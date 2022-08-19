ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD to restrict gender and race discussions under new policy

GRAPEVINE, Texas - A suburban school board approved controversial new policies that limit classroom lessons on race and gender. The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District’s trustees heard from nearly 200 speakers during four hours of public comments on Monday night, many in opposition to the new policy. They called it politically motivated and discriminatory.
GRAPEVINE, TX
nypressnews.com

Student suing prep school teacher over zero test grade

DALLAS — A prep school student is suing one of his teachers who gave him a 0 on an exam after his teacher claimed he looked on his phone to cheat during the test. The student suing, Jeffrey Chen, is asking for more than $250,000 in monetary relief, the lawsuit shows.
DALLAS, TX
US105

A Denton, Texas Mom Sends Kid to School in Homemade ‘Bulletproof’ Dress

Back-to-school time is a notoriously stressful time for both kids and parent. In the wake of recent and continuing school shootings, though, those stress levels are at an all time high. One mom, Cassie Arnold, a teacher and mother in Denton, Texas, sent her daughter to school in a homemade "bulletproof" dress.
CandysDirt

This Builder’s Own Custom Home Reminds Us That Cedar Hill Is Stunning

While developers look further and further north in Collin and Denton counties to build new homes, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a great reminder of what opportunity lies just south of Dallas. Enter this gorgeous, brand-new builder’s own custom home located in scenic Cedar Hill, listed by Rob Elmore of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.
CEDAR HILL, TX
CandysDirt

Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K

A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
DALLAS, TX
bedfordtx.gov

Applications Now Being Accepted for Various Positions at The Center

The Airport Area YMCA is now accepting applications for various full-time and part-time positions at The Center, which will open in Bedford this fall. If you do not see a full-time position you are interested in on the YMCA website, please continue to check back later this week, as these positions will be posted soon.
BEDFORD, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local School District Bus Overturns

A bus carrying Fort Worth Independent School District students to school on Tuesday overturned after another driver cut the bus driver off. The incident on August 16 caused the bus driver to swerve, lose control, and drive off the road into a field. All three students on board and the driver escaped without any serious injuries. The students were taken to school after they had been checked for medical injury.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Club Investigated After Drag Show For Kids

Texas state authorities have launched an investigation into a Dallas club that hosted a highly publicized drag show that invited children to participate. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on August 5 that his office would look into potential code violations by the Oaklawn area club Mr. Misster after the club hosted an event titled “Drag the Kids to Pride.”
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Public Works offering hiring incentive

The town of Flower Mound’s Public Works Department is offering a bonus financial incentive to attract more candidates for several open positions. Candidates chosen for employment for the qualifying jobs will receive a $1,500 sign-on bonus on their first paycheck, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. There are about 20 open positions with the hiring incentive, including chief mechanic, maintenance workers, traffic technician and many more. The town encouraged people to apply to the department, which has consistently earned American Public Works Association accreditation since 2015.
Education Next

Texas School District Bans the Bible

In the Summer 2022 issue of Education Next, Joshua Dunn looked at the uproar over the McGinn County Board of Education in Tennessee vote to remove Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, from its curriculum. Dunn concluded, in an article headlined, “Suits Challenging Book ‘Banning’ May Be Better Politics than Law”: “If the standard is graphic depictions of sex, or rape, or incest, then it is only a matter of time before someone calls for the Bible to be banned.”
FORT WORTH, TX

