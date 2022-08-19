Read full article on original website
WSAW
Fill a Backpack, Fill a Need of Marathon County asks the community for help with school supplies
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As schools prepare to welcome kids back into the classroom, one organization in Marathon County is already thinking about the next school year. The Workplace Volunteer Council’s fundraiser, Fill a Backpack, Fill a Need of Marathon County helps children and families prepare for the school year with supplies.
WSAW
Athens Fair brings in thousands of people for the 4-day event
ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 117th annual Athens Fair has been offering the community an agricultural experience for over a century. “Lots of music, lots of judging, lots of animals,” said Gary Beastrom, the secretary for the Athens Fair. Family-friendly events like a fair parade, live music, and a...
WSAW
Biadasz Family, Feltz Family Farm work together to advocate for farm safety
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Since August 2016, the Biadasz family has made it their mission to create awareness and education for farm safety. That’s because their loved one, Mike Biadasz, passed away after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide gas. The tragic incident inspired the family to help prevent...
WSAW
Worzalla employees donate 600 pounds of school supplies to Portage County schools
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The financial burden of back-to-school shopping has been eased for many families in Portage County thanks to the generosity of employees at Worzalla. For the last four years, employees have collected school supplies for Project Fresh Start. Project Fresh Start is a United Way of...
WSAW
‘Seats and Feets’ sets goal of collecting 1,000 pairs of sock and underwear
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Covenant Community Presbyterian Church and Thrivent are teaming up to collect socks and underwear for those in need. “Seats and Feets” has set a goal to collect 1000 pairs of socks and underwear for all ages, including socks for newborns and toddlers. Items should be brand new.
WSAW
FireHouse to perform free concert Wednesday benefitting Peyton’s Promise
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People are expected to fill the 400 Block in Wausau for the FireHouse concert on Wednesday. The concert is free to attend but monetary or food donations will benefit Peyton’s Promise. The concert is at 5 p.m. FireHouse’s hits include “When I Look into Your...
spectrumnews1.com
'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
WSAW
Wausau council debates housing development along Grand Avenue
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau is requesting proposals to develop a prominent acre of land at the corner of Grand Avenue and Thomas Street. They say they’re looking for developers to build affordable housing. “When we talk about affordability and affordable housing, a lot of the...
Wausau senior living facility to close, residents to relocate
A Wausau senior living facility with 13 residents will close its doors after the owner sold the property to a group that is using the facility for a new purpose, company officials tell Wausau Pilot & Review. Artisan Senior Living, 111 Bellis St., is also known as Starlight Senor Homes...
spmetrowire.com
Stevens Point man donates over $80K for new playground
Lake Emily Park has a new playground, thanks to one generous donor with an extensive family history in the area.
Wausau area obituaries August 22, 2022
James Orville Young, Wausau, WI, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2022 at the age of 73. Jim was born on May 14, 1949 in Wausau, WI to Norris and Evelyn (Herrick) Young. He grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1967. Jim married Nancy (Treu) on...
933kwto.com
Marshfield Moves to 4-Day School Week
The Marshfield School District is going to a four day week. Superintendent Mike Henry says the change is being made primarily to help teachers. Students will be in class Tuesday through Friday. Henry says that teachers will use about half of the Monday’s for professional development, and the other half will be days off.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Fundraiser started for man who died in Kaukauna workplace accident
KAUKAUNA — An online fundraiser has been launched for an Appleton man killed Aug. 16, 2022 in a workplace accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Thilmany Mill in Kaukauna. Aaron Hobart, 29, leaves behind his wife and 2-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe account launched by his sister-in-law, Katie Meyer. Meyer shared the GoFundMe Saturday to the Appleton Community News Facebook group.
WSAW
Judge approves sale of Annie’s Campground to Fox Cities business
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Annie’s Campground is under new ownership. Online court records show a judge approved the sale of the property in Gresham on Tuesday to Positive Ventures, a limited-liability corporation. Terms of the sale were not disclosed. Bank First had a lien on all assets of...
Crews battle blaze at Wausau-area garage
Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage. Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.
spmetrowire.com
Wiza blasts city ordinance with F bomb at weekend concert
Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza dropped some foul language during an Aug. 13 music show in Stevens Point. Wiza was in attendance ...
WSAW
Portion of Highway 51 north of Wausau reopens following trailer fire
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The southbound lane of Highway 51 north of Wausau that was closed for several hours during the early morning and morning hours Wednesday has now reopened. Southbound 51 was down to one lane until just before noon. The lane closure was due to a semi-trailer...
WSAW
Two historic buildings get new life in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Chamber of Commerce of the greater Wausau area hosted a tour on Thursday to show their progress on re-vitalizing two historic buildings that will have a prominent place in the city’s business community. The Chamber of Commerce bought the first train depot in town...
WSAW
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...
WSAW
Overdoses, deaths at Grand Chute motel highlight a national trend reaching our area
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against the man accused of providing drugs to two people who died from overdoses in Grand Chute over the weekend. Police found the victims during a routine patrol of a motel parking lot. Two other people in medical...
