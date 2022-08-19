ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

WSAW

Athens Fair brings in thousands of people for the 4-day event

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 117th annual Athens Fair has been offering the community an agricultural experience for over a century. “Lots of music, lots of judging, lots of animals,” said Gary Beastrom, the secretary for the Athens Fair. Family-friendly events like a fair parade, live music, and a...
ATHENS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Wausau council debates housing development along Grand Avenue

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau is requesting proposals to develop a prominent acre of land at the corner of Grand Avenue and Thomas Street. They say they’re looking for developers to build affordable housing. “When we talk about affordability and affordable housing, a lot of the...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 22, 2022

James Orville Young, Wausau, WI, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2022 at the age of 73. Jim was born on May 14, 1949 in Wausau, WI to Norris and Evelyn (Herrick) Young. He grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1967. Jim married Nancy (Treu) on...
WAUSAU, WI
933kwto.com

Marshfield Moves to 4-Day School Week

The Marshfield School District is going to a four day week. Superintendent Mike Henry says the change is being made primarily to help teachers. Students will be in class Tuesday through Friday. Henry says that teachers will use about half of the Monday’s for professional development, and the other half will be days off.
MARSHFIELD, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Fundraiser started for man who died in Kaukauna workplace accident

KAUKAUNA — An online fundraiser has been launched for an Appleton man killed Aug. 16, 2022 in a workplace accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Thilmany Mill in Kaukauna. Aaron Hobart, 29, leaves behind his wife and 2-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe account launched by his sister-in-law, Katie Meyer. Meyer shared the GoFundMe Saturday to the Appleton Community News Facebook group.
KAUKAUNA, WI
WSAW

Judge approves sale of Annie’s Campground to Fox Cities business

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Annie’s Campground is under new ownership. Online court records show a judge approved the sale of the property in Gresham on Tuesday to Positive Ventures, a limited-liability corporation. Terms of the sale were not disclosed. Bank First had a lien on all assets of...
GRESHAM, WI
WausauPilot

Crews battle blaze at Wausau-area garage

Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage. Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Portion of Highway 51 north of Wausau reopens following trailer fire

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The southbound lane of Highway 51 north of Wausau that was closed for several hours during the early morning and morning hours Wednesday has now reopened. Southbound 51 was down to one lane until just before noon. The lane closure was due to a semi-trailer...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Two historic buildings get new life in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Chamber of Commerce of the greater Wausau area hosted a tour on Thursday to show their progress on re-vitalizing two historic buildings that will have a prominent place in the city’s business community. The Chamber of Commerce bought the first train depot in town...
WSAW

Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...

