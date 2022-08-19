New East Village dessert shop serves up peach cobbler, lemon bars and more Southern treats from Navy veteran

Read full article on original website
Dutch Bros to open its first shop in Oceanside
The grand opening will be on Thursday, August 25th
chulavistatoday.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes to celebrate its 25th Birthday with free cake
Nothing Bundt Cakes will be handing out free cakes to San Diegans— a sweet deal for its 25th birthday celebration. The bakery chain will give out free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini Bundt cakes, on Sept. 1 to the first 250 people at each bakery. In San Diego County, Nothing Bundt Cakes is located in Point Loma, Mission Valley, Chula Vista, Santee, Pacific Highlands, Carmel Mountain, San Marcos, and Carlsbad. To find the closest location, click here.
pacificsandiego.com
Top events and things to do in San Diego for the weekend of August 25 through 28
Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Aug. 28. "Ragtime”: Moonlight Stage Productions presents this epic, Tony Award-winning musical about life in New York at the turn of the 20th century for the clashing communities of upper-class Whites, striving but oppressed Blacks and newly arrived immigrants, featuring a cast of 38 actors and a 25-piece orchestra. 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Through Sept. 3. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Moonlight Amphitheatre, Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. $17-$61. (760) 724-2110. moonlightstage.com.
NBC San Diego
VIDEO: Fishermen Watch Great White Shark Eat Lunch Off Coast of San Diego
Biting tuna and flowing beer. That's about all you can ask for on a 12-hour sportfishing charter. But the coolest part of a recent angling excursion for a group of San Diego sons and fathers was their run-in with a fish they wouldn't dare to try and catch: a great white shark.
Mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego | What are they?
SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
pacificsandiego.com
‘Just don’t give up’: San Diego native Jesse Leon seeks to inspire hope in debut memoir ‘I’m Not Broken’
Jesse Leon has been crying a lot lately. That’s not to imply that the local consultant and debut author is necessarily sad. It’s just been an intense time. “I read the audiobook myself, but I was really emotional,” says Leon at his home in Hillcrest. “I didn’t think Random House was going to let it go through, but they did.”
Local college student says apartment was uninhabitable, not move-in ready
A mother and a college student are now looking for a new place to live after they say the apartment they got was uninhabitable.
localemagazine.com
10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites
Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
Alaska Airlines makes emergency landing after departure on San Diego bound flight
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to San Diego had to make an emergency landing and was forced to return to an airport in Seattle shortly after departure on Monday when an engine cover detached, according to the airlines. The airlines reported an unusual...
San Diego Named to List of U.S. Cities with Greatest Risk for Disease-Carrying Pests
The National Pest Management Association released its bi-annual “vector sectors” list of the top 12 U.S. cities with the greatest risk for increased pest pressure for the remainder of summer and into fall and San Diego is on the list. With much of the country observing record-setting heat,...
sandiegoville.com
Illinois-Based Jimmy John's Sandwiches To Open First San Diego Location
An Illinois-based sandwich chain with more than 2,500 locations, Jimmy John's will open its first San Diego outpost next year. Founded by Jimmy John Liautaud in Charleston, IL, in 1983, Jimmy John's Sandwiches now has over 2,700 locations in 43 states around the U.S., with 98% of them being franchises. Jimmy John's menu of signature and customizable sandwiches are made with homemade bread that is freshly baked every four hours and locally purchased veggies and all-natural meats that are hand-sliced daily.
San Diego student will receive full refund after squalor BLVD63 apartment
SAN DIEGO — On Friday, CBS 8 showed you a story of a San Diego Mesa College student who planned to move into an off campus apartment at BLVD63 apartments. But on move in day, Kaylie Herzberger was shocked to see greasy appliances, stained carpets and bugs inside the apartment.
celebsbar.com
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76
Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
Owner plans to redevelop restaurant row in San Marcos
The new owner of San Marcos' famed Old California Restaurant Row has unveiled plans for redevelopment, leaving several of the current tenants fearing they will be forced to move out or close.
Nine children displaced after deadly shooting inside El Cajon home
A mother of nine is dead after police say her husband shot her in their home early Monday morning.
Torrey Pines High community remembers athlete who died of cancer
The Torrey Pines High School community came together Sunday afternoon to honor the life and legacy of Nick Herrmann, a former student-athlete who recently died after a battle with bone cancer.
SDG&E: Bird responsible for power outage in east San Diego, parts of East County
Equipment damaged by a bird led to an outage that left at least 14,000 customers in the eastern part of the City of San Diego and parts of the East County without power Wednesday morning.
NBC San Diego
Group of People Brawl with 7-Eleven Clerks Near Imperial Beach
He sighed as he watched the security video again. Jason Habib shuddered as he watched someone punch his employee in the head. Habib owns the 7-Eleven and Shell Gas Station on Palm Avenue in Egger Highlands, near Imperial Beach. He said shortly after midnight on Aug. 17, a group of eight people walked into his store and started vandalizing the racks and stealing items. Habib said the two clerks asked them to leave. Security video shows one of them punch a female clerk in the face. That led to a brawl in a candy aisle as the clerks tried getting the group out of the store.
Coast News
Carlsbad volunteer, coach Brian Reynolds dies in swim event
CARLSBAD — A larger-than-life personality and longtime La Costa community volunteer unexpectedly died earlier this month in San Francisco, leaving friends and family devastated. Brian Reynolds, 50, of Carlsbad, was competing in the 29th annual Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7 in San Francisco when he suffered an unknown...
