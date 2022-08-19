Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Observer
EDC Grants $26M to Launch Two Upper Manhattan Life Sciences Facilities
The life sciences sector is getting a boost from the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) as it plans to distribute $26 million in grants for the development of lab space in Manhattan, the EDC announced Wednesday. City College of New York (CCNY) will receive $15 million while Mount...
Commercial Observer
Law Firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer Nabs 180K SF at 3 WTC
This law firm is seeking Fresh(er)fields for higher yields. The U.S. office of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has signed a 15-year lease for 180,000 square feet at 3 World Trade Center with landlord Silverstein Properties, the law firm announced Wednesday. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer will vacate its current Midtown offices at Boston...
Commercial Observer
Bank OZK Lends $60M on Toll Brothers’ Upper West Side Development
Toll Brothers has sealed $60 million of construction financing for its planned mixed-use project at a Manhattan’s Upper West Side site that formerly housed a controversial hotel, according to property records. Bank OZK provided the loan for Toll Brothers’ 2686-2690 Broadway, which it acquired for $44 million in 2019...
Commercial Observer
KPMG Cuts Office Space by 40 Percent in Hudson Yards Move
Accounting firm KPMG will cut more than 40 percent of its New York City office footprint and relocate its U.S. headquarters to Brookfield Properties’ 2 Manhattan West, the firm announced Tuesday. KPMG inked a 20-year deal for 456,000 square feet across 12 floors of the under-construction Hudson Yards skyscraper...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Observer
GoodBuy Gear Sets Up Gowanus Outpost in Increasingly Rare Asset
Online children’s consignment store Goodbuy Gear is moving into a building at 244 Butler Street in Gowanus, Brooklyn, establishing what will be its sixth brick-and-mortar location in the U.S. The company signed a 6,500-square-foot lease with landlord Atkins & Breskin for the space, which had an asking rent of...
Commercial Observer
M&T Bank Provides $80M in Financing for Two Trees’ Domino Sugar Refinery Project
Two Trees Management has secured $79.8 million in financing for its Domino Sugar Refinery project in Brooklyn, according to property records filed on Monday. M&T Bank provided a $43.8 million project loan plus a $36 million building loan for the buzzed-about Williamsburg development. Two Trees bought the 11-acre former sugar...
Commercial Observer
IG Fit Health Club Sues Landlord for Allegedly Axing Lease Renewal
The owner of IG Fit Health Club has sued its landlord for allegedly reneging on a deal for the gym to renew its 10,000-square-foot lease at 242 East 14th Street for five years. Abdo Fitness Corp., which owns the East Village gym, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New York County...
Commercial Observer
Italian Restaurant, Urgent Care Ink Midtown Deals
MedRite Urgent Care and restaurant Little Italy have both inked 10-year leases for space on the ground floor of Joseph P. Day Realty’s 437 Fifth Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned. Asking rent was $250 per square foot for the urgent care and $120 per square foot for the Italian...
Comments / 0