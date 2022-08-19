Read full article on original website
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.Ash Jurberg
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom Handy
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Carrolton Man Convicted on Federal Charges for Role in U.S. Capitol RiotsLarry Lease
fox4news.com
Parts of George Dawson's book deemed inappropriate for George Dawson Middle School students
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Carroll ISD in Southlake is reviewing sections of the book Life Is So Good, co-written by George Dawson to see if it is appropriate to teach at George Dawson Middle School. Dawson, the grandson of a slave who lived most of his life in Dallas, published the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Euless Woman Achieves Childhood Dream, Earns Law Degree After 35 Years in Cosmetology
When a lifelong dream is finally reached, it's something good. And a woman from Euless is still celebrating that big moment. Margarita Trevino walked across the stage and proudly received her paralegal certificate from the Center for Advanced legal Studies in Houston on Saturday. Earning that diploma has always been...
WFAA
At 82, after decades of serving others, 'Mama Laverne's' chicken 'n waffles goes national
CARROLLTON, Texas — Carrollton fitness guru Donna Richardson, who has served two presidents, has always been a strong woman. But she does have one big weakness. “I’d be out on the road doing fitness and as soon as I’d get to my mother’s house, I’d want to have my favorite dish, which is chicken ‘n waffles,” she said.
fox4news.com
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD to restrict gender and race discussions under new policy
GRAPEVINE, Texas - A suburban school board approved controversial new policies that limit classroom lessons on race and gender. The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District’s trustees heard from nearly 200 speakers during four hours of public comments on Monday night, many in opposition to the new policy. They called it politically motivated and discriminatory.
Southlake school named after grandson of former slave is reviewing if his biography is 'appropriate' to teach
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — George Dawson was a lifelong Dallas resident, the grandson of a slave, and he didn’t learn to read until he was 98. He published his biography Life is So Good at more than a century old. Carroll ISD, in Southlake, has a middle school named...
nypressnews.com
Student suing prep school teacher over zero test grade
DALLAS — A prep school student is suing one of his teachers who gave him a 0 on an exam after his teacher claimed he looked on his phone to cheat during the test. The student suing, Jeffrey Chen, is asking for more than $250,000 in monetary relief, the lawsuit shows.
A Denton, Texas Mom Sends Kid to School in Homemade ‘Bulletproof’ Dress
Back-to-school time is a notoriously stressful time for both kids and parent. In the wake of recent and continuing school shootings, though, those stress levels are at an all time high. One mom, Cassie Arnold, a teacher and mother in Denton, Texas, sent her daughter to school in a homemade "bulletproof" dress.
fox5ny.com
13-year-old Fort Worth girl becomes youngest Black person ever to be accepted to medical school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's Alena Analeigh McQuarter landed in the record books this summer as the youngest Black person ever accepted to medical school. The 13-year-old is currently a junior in college, attending Arizona State University online. She is one year away from graduating with a double Bachelor's...
This Builder’s Own Custom Home Reminds Us That Cedar Hill Is Stunning
While developers look further and further north in Collin and Denton counties to build new homes, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a great reminder of what opportunity lies just south of Dallas. Enter this gorgeous, brand-new builder’s own custom home located in scenic Cedar Hill, listed by Rob Elmore of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.
Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K
A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
fortworthinc.com
Cycle for Life: Betsy Price Left Office, but She Didn’t Leave Fitness
Believing a community is fully whole only when it is healthy in body, mind, and spirit, Betsy Price brought to the office of mayor of Fort Worth a vow to be an exemplar of living well through healthy choices and an active lifestyle in exercise. It was more important than...
bedfordtx.gov
Applications Now Being Accepted for Various Positions at The Center
The Airport Area YMCA is now accepting applications for various full-time and part-time positions at The Center, which will open in Bedford this fall. If you do not see a full-time position you are interested in on the YMCA website, please continue to check back later this week, as these positions will be posted soon.
CW33 NewsFix
Anytime is sandwich time: These are the best spots to dine on some delicious Cuban sandwiches in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Sandwiches of all shapes and sizes can be dined on for any meal time. For example, for breakfast have a bacon, egg & cheese sandwich, for lunch have a turkey club, for dinner get you a juicy Philly cheesesteak and of course, for dessert have a decadent ice cream sandwich.
dallasexpress.com
Local School District Bus Overturns
A bus carrying Fort Worth Independent School District students to school on Tuesday overturned after another driver cut the bus driver off. The incident on August 16 caused the bus driver to swerve, lose control, and drive off the road into a field. All three students on board and the driver escaped without any serious injuries. The students were taken to school after they had been checked for medical injury.
WFAA
You may qualify for free college tuition in Texas. Here's how to check
TEXAS, USA — The average tuition and fees at a public university in Texas costs an estimated $10,129 per year. If you are a parent or a self-funding student, those numbers can be intimidating. But if your household makes under a certain amount of money, students from that household...
The Hillcrest High School Community Foundation Continues To Uphold A Legacy
In the spring of 1971, my grandfather moved my mom and their family from Woodridge, a suburb of Chicago, to Dallas to begin a career with a stock brokerage firm. He was trading brutal winds and winters for Texas summers to make a better life for the people he loved most.
Get the taste of Chicago with this North Texas restaurant
We are taking you to a restaurant that's bringing the tastes of Chicago to North Texas. It's called Weinberger's Deli.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Club Investigated After Drag Show For Kids
Texas state authorities have launched an investigation into a Dallas club that hosted a highly publicized drag show that invited children to participate. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on August 5 that his office would look into potential code violations by the Oaklawn area club Mr. Misster after the club hosted an event titled “Drag the Kids to Pride.”
Flower Mound Public Works offering hiring incentive
The town of Flower Mound’s Public Works Department is offering a bonus financial incentive to attract more candidates for several open positions. Candidates chosen for employment for the qualifying jobs will receive a $1,500 sign-on bonus on their first paycheck, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. There are about 20 open positions with the hiring incentive, including chief mechanic, maintenance workers, traffic technician and many more. The town encouraged people to apply to the department, which has consistently earned American Public Works Association accreditation since 2015.
Texas School District Bans the Bible
In the Summer 2022 issue of Education Next, Joshua Dunn looked at the uproar over the McGinn County Board of Education in Tennessee vote to remove Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, from its curriculum. Dunn concluded, in an article headlined, “Suits Challenging Book ‘Banning’ May Be Better Politics than Law”: “If the standard is graphic depictions of sex, or rape, or incest, then it is only a matter of time before someone calls for the Bible to be banned.”
