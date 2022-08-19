ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Wake the Lake competition to power through Springfield this weekend

Wake the Lake returns to Springfield, Ohio August 26th for the American Powerboat Association (APBA) racing National Championships! Over 8 classes will be competing with teams from all over the US attending. In the past 3 years, Champions Park Lake has hosted more powerboat races than any other venue in the World and continues to grow into the premier powerboat racing facility for the APBA and their National Championships.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Workout with the animals this weekend at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

Meet the Vervet Monkeys from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium! Shawn Brehob joins Good Day Columbus with an up close look inside the Heart of Africa enclosure ahead of Labor Day!. This weekend, guests can find two events at the park. 1. Workout for Wildlife is Saturday at Lakeside Pavillion.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Pataskala kid's 'Freedom Feather' gets 3rd place in national mullet competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Pataskala boy's flowing mane earned him third place and bragging rights in a nationwide mullet competition. The 2022 USA Mullet Championships kid's and teen contests came to a close and William Dale Ramsey, 7, from Pataskala took home the bronze, $250, and a pair of Pit Viper Sunglasses for his mullet, dubbed "Freedom Feather."
PATASKALA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
myfox28columbus.com

Lowest-paying jobs in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a new career, we've got a list of occupations you might want to avoid if money is among your motivators. The data is from May 2021 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It does not include estimated annual wages for actors, musicians, singers, entertainers, performers, sports workers, and non-radio disc jockeys.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Golden Reserve helps retirees conquer the retirement mountain

Once you’re in retirement, if you’re doing the same things that got you to retirement, it could cost you big!. Phil Huff is a partner with Golden Reserve, a Columbus area retirement planning firm that helps people in or nearing retirement. He discusses the ways retirees are missing...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Flay
myfox28columbus.com

CEA says picketers were hit by BB pellets in Clintonville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association said some members who were picketing near two north Columbus schools Tuesday were hit by BB pellets. Columbus Police said officers responded to the area of North High Street and Henderson Road near Indian Springs Elementary School and Whetstone High School around 2:15 p.m. Monday.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

West Columbus barricade situation ends

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A west Columbus barricade situation has come to an end Tuesday morning. The incident happened along South Harris Avenue. Police were at a house serving a warrant and the person inside was refusing to come out, officials said. Two suspects were brought out of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Food Truck#Cooking#Soybean#Motel#Food Drink#The United Soybean Board#The Food Network
myfox28columbus.com

Min Din Monday: Easy homemade snack ideas for back to school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Min Din Monday! Esther Weisman from Min Dins joins Good Day Columbus with a few quick and easy homemade snack ideas for back to school. In a large bowl add walnuts, slivered almonds, sugar free coconut flakes, 100 percent cocoa chips, and craisins.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State and Michigan to faceoff in outdoor game in Cleveland

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University ice hockey team is set to play Michigan in an outdoor game next year. The rivalry teams will play each other at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Saturday, February 18. This is the first-ever hockey game to take place at the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Teacher strike sidelines Columbus City Schools student athletes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools coaches can only stare at their empty stadiums from a distance. The teacher strike has made a bit of déjà vu for city school athletes who remember the suspension of practice and games during the pandemic. As teachers strike, athletics...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
myfox28columbus.com

Person in critical condition after hit by car in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Columbus Wednesday morning. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. along East Dublin Granville Road near the intersection of Karl Road. E. Dublin Granville Rd. is closed between Karl Rd. and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools prepare for remote learning as teachers strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students with Columbus City Schools will learn remotely again Wednesday, but the reason isn't COVID-19. The Columbus Education Association voted Sunday night to reject the school board's second final offer to begin picketing Monday morning. The school board will meet Monday night to discuss the...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy