 2022 season
High school football action returns to Metro Detroit on Thursday, marking the start of another exciting season brimming with talent all across the area. Here is a look into many players you should keep an eye on this fall. Ethan Clark, RB, Clarkston.
Washington Examiner
In "systemically racist" America, lots of whites vote for blacks
It was just a mini-headline nationally on primary night this month, but one with some national implications and historic resonance. The city of Detroit, 78% of whose residents are black, according to the 2020 Census, will not be represented by any black members in the 118th Congress taking office next January.
