ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pacificsandiego.com

Top events and things to do in San Diego for the weekend of August 25 through 28

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Aug. 28. "Ragtime”: Moonlight Stage Productions presents this epic, Tony Award-winning musical about life in New York at the turn of the 20th century for the clashing communities of upper-class Whites, striving but oppressed Blacks and newly arrived immigrants, featuring a cast of 38 actors and a 25-piece orchestra. 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Through Sept. 3. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Moonlight Amphitheatre, Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. $17-$61. (760) 724-2110. moonlightstage.com.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

‘Just don’t give up’: San Diego native Jesse Leon seeks to inspire hope in debut memoir ‘I’m Not Broken’

Jesse Leon has been crying a lot lately. That’s not to imply that the local consultant and debut author is necessarily sad. It’s just been an intense time. “I read the audiobook myself, but I was really emotional,” says Leon at his home in Hillcrest. “I didn’t think Random House was going to let it go through, but they did.”
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy