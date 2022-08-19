ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

New East Village dessert shop serves up peach cobbler, lemon bars and more Southern treats from Navy veteran

By Pam Kragen San Diego Union-Tribune
pacificsandiego.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chulavistatoday.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes to celebrate its 25th Birthday with free cake

Nothing Bundt Cakes will be handing out free cakes to San Diegans— a sweet deal for its 25th birthday celebration. The bakery chain will give out free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini Bundt cakes, on Sept. 1 to the first 250 people at each bakery. In San Diego County, Nothing Bundt Cakes is located in Point Loma, Mission Valley, Chula Vista, Santee, Pacific Highlands, Carmel Mountain, San Marcos, and Carlsbad. To find the closest location, click here.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Top events and things to do in San Diego for the weekend of August 25 through 28

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Aug. 28. "Ragtime”: Moonlight Stage Productions presents this epic, Tony Award-winning musical about life in New York at the turn of the 20th century for the clashing communities of upper-class Whites, striving but oppressed Blacks and newly arrived immigrants, featuring a cast of 38 actors and a 25-piece orchestra. 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Through Sept. 3. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Moonlight Amphitheatre, Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. $17-$61. (760) 724-2110. moonlightstage.com.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
CBS 8

Mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego | What are they?

SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

‘Just don’t give up’: San Diego native Jesse Leon seeks to inspire hope in debut memoir ‘I’m Not Broken’

Jesse Leon has been crying a lot lately. That’s not to imply that the local consultant and debut author is necessarily sad. It’s just been an intense time. “I read the audiobook myself, but I was really emotional,” says Leon at his home in Hillcrest. “I didn’t think Random House was going to let it go through, but they did.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites

Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
sandiegoville.com

Illinois-Based Jimmy John's Sandwiches To Open First San Diego Location

An Illinois-based sandwich chain with more than 2,500 locations, Jimmy John's will open its first San Diego outpost next year. Founded by Jimmy John Liautaud in Charleston, IL, in 1983, Jimmy John's Sandwiches now has over 2,700 locations in 43 states around the U.S., with 98% of them being franchises. Jimmy John's menu of signature and customizable sandwiches are made with homemade bread that is freshly baked every four hours and locally purchased veggies and all-natural meats that are hand-sliced daily.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Dessert#East Village#Cobbler#Bakery#Navy#Food Drink#Bar Info#Southern
celebsbar.com

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC San Diego

Group of People Brawl with 7-Eleven Clerks Near Imperial Beach

He sighed as he watched the security video again. Jason Habib shuddered as he watched someone punch his employee in the head. Habib owns the 7-Eleven and Shell Gas Station on Palm Avenue in Egger Highlands, near Imperial Beach. He said shortly after midnight on Aug. 17, a group of eight people walked into his store and started vandalizing the racks and stealing items. Habib said the two clerks asked them to leave. Security video shows one of them punch a female clerk in the face. That led to a brawl in a candy aisle as the clerks tried getting the group out of the store.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad volunteer, coach Brian Reynolds dies in swim event

CARLSBAD — A larger-than-life personality and longtime La Costa community volunteer unexpectedly died earlier this month in San Francisco, leaving friends and family devastated. Brian Reynolds, 50, of Carlsbad, was competing in the 29th annual Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7 in San Francisco when he suffered an unknown...
CARLSBAD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy